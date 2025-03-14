When people imagine their ideal vacation, many think of relaxing in bright, plentiful sunshine while lounging on the beach on a warm summer day. But a new travel trend, noctourism, short for “nocturnal tourism,” offers the complete opposite experience: pursuing nighttime adventures, recreational experiences and stellar events that celebrate nature after dark. Travelers can connect with the universe by witnessing enchanting cosmic phenomena and seeing the world through a different perspective by partaking in unique outdoor activities shrouded in darkness.

Booking.com recently named “noctourism” a top travel trend for 2025, stating that people are increasingly keen on “ditching the daylight crowds for midnight magic.” To gather research about their travel predictions for the coming year, the company polled over 27,000 people spanning 33 countries and territories worldwide. Of those surveyed, the vast majority have plans to eschew sunny holidays in favor of embracing the night on their upcoming travels. Booking.com reports that 62% of respondents want to visit dark sky destinations, 72% hope to have a starbathing experience and 59% want to revel in a “once in a lifetime cosmic event.”

Globally rising temps are another factor causing people to make travel plans that occur at night. Over half of those surveyed want to avoid the sweltering heat and keep cool on their trip, and 42% are selecting a colder locale as their destination.

Night owls, read on to learn more about the logistics of noctourism—what to consider when planning your first after dark travel experience, amazing nighttime activities and even a must-pack travel accessory to elevate your experiences—and discover why you may want to swap the poolside Piña colada for a puffer parka as you chase your next dreamy vacation escape into the shadows.

Noctourism travel: Insight into the trend and tips on making the most of your trip

Stephanie Vermillion is an astrotourism and adventure journalist, photographer and author of the recently released National Geographic book, 100 Nights of a Lifetime: The World’s Ultimate Adventures After Dark. She says nighttime travel “adds a sense of mystery and adventure” to your itinerary that differs entirely from what’s available when the sun is out. “The night is… full of natural wonders we can’t experience by day, like the northern lights, bioluminescence, nocturnal animals and even lunar rainbows,” she says. “I love the idea that simply adjusting our travel hours can help us access an entirely new side of a destination.”

Let a tour guide lead the way through the darkness

If the thought of taking on the night during your next holiday break has you clutching your cocktail umbrella, Vermillion says to seek support for your inaugural foray into darkness. “I’d always, always recommend booking a guide, especially if it’s a new destination…. Having narration from a local guide also makes an experience more enriching! So many parks, destinations and hotels now offer stargazing tours… [and] I think an astro tour is a great place to start.”

Unique noctourism outings are available all over the world

Whether you want to travel internationally or stay stateside, dark travel opportunities are waiting to be unearthed anywhere the sun sets. Vermillion has gone on dozens of nighttime travel expeditions, and two extraordinary experiences stand out to her for being particularly magical.

The first she mentions is night canoeing on the Amazon in Ecuador near Yasuní National Park. “This outing, where we paddled among glow worms and caimans on the moonlit water, was truly multisensory,” she says. “We heard way more wildlife than we saw, especially since many Amazonian critters come out at night. I think this adventure was particularly special because it showed me that travel, especially wildlife travel, doesn’t always have to be about seeing. Sometimes listening to nature is just as enchanting.”

See the northern lights and have other nighttime travel experiences in the U.S. or abroad

The northern lights (aka aurora borealis) are one of the most famous dark sky cosmic events people travel specifically to behold. This captivating and colorful light show that paints the sky can be viewed in many locations all over the globe.

“Chasing the northern lights is considered the most popular nighttime excursion in Sweden, attracting visitors worldwide,” says Josefin Haraldsson, Country Manager & Senior PR Manager USA for Visit Sweden.

Numbers don’t lie, and noctourism is continuing its sky-high trajectory in Sweden. “In Abisko, Swedish Lapland, the number of guest nights during October to December 2024 increased 43% compared to 2023,” she says. “The booking situation for the first quarter is already 14% up compared to the previous year.”

Haraldsson explains the reason people choose this locale is because Sweden’s weather is generally more stable and its clear skies, especially in Abisko, give it a clear advantage over other destinations. “Northern Sweden has vast, sparsely populated areas with little to no light pollution, creating the perfect conditions for seeing the aurora in all its brilliance,” she says.

Haraldsson shares that Sweden is also home to many other night-centric activities including dog sledding in the dark and snow show trekking with torches. She says the destination is also prized for its pristine night skies which enable exceptional stargazing opportunities.

SUCCESS’ Vice President of Marketing and Business Development Cecilia Meis recently experienced the northern lights in Tromso, Norway. “When we heard that winter 2024/25 was the best time to see the Northern Lights—perhaps in our lifetimes—we knew we had to go,” she says. While waiting to witness the phenomenon took time and her tour group wondered whether they’d get to see the marvel, Meis says, “The rollercoaster of anticipation, disappointment, renewed hope and splendor of the experience was unmatched.” Once the lights finally lit up the sky, Meis says, “it felt like witnessing a miracle.”

For Meis, the overnight adventure held a level of mystery and exclusivity that extended beyond the main event of seeing the northern lights. “We stayed warm and alert with campfires, thermoses of soup and pots of hot coffee nestled directly in the fiery logs,” she says.

“Our group of nine ‘light hunters’ bonded over cold toes, sharing stories of travel and home,” she adds. “Our guide told us about how the nine Sami tribes each had differing beliefs about the northern lights and their meaning.”

This likely won’t be Meis’ last nighttime travel adventure. “This experience has opened a new realm of travel opportunities, and we’re already planning our next one—the manta ray night dive off Big Island looks enticing,” she says.

A stateside after-dark experience that left a lasting impact on Vermillion was going aurora hunting in the Great Lakes. “It’s a great year for northern lights—perhaps even better than last year’s incredible low-latitude sightings—and the U.S.’s Great Lakes region, including Minnesota and Michigan, is the best place to scout them due to the position of the geomagnetic north pole,” Vermillion says. “I’ve chased the lights up in northern Michigan and northern Minnesota at least a dozen times (including my luckiest sighting out on Isle Royale National Park). This is one of my favorite experiences because I love… that you don’t have to travel far to see this bucket-list wonder.”

Additional noctourism experiences to book in the U.S. include a nighttime bioluminescence kayak tour in Maine, stargazing in Utah’s Bryce Canyon, Blue Ghost Firefly Forest Bathing in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Asheville, North Carolina, a full moon hike at Joshua Tree National Park, Gator Nights Airboat Rides through the Florida Everglades and manta ray night snorkeling in Hawaii, to name just a few.

Skip the sunblock and pack a headlamp

Packing for a dark sky event likely won’t be as easy as popping sunscreen and a couple swimsuits into your carry-on. In addition to packing appropriate clothing, footwear and accessories based on the weather at your destination, Vermillion advises taking a headlamp with the option for red light on your travels to light up your excursion and make the most of your experiences in the dark. “It takes around 20 to 30 minutes for our eyes to adjust to the dark after exposure to bright white light; red light is less disruptive and can help you retain your night vision,” she says. “It’s also believed to be better for animals, so red light can be helpful on, say, safari, too.”

When it comes to planning your next vacation, consider heading into the starry night to broaden your view of the world around you. Noctourism affords you the chance to see things in a whole new light once it’s dark.

Photo courtesy of Mumemories/Shutterstock.