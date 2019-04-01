What Character Trait Is Your Secret Weapon?

April 1, 2019/SUCCESS Staff/No Comments
What Character Trait Is Your Secret Weapon

Neha GuptaCharisma—a trait I got from my late father. I have the ability to pull people in with my charisma and passion for something and share my energy in a way that transfers to them. I love this quality because it mobilizes people to take action in an area of their life they may not have thought was possible.

Neha Gupta, founder, College Shortcuts

 

 

Jakki LibermanPersistence has been key. This has helped me remain steadfast through a variety of challenges that may have deterred me if I had less tenacity. Creating a successful business is a long game and it’s easy to forget that when things get tough.

Jakki Liberman, founder, Bumkins

 

 

Laura LandMy ability to remember the tiniest of details allows me to come up with solutions to problems that are being overlooked. Many people forget small details about what is possible.

Laura Land, co-founder, COO and CFO, Marketplace Valet

 

 

 

Erica Douglass BWResilience. Negative stuff is going to happen in any business you run. When you can bounce back from any issue, you will win in business.

—Erica Douglass, co-owner, VP marketing, 1Up Repairs

 

 

 

Eleanor Hong webeditI listen. I like to hear everyone’s perspective and have a strong understanding of the situation before rushing to judgement. Often, I do not weigh in until the end of a meeting or even the next day. 

—Eleanor Hong, chief marketing and strategy officer, Smart & Final

 

 

Kogan 4K webeditCuriosity. It makes me creative, empathetic, dogged, intense, passionate and seeking. 

—Jessica Kogan, co-founder, chief digital officer, Cameron Hughes Wine

Related: Answer 3 Questions to Identify Your Strengths

 

SUCCESS Staff
SUCCESS is your guide for personal and professional development through inspiration, motivation and training.
SUCCESS Staff on FacebookSUCCESS Staff on InstagramSUCCESS Staff on LinkedinSUCCESS Staff on PinterestSUCCESS Staff on TwitterSUCCESS Staff on Youtube
Posted in

More From Our Friends

Leave a Reply