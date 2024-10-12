Spotify prefers to keep its employees enjoying an ultra-flexible work setup, despite the recent shift at many other companies demanding their work-from-home employees head back to the office. The Swiss firm’s HR chief has even doubled down on why the streamer wants its staff to continue with their current work dynamic, even though we’re already in what most consider to be a post-pandemic world.

In an interview with Raconteur, Spotify’s chief human resources officer, Katarina Berg, explained why the music streaming giant is committed to its “work from anywhere” policy even though the COVID-19 restrictions have long been scrapped.

“You can’t spend a lot of time hiring grown-ups and then treat them like children,” Berg said. “We are a business that’s been digital from birth, so why shouldn’t we give our people flexibility and freedom? Work is not a place you come to, it’s something you do.”

Berg acknowledged that other companies have already made their return to the standard office setup, but she has yet to find a reason to enforce a similar “return to office” mandate for Spotify’s employees.

She’s also unbothered by the alleged negative effects of remote working on collaboration and innovation among employees, telling Raconteur, “It is harder and we all struggle to collaborate in a virtual environment. But does that mean that we will start forcing people to come into the office as soon as there is a trend for it? No.”

Spotify implements its work-from-anywhere policy for better work-life balance

Since February 2021, Spotify has been allowing its employees to “work from anywhere” through its flexible working setup. The digital music service has given its workforce the blessing to work at any locale of their choosing, provided doing so doesn’t compromise the quality of their work.

Despite giving employees the freedom to work at whatever location they want, the company has always been insistent that they contribute, communicate and collaborate with each other on equal terms. Spotify has also given everyone the liberty to change their work mode every 12 months, providing them with the option to work from anywhere, work at an office or have a hybrid work schedule.

When Spotify introduced the program three years ago, it claimed that having a flexible working environment would be beneficial for both the company and its employees. The deliberate use of communication and collaboration tools and processes could make the organization’s operations more efficient, and giving its workers more flexibility could promote better work-life balance and “help tap into new talent pools while keeping our existing band members,” the streamer noted.

Aside from Spotify, many tech giants demand that workers return to the office

Major tech companies have been pushing for the return of their workforce to their offices in a bid to increase productivity and improve overall operations. On Sept. 16, Amazon announced a mandate that would force its remote workers to head back to the office five days a week starting next year. At the time, CEO Andy Jassy cited a February 2023 document discussing the benefits of in-office work.

Among the points discussed were how employees become more “engaged” when attending in-person meetings, how easy it is for leaders to relay new information to staff in the meeting room and how simple it is to improve company culture when everyone is working in the office, especially for new hires.

Before Amazon’s announcement, Apple, Microsoft and SpaceX had initiated return-to-office mandates in a surprising move to eliminate fully remote work from their operations. However, a study released in May found that this seemingly prompted top talent, including tenured workers, to jump ship and look for work elsewhere.

Clearly, companies are trying to find the sweet spot for employees to do their work, and Spotify believes the answer to that is: anywhere they want to.

Photo courtesy of Zamrznuti tonovi/Shutterstock