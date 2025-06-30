Learn From TikTok’s Most Viral Trends to Strategically Boost Your Sales

Cracking the consumer mindset has always been the holy grail of sales. Robert Cialdini’s marketing ethos sums it up best with one simple question: Why do people say yes? According to him, buying isn’t just about logic—it’s about emotion, impulse and shortcut thinking. We may look inward when making choices, but we’re also wired to watch and follow others.

Cialdini’s Principle of Social Proof concept aptly explains TikTok’s transformation over nearly a decade into a multipurpose platform, now central to how brands and creators gain exposure and cultural relevance. When a product gains traction online, it gives us instant reassurance—the belief that it’s worth the price simply because so many others are buying it. It’s the same reason we choose the restaurant with the long line: If they’re all in, it must be good.

On TikTok, creators and small businesses have discovered innovative ways to market, promote and cultivate a brand identity. It’s a platform where success stems not from perfection or star appeal, but from creativity and persistence. TikTok is becoming an essential tool for the creative industries, offering a gateway to the latest digital and social trends.

Why brands can’t afford to ignore TikTok

According to Leighton Evans, associate professor of media theory at Swansea University, author of Locative Social Media: Place in the Digital Age and co-author of From Microverse to Metaverse, “Production of engaging content on social media in general, but TikTok in particular, is now an essential skill rather than a standard skill. I cannot envisage how a product, campaign, event or media product would succeed without TikTok presence today.”

Evans describes it as “mindblowing” that some organizations have yet to adapt to the TikTok and short-form content phenomenon. He urges aspiring creatives and brands to take immediate action: “My advice to anyone seeking a role in the creative media is to have a professional TikTok account which archives your work and which you can make available to prospective employers, and do it now.”

Consider Little Moons: an obscure brand just 10 years ago, transformed by two ambitious entrepreneurs into a worldwide favorite by the power of TikTok. The delicious mochi ice cream became an almost overnight sensation after going viral on millions of For You pages. As more people tried and shared their experiences, it quickly became a TikTok staple, driving soaring demand that filled supermarket shelves.

In the week following its viral breakthrough, sales of Little Moons at British retail giant Tesco surged by 700%. Now valued at over $100 million according to The Times, the company delivers worldwide—a remarkable turnaround from what the founders once feared would be a failed venture.

TikTok’s power to spark and curate viral trends is behind countless brand success stories like this one. The real challenge is identifying which trends matter and how to engage with them, especially if you’re not constantly plugged into the app.

Maximizing your impact with TikTok Creative Center

The TikTok Creative Center is the perfect beginner tool for any business or professional wanting to better understand the app and use its algorithm to their advantage. Think of it as your go-to hub for everything content related. Here, you can check out your key stats and see how each of your videos is performing and engaging viewers.

After uploading a video, you’ll gain access to helpful tools like adding music, captions or choosing the perfect cover. It’s also a great way to check for any copyright issues or potential flags before your video goes live, so you can make sure it reaches as many people as possible without any platform-related setbacks.

Master sales with TikTok’s new Creator Academy

This year, TikTok introduced new tools that empowered creators and professionals to reach wider audiences and enhance the quality of their content. Viewers are drawn to videos that are well-shot, visually appealing and tell a compelling story—and a touch of humor always goes a long way. That’s where the Creator Academy comes in.

Free and accessible to all, the Creator Academy offers a wide range of tools, guides and tips to help users understand how TikTok truly works. Inside the academy, you’ll find an extensive library of videos and resources designed to make learning the basics simple and flexible. There’s no need to follow a rigid training path either; you can pick and choose the topics that suit your goals. Whether you’re interested in monetization tips, creating branded content or getting familiar with TikTok Shop, the academy provides everything you need.

According to Evans, developing skills on TikTok is easier than many might assume. “The TikTok algorithms are incredibly good at delivering content to relevant people based on how the content is tagged and classified. This seamless delivery reduces the friction between creator/marketer and their targets in a way that is difficult to envisage on other platforms,” he says. “TikTok is incredibly easy for creators to use, and even people with low skills can utilize the myriad editing options to create content,” Evans added.

If you want to trend, you have to know the trends

Trending content thrives because it creates a shared cultural moment, inviting users to participate, reinterpret and engage in collective storytelling. Engaging with trends is a smart way to start because it places you right where TikTok is directing the majority of its global audience.

Some trends have been so far-reaching that they’ve directly influenced brand focus and strategy. Take the case of Sprite and iced tea—a mix that went viral on TikTok as users experimented with blending soda and iced tea. The trend exploded, drawing millions of views and sparking widespread interest. In response, Coca-Cola officially launched Sprite + Tea, turning a grassroots digital craze into a mainstream product.

Rather than approaching TikTok as a sales channel alone, successful brands integrate themselves as authentic participants in the community. Unlike platforms such as Facebook Marketplace, LinkedIn or YouTube, TikTok demands a creative presence that keeps the audience hooked. Once that connection is forged, audiences are far more receptive to brand and commercial offerings.

Aristeidis Theotokis, professor of marketing at the University of Leeds, highlights how TikTok’s participatory culture has been central to its rise. “On TikTok, anyone can create a trend or discover a brand in seconds, often without even realizing it. What makes TikTok powerful is how its algorithm shows you content based on what you like, not who you follow. That means small brands or new ideas can go viral fast if they resonate,” he says.

