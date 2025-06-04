Best Father’s Day Gifts for Dads Who Have Plenty of Ties, Mugs and Socks Already

Dad: The man. The myth. The legend. When it comes to Father’s Day gifts, how do you determine the right present for someone whose hobbies are varied and vast—who spends long hours working to provide for his family and comes home ready to playfight or head off to a soccer game?

We took the time to check out some options that are as unique as every father. They are sure to go beyond the typical tie and mug combo you’ve been hitting hard since you or your kids first began adding gray hair to his head.

Foodie dads

Does your dad consider himself a foodie? Or secretly enjoys a better coffee than the gas station cup he settles for each morning on his way to work? If so, these options might be a great break from tradition.

Cometeer’s coffee subscription: The Cometeer’s coffee subscription is a gift that keeps on giving throughout the year. The subscription boxes can be customized to suit Dad’s tastes and range from light roasts to dark roasts. We love that the flash-frozen technology Cometeer uses truly makes the coffee taste better than any pod we’ve tried. The company also offers lower caffeine options, so if Dad is trying to limit his intake, there are still options for him. Since it’s not Clark Griswold’s jelly-of-the-month club, you can rest assured Dad will actually enjoy having this subscription in his mailbox.

Diestel Family Ranch turkey drumstick bouquet: We personally like bouquets, and if Dad hasn’t found a bouquet he enjoys just yet, then maybe consider giving him his very own turkey drumstick bouquet. That’s right —a bouquet fit for a dad who looks forward to the state fair every year so he can sample another delicious drumstick. The bouquet itself is five pounds of fully cooked, shreddable, hickory smoked turkey meat. They do come frozen, so they’ll need a quick thaw before Dad decides to enjoy, but they make great high-protein lunches for working dads who are tired of deli meat sandwiches.

Fashion-forward dads

If your dad has a passion for fashion that goes beyond the typical “dad” look, then check out these options. They’ll raise his style to a new level and don’t require adding a single pair of socks to his already overflowing sock drawer.

Nike Air Max Dn8: There is a level of cool to these shoes that scream “best Father’s Day gift ever!” The bright color combinations and the pressurized air tubes for responsive movement makes them a shoe all in its own category. Plus, with inclusive sizing, you could get a pair of your own to match Dad’s. Who says matching parent/child options have to be limited to the little kids?

BedHead PJs: He might not wear them to the office, but these pajamas are still a novel gift option this Father’s Day. We love this year’s fun prints, as they scream beach and tropics. Plus, the varied shorts and pants options with the poplin fabric means Dad can be comfortable wherever he is.

Topo’s Global Jacket: A wet dog is unpleasant… and a soaking wet dad from an unexpected rain shower might be a close second. But the new Topo’s Global Jacket is a perfect solution for any activity—including spring sports, kids’ field trips or outdoor activities. We love the way that Topo’s has utilized color combinations to make rain jackets hip. Plus, the packability of this jacket makes it the perfect option for family trips or for Dad’s go-to jacket to keep in his car.

Outdoorsy dads

If your dad is a bit more of a Tim “the Tool Man” Taylor, whose face lights up with the sound of a revving motor and oil requirements, then check out these options for small appliances that just might fit the bill this Father’s Day.

Greenworks 60V 610 CFM cordless leaf blower: If your dad likes his sidewalks or driveway to look tip top, consider adding this cordless leaf blower to the mix of tools he has in his garage. We loved that we didn’t have to worry about plugging it in or messing with a cord while cleaning outside surfaces. Plus, the quick charge time on the battery (only 50 minutes!), means Dad could be removing debris and wet leaves from his patio in no time. Did we mention it has a “turbo” option?

Eufy LawnBot E15/E18: For those times when Dad might want to spend his free time with family or friends or would prefer to multitask outdoor chores, this LawnBot could be the solution. This new release has a 3D perception system to help avoid obstacles in the yard, and boasts parallel cutting for a lawn that looks almost as good as if Dad had spent hours on it himself.

Techie dads

Finally, no Father’s Day gift guide would be complete without technology gifts. These options will have Dad connected and in sync with the world around him.

Skullcandy headphones: When it comes to quality sound without an expensive price tag, Skullcandy offers great options for Dad, whether he has a preference for earbuds or headphones. We love that both of these options offer up to 40 hours of battery life, in addition to noise-canceling and noise-isolating options. Plus, the variety of colors means Dad isn’t limited to the typical black if he prefers to add a pop of color during his gym workouts or audiobook sessions.

BenQ GV50 ceiling projector: Dad might not have a movie theater in his home, but that doesn’t mean he can’t watch his favorite shows or enjoy movie night with the family from the comfort of his bed. This ceiling projector features a flexible base that allows for 360-degree screen angle rotation. With a timer option, if Dad “rests his eyes” before the credits roll, he won’t be woken up hours later due to unwanted noise.

Still not finding the right option for Dad this year? Consider offering him some of your time! “Think of something you can do together,” said Trae Bodge, a shopping expert. “Perhaps it’s an activity, like going to the batting range or playing a round of golf or going on a hike with a picnic with some of his favorite foods. Or go to the movies, museum or a sporting event.” You’ll be making memories together, and that’s something that can never take up too much space, even in a busy dad’s calendar.

Photo by Sumala Chidchoi/Shutterstock