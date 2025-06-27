New Study Reveals This Emotion Is Key to a Meaningful Life

A new study reveals that hope is not just an abstract feeling, but a powerful psychological mindset that shapes human thought and behavior. Although we exist constantly in the eternal present, our minds instinctively navigate past memories and future possibilities to shape our decisions, giving us the option to choose how we view the expanse of our lives.

University of Missouri study finds hope drives deeper meaning in life

A study conducted by the University of Missouri team highlights hope as a uniquely powerful positive emotion that cultivates a profound sense of meaning. “Our research shifts the perspective on hope from merely a cognitive process related to goal attainment to recognizing it as a vital emotional experience that enriches life’s meaning,” said Megan Edwards, who earned a doctorate at the University of Missouri and is now a postdoctoral scholar at Duke University, in a public statement. “This insight opens new avenues for enhancing psychological well-being.”

Drawing on data from six studies involving over 2,300 participants of varied backgrounds, the researchers examined multiple emotions such as amusement, contentment, excitement and happiness. Their results revealed that hope was a consistent predictor of a deeper sense of meaning in life. From our basic survival to the everyday question of how long the trip home from work will take, hope lives inside all of us, all the time.

Episodic thinking helps us stay ambitious and hopeful

Everyone holds their own expectations, desires and sources of gratification. Some dream of lying on a beach; others seek a new relationship or aim to commit to a healthier lifestyle. These ambitions often become small hopeful steps that remind us life is always evolving and moving forward. This mental time travel, our ability to vividly imagine future moments worth striving for, is actually very healthy.

Even small progress in life often means more than we realize. It reshapes our outlook, illuminates the path ahead and reassures us that we’re headed where we need to be.

Scholars have long debated how to define this instinctive phenomenon and how to place it among the many natural human impulses, emotions and thought processes that guide our day. Is it a survival mechanism like fear, a motivational force like desire or a cognitive habit like planning? Some view it as a bridge between emotion and cognition, while others argue it’s a uniquely human response to uncertainty and potential.

The role of meaning and hope in unlocking life’s rewards

From the University of Missouri’s Department of Psychological Sciences, Laura King highlights the vital connection between hope and meaning. “Experiencing life as meaningful is crucial for just about every good thing you can imagine in a person’s life,” King said in a statement. “This cornerstone of psychological functioning is not a rare experience—it is available to people in their everyday lives and hope is one of the things that make life feel meaningful.”

The researchers identified several ways to channel our natural sense of hope into meaningful action. One of the most effective is simply noticing and savoring positive moments. We tend to rush through the good times, forgetting they’re fleeting. Those moments matter precisely because they don’t last—so hold onto them. Let your best memories serve as a reminder that joy is real and possible, and allow them to give shape to your hopes for the future.

Equally important is maintaining momentum during life’s harder stretches. When everything feels uncertain, leaning into forward motion, even in small ways, can reignite a sense of purpose. By actively choosing growth during stress or chaos, you start to shift. You become more agile, more equipped. Like a car responding to pressure, your potential stretches as far as you’re willing to accelerate.

Hopeful thinking patterns support healthy brain function

Our brain’s reward system is deeply influenced by hope and the forward-looking anticipation of positive outcomes. This mental orientation can serve as a powerful shield against anxiety and depression. While optimism involves expecting the best, hope goes further: It requires action and can be strengthened with practice. Not just wishful thinking, but a mindset that a better outcome is within reach. This belief sparks key brain areas like the prefrontal cortex and dopamine pathways, driving purposeful action toward a more meaningful life. Scientists now suggest that mastering this mindset is not only good for our mental health—it’s also good for our brain. The best part? It’s something we can all tap into.

