days
hours
minutes
seconds
Left To Nominate a Changemaker—Apply Today!
Sign in

Quick Links

SECTIONS

JOIN US

GET IN TOUCH

CONNECT

Instagram Facebook Tiktok Linkedin Pinterest X-twitter

MORE

Get SUCCESS® Magazine PLUS 80+ Hours of Exclusive Training (& More!) to Multiply Your Earning Potential
SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Save Up to 20% Before Oct. 2!

Lifestyle

MY WAY: How WWE Wrestler Trish Stratus Built a Career In and Out of the Ring

BYEmily O’Brien
UPDATED: June 12, 2025
PUBLISHED: June 25, 2025
BOOKMARK
TABLE OF CONTENTS
WWE wrestler Trish Stratus.

Who? 

Trish Stratus

Where? 

Richmond Hill, Ontario

What?
Trish Stratus has built a career that is as dynamic as it is influential, evolving from wrestling champion and fitness icon to TV personality and entrepreneur. A seven-time champion and trailblazer in sports entertainment, she redefined the role of women in wrestling, breaking barriers and setting records that reshaped the industry. Beyond the ring, Stratus has graced over 100 magazine covers, earned multiple Hall of Fame inductions and received prestigious business accolades, including the Canadian Business Award.

SUCCESS Newsletter offer

Now, as she celebrates 25 years since her WWE debut, Stratus is back in the ring for her 25th Anniversary Tour, thrilling audiences once again. Looking ahead, she’s channeling her passion into Reach for the Stratusphere, a new initiative empowering the next generation of girls and women in sports to chase their dreams and build lasting legacies.

One thing I try to do every day is…

prioritize wellness—both physically and mentally.  I do 10-15 min of yoga daily followed by meditation so that I can set my intentions for the day. I also make sure I give my kids each some one-on-one time every day. Usually, it’s part of our bedtime routine.

I describe my vibe as…

a yin-yang vibe. I’m known for my extroverted personality and my dynamic energy as a sports entertainer, but in order for me to give that energy, it is necessary for me to turn inward and be still and contemplative. That’s when I draw from my yogic side. I feel like it is the interdependence of these forces that allow me to be “me.”

A show that changed my life was…

where I started my career as a WWE Superstar at 24 years old and went to become a record setting 7-time WWE Women’s Champion – WWE Monday Night Raw. That platform allowed me to help redefine women’s wrestling and elevate the standards and expectations for what female athletes could achieve in the sport.

My favorite quote is…

“Preparedness meets opportunity.” It is my mantra and I believe I am where I am today because of it. 

To avoid distractions, I…

compartmentalize my tasks and I structure and organize things according to priority. I literally picture one of those weekly pill organizers in my mind, and I won’t open the next compartment until the one I am on is completely done and I can do a mental close of that section. This approach allows me to stay laser-focused and intentional with my time.

I handle negativity by…

keeping a positive mindset and minimizing my chances of encountering negativity in the first place by staying away from toxic influences or time-wasting activities that don’t align with my goals or my energy.

The most surprising thing about me is…

that I am always on a strict diet plan and I work out “for hours.” But I do love to indulge and treat myself, and I’m definitely OK to miss a workout or two!

The biggest risk I ever took was…

changing the expectations for women by pushing for more physical, high-stakes matches and more TV time with elevated storytelling when I first entered the business and female wrestlers weren’t given the chance to showcase serious in-ring ability or that they could contribute like our male counterparts when I knew we could!

I want people to know me for…

not adopting to the status quo but challenging it and helping to shape the future of women in wrestling by showing the world that women could be athletes, storytellers and leaders in this space.

In 10 years I hope to…

still be growing and evolving personally and professionally. Through my foundation, I hope to help young women and girls break through barriers in industries that once limited them.

I define success as…

the ability to balance personal fulfillment with professional growth. It’s about doing what you love with passion and authenticity and doing it in a way that impacts others positively.

Photo courtesy WWE

Emily O’Brien is a writer and editor based out of Raleigh, North Carolina. 

SECTIONS

JOIN US

GET IN TOUCH

CONNECT

Instagram Facebook Tiktok Linkedin Pinterest X-twitter

5473 Blair Road, Suite 100
PMB 30053
Dallas, TX 75231

MORE

Copyright © 2025 SUCCESS Magazine. All rights reserved.

Get SUCCESS® Magazine PLUS 80+ Hours of Exclusive Training (& More!) to Multiply Your Earning Potential
SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Save Up to 20% Before Oct. 2!

Copyright © 2024 SUCCESS Magazine. All rights reserved.

SECTIONS

SECTIONS

SECTIONS

SECTIONS

Unlock the Latest Knowledge that Can You Help You Achieve More in Life with More Confidence

Print and Digital Options Available

SUBSCRIBE NOW!

Oops!

You’ve reached your limit of free
 articles for this month!

Subscribe today and read to your heart’s content!

(plus get access to hundreds of resources designed
to help you excel in life and business)

Just

50¢
per day

!

Subscribe
X

Unlock a fifth article for free!

Plus, get access to daily inspiration, weekly newsletters and podcasts, and occasional updates from us.

By signing up you are also added to SUCCESS® emails. You can easily unsubscribe at anytime. By clicking above, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Register

Get unlimited access to SUCCESS®
(+ a bunch of extras)! Learn more.

Let's Set Your Password

Oops!

The exclusive article you’re trying to view is for subscribers only.

Subscribe today and read to your heart’s content!

(plus get access to hundreds of resources designed
to help you excel in life and business)

Just

50¢
per day

!

Subscribe