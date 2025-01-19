Looking to Go Global? Here are the Top 7 Remote Work Job Boards to Find Jobs in 2025

Looking to go global? You’re not alone. With the recent election, economy and various other factors, many job seekers are looking to work remotely abroad. With the upsurge in remote job seekers, the rise in remote job boards has quickly followed. Yet between online scams, overwhelming competition and confusing requirements, many aspiring digital nomads are searching for the best sites to land their ideal digital nomad role.

The rise of digital nomads

Digital nomads are a substantial sector of today’s workforce, with many people not only looking to work from home but also make their home on the road. According to a 2024 report, “one in 10 U.S. workers is a digital nomad.” The recent implementation of digital nomad visas by over 50 countries (and counting) serves to bolster this burgeoning work-life trend, making it easier than ever to work from anywhere.

The top 7 remote work job boards of 2025

Remote work is a highly desired style of employment, with flexible hours, health insurance options and destination potentials. According to CNBC, more people are looking to go remote (and abroad) than ever before, and these top seven remote work job boards help make digital nomad dreams a reality.

FlexJobs

FlexJobs is one of the leaders in the remote work industry, making Newsweek’s Best of the Best List for 2024. Not only does it provide an updated and comprehensive job board, but membership includes workshops, resume help and blog articles. They even compile a Digital Nomad Guide that promotes the leading companies and careers for remote job seekers.

Remote Rebellion

Remote Rebellion helps aspiring digital nomads by offering a curated job board, a free remote job guide and even a remote job academy. The academy allows job seekers to connect with industry experts to help them find and land their ideal remote role.

InHerSight

According to USA Today, more women than ever are looking to work abroad; and just slightly less than half of expat digital nomads are women. InHerSight is aimed at helping women do exactly that, they tout inclusivity, featuring “women-friendly companies” looking for hybrid or fully remote employees. The site includes a personalized email feature where members get potential job matches delivered directly to their inboxes.

EU Remote Jobs

One of the top obstacles for remote job seekers looking to go abroad is the differing hours. EU Remote Jobs helps to alleviate this struggle by listing jobs that operate in European time zones. They also provide an AI feature that assists in tailoring remote resumes and even auto-applying to jobs that fit desired descriptions.

We Work Remotely

We Work Remotely is one of the original remote job boards, claiming a decade of helping job seekers find remote work roles. They feature a trending job board, a curated remote work blog and even a podcast aimed at helping job seekers go remote.

Jobspresso

Jobspresso is a remote job board featuring categorized job searches for its members. It gives job seekers access to vetted and easily searchable remote work opportunities along with daily job updates.

Remotejobs.io

Remotejobs.io is a remote job board that claims to “work tirelessly to remove the junk.” Freedom from scams is one of their main priorities, and this site implements additional filtering and safety features.

Each of these remote job boards boasts different features and benefits. Trying a few and seeing which ones most align with your individual goals and job preferences is a great way to take your first steps to becoming a full-on remote working digital nomad.

Photo by Marcos Castillo/Shutterstock