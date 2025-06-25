MY WAY: How WWE Wrestler Trish Stratus Built a Career In and Out of the Ring

Who?

Trish Stratus

Where?

Richmond Hill, Ontario

What?

Trish Stratus has built a career that is as dynamic as it is influential, evolving from wrestling champion and fitness icon to TV personality and entrepreneur. A seven-time champion and trailblazer in sports entertainment, she redefined the role of women in wrestling, breaking barriers and setting records that reshaped the industry. Beyond the ring, Stratus has graced over 100 magazine covers, earned multiple Hall of Fame inductions and received prestigious business accolades, including the Canadian Business Award.

Now, as she celebrates 25 years since her WWE debut, Stratus is back in the ring for her 25th Anniversary Tour, thrilling audiences once again. Looking ahead, she’s channeling her passion into Reach for the Stratusphere, a new initiative empowering the next generation of girls and women in sports to chase their dreams and build lasting legacies.

One thing I try to do every day is…

prioritize wellness—both physically and mentally. I do 10-15 min of yoga daily followed by meditation so that I can set my intentions for the day. I also make sure I give my kids each some one-on-one time every day. Usually, it’s part of our bedtime routine.



I describe my vibe as…

a yin-yang vibe. I’m known for my extroverted personality and my dynamic energy as a sports entertainer, but in order for me to give that energy, it is necessary for me to turn inward and be still and contemplative. That’s when I draw from my yogic side. I feel like it is the interdependence of these forces that allow me to be “me.”

A show that changed my life was…

where I started my career as a WWE Superstar at 24 years old and went to become a record setting 7-time WWE Women’s Champion – WWE Monday Night Raw. That platform allowed me to help redefine women’s wrestling and elevate the standards and expectations for what female athletes could achieve in the sport.

My favorite quote is…

“Preparedness meets opportunity.” It is my mantra and I believe I am where I am today because of it.

To avoid distractions, I…

compartmentalize my tasks and I structure and organize things according to priority. I literally picture one of those weekly pill organizers in my mind, and I won’t open the next compartment until the one I am on is completely done and I can do a mental close of that section. This approach allows me to stay laser-focused and intentional with my time.

I handle negativity by…

keeping a positive mindset and minimizing my chances of encountering negativity in the first place by staying away from toxic influences or time-wasting activities that don’t align with my goals or my energy.

The most surprising thing about me is…

that I am always on a strict diet plan and I work out “for hours.” But I do love to indulge and treat myself, and I’m definitely OK to miss a workout or two!

The biggest risk I ever took was…

changing the expectations for women by pushing for more physical, high-stakes matches and more TV time with elevated storytelling when I first entered the business and female wrestlers weren’t given the chance to showcase serious in-ring ability or that they could contribute like our male counterparts when I knew we could!

I want people to know me for…

not adopting to the status quo but challenging it and helping to shape the future of women in wrestling by showing the world that women could be athletes, storytellers and leaders in this space.

In 10 years I hope to…

still be growing and evolving personally and professionally. Through my foundation, I hope to help young women and girls break through barriers in industries that once limited them.

I define success as…

the ability to balance personal fulfillment with professional growth. It’s about doing what you love with passion and authenticity and doing it in a way that impacts others positively.

Photo courtesy WWE