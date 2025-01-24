Employees Worldwide Rank Work-Life Balance as More Important Than Pay

The modern era has ushered in profound changes to how we approach and perceive our work lives. With the rise of remote careers, beyond shifts in where and how people can now choose to work, we’re also rethinking the time we dedicate to our professions. Leading the way, Gen Z and millennials are driving a global movement that places work-life balance at the heart of well-being and happiness. According to a new annual international survey by Randstad, that balance is now a top motivator globally, overtaking pay incentives.

Workers reject the 9-to-5 grind in favor of balance

Workers are increasingly pushing back against outdated, rigid work environments, highlighting balance and health as top priorities in 2025. The survey, which collected insights from over 26,000 employees across 35 markets in Europe, Asia Pacific and the Americas, signals a perspective that the 21st century is on the cusp of an extraordinary revolution in the kinds of opportunities that may define the future. As more workers turn away from schedules and jobs that don’t suit their priorities, employers face mounting pressure to adapt and listen.

Of the workers surveyed, 83% cited work-life balance as the most important factor in job retention and selection, matching the preference for job security, while pay came in slightly lower at 82%. These figures tell a story that has been unfolding for some time and truly gained momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic, when workers were, for the first time, able to experience their routines in a new environment with a more flexible and freeing schedule. For many, it was a shift they embraced wholeheartedly and haven’t abandoned.

A significant 76% of Gen Z views flexible work as important and are likely to adjust their career paths to reflect this. According to the research, pay becomes more of a crucial factor as we age, though the study also found that more senior age groups also value the prospects of a balanced work-life schedule.

Freedom and well-being are the new work rules

Alongside these shifting attitudes, workers are also taking a more critical approach to evaluating how their professional lives align with their health and well-being. Roughly 44% of surveyed workers reported leaving jobs due to workplace toxicity, highlighting a growing demand for work environments that prioritize respect, support and overall value. Nearly half of workers admit they’ve fought for better conditions on the job, while a solid 31% say they’ve walked away from gigs that didn’t give them the conditions they desired.

Seeing others balance work with personal time, vacations and essential breaks naturally sets a standard we come to expect for ourselves. As a result, industries will soon have no choice but to adapt to this cycle of expectation and change.

Embracing the allure of modernity and the technological advancements shaping the future of work-life balance is undeniably tempting. Gone are the days when jobs forced people to treat parenthood like a secondary priority or when a one-week vacation was mostly spent catching up on sleep. It all seems too good to be true, and to some extent, it may be. As the younger generation eagerly embraces this shift, it prompts a conversation about what we’re sacrificing and what we might not be fully considering.

The illusion of freedom? How attitudes toward work-life balance can backfire

The rise of technologies designed to promote flexible, remote work that aligns with our priorities might be doing the opposite, according to Kaspar Villadsen of the Copenhagen Business School. He argues that the very tech meant to free us could indeed be adding to our stress, contributing to an “unhealthy work culture of permanent connectivity” and “collective control.” Villadsen suggests that the fetishism of this new age of work may ultimately create an environment where our jobs seep into every aspect of our lives, often without us even realizing it.

Though we may be rejecting the traditions that once kept our work and personal lives separate in large numbers, there’s an undeniable value in that boundary. Back in the day, clocking out truly meant clocking out—but that is no longer a given. It’s no wonder cultural debates are emerging about whether employers can make work-related calls after hours or if you’re entitled to ignore important emails over the weekend. These questions don’t have easy answers anymore.

Still, those who value keeping a clear boundary between work and personal life are expecting more, and that is most certainly a positive societal shift. According to Randstad, a staggering 83% of employees want their workplace to foster a sense of community, and over half would quit if they feel they don’t belong.

Corporations will need to adapt to these changing attitudes, and rightly so. The prioritization of work-life balance worldwide isn’t just a generational trend; it’s a mindset that’s here to stay. As employees increasingly make critical decisions based on this perspective, employers must ensure that their job openings and environments reflect a commitment to progress and care. A mere pay rise might not cut it anymore, now that money alone is no longer viewed as the key to happiness at work.

Photo by Kulkova Daria/Shutterstock