Theotokis explains that this culture of user involvement is key to TikTok’s appeal and reach. “TikTok is driven by participatory culture; users create, remix and share content that feels personal and relevant,” he says. “Consumers, especially younger ones, are drawn to content that feels real and unscripted. This aligns with research on perceived authenticity and consumer-brand identification. Content that feels ‘human’ fosters stronger emotional connection and trust.”

The story of Dee Pizza: Humble beginnings to worldwide fame on TikTok

Dee Pizza is another textbook case of how a small-town takeaway harnessed the viral power of TikTok trends to become a global name with over 2 million followers across all major platforms. The journey began in 2015, when Angel Angelov, a seasoned food industry veteran, met Andrei Daniel, an ambitious content creator with roots in Italy and Romania, while working at Dee Side Bistro in Llangollen. They quickly became close friends, each pursuing their own paths: Angelov quietly developing plans for Dee Pizza, and Daniel building expertise in content creation and digital strategy.

In 2017, Daniel began helping Angelov sporadically with Dee Pizza’s social media. But it wasn’t until early 2024 that the two officially partnered. The breakthrough came with the launch of their “first is free” campaign—a simple offer of a free meal to the first customer of the day. Captured and shared on TikTok, the campaign quickly went viral. Visitors now travel across continents to the remote market town of Llangollen just to experience it for themselves, drawn not just by the pizza but by a desire to connect with the community and stories they’ve watched unfold from thousands of miles away.

Last year, Daniel spent three months studying social media algorithms and launched Dee Pizza across all major platforms. He worked full-time by day and went live on TikTok each evening afterward. As fans began showing up hoping to meet him, he stepped out of the spotlight and made Angelov the face of the brand. To help Angelov create content, Daniel wrote a two-page kitchen guide and mounted a GoPro to his head. Daily POV videos began in June 2024, giving followers an authentic look behind the counter.

“I’m a social media guy. I’m a creator. And I’m putting everything I’ve ever loved into this art, giving people something they can’t find anywhere else,” Daniel says.

“Success on social media in 2025 requires one thing: Give people what they want. Most viral content falls into five categories: entertaining, educational, funny, dramatic or satisfying,” he says. For Daniel, the key is retention: sharp edits, no filler and making sure every moment on screen keeps the audience hooked. “To convert views into sales, someone in your videos must be relatable. In Dee Pizza’s case, Angel became the face of the brand, building real trust with followers,” Daniel adds.

As part of its viral marketing strategy, Dee Pizza introduced a spinning wheel where customers take on tasks for a shot at free food or deals. Now, the next version is here: an upgraded ‘lucky wheel’ launching with 20 segments and bigger prizes. Daniel says it’s designed to take the viral momentum even further.

Angelov credits Daniel’s role in launching Dee Pizza’s digital brand as the final flourish that made all the difference. “What I love most is that we’re not acting in the videos. They truly show who we are. It’s all captured authentically through the lens of Andrei Daniel, and I think that honesty is what people connect with. Because of all the exposure we’ve had online, we’re now franchising, and I couldn’t be more excited,” says Angelov.

See what works: Learn from TikTok’s most viral trends

TikTok offers plenty of tools and guides to simplify your sales or creative strategy, but nothing beats hands-on experience. Regularly using, watching and engaging with TikTok is the best way to stay on top of trends. The more you explore, the more viral videos and popular themes will naturally catch your attention.

“Watch loads of TikToks and be curious, especially about the ads, think about why some content is doing well and why some is not,” advises Ben Marder, professor of digital marketing and consumer behaviour at the University of Edinburgh Business School. “Your advertisements need to entertain rather than interrupt. Users are not there for ads; they are there to be entertained or informed about matters they care about,” he adds.

TikTok offers a level of exposure and authenticity that few other platforms can match—and for some, it can be life-changing. Take Vicky Owens, for example. After debilitating panic attacks brought on by workplace bullying, she went on to build a six-figure Gen Z marketing brand, Socially Speaking Media. She now boasts over 100k followers on her personal TikTok account.

Over the past three years, Owens has established herself as a social media strategist for major names like Netflix, Vogue and TikTok itself. She regularly shares insights, behind-the-scenes content and guidance on what modern Gen Z businesses should look and sound like.

According to Owens, growing your brand on TikTok is largely a game of trial and error: “Consistency is crucial; you may not know which piece of content will take off and change your life like it did for me. Putting yourself out there increases your chances. Every post is a lottery ticket.” Owens recommends developing a unique signature style that makes your brand instantly recognizable, allowing you to build value without the need for constant selling.

There are also ways to manually discover what’s trending and resonating with specific audiences. TikTok’s Discovery Page is a powerful tool for this—it highlights the most popular hashtags of the moment and offers a snapshot of the day’s trending content. This includes popular music, which on TikTok is just as much a trend as the visuals on screen.

TikTok’s search and discovery tools are impressively advanced, and the best creators make full use of them to stay current. A quick search for “trending videos” or “viral videos” will set you on the right path. Narrowing your search to your niche or industry will make the results even more valuable.

As TikTok crosses the 2 billion global audience mark this year, the platform remains a leading, revolutionary springboard for new and lesser-known brands. Though success often involves timing, consistency and meticulous trend awareness, anyone can take the leap. If TikTok is shaping the future of commerce, it’s shaping your future as a business owner as well.

