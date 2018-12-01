Tony Dungy’s 4 Big Tips for Success

Few NFL coaches have ever been considered more of a role model than Tony Dungy.

At 25 and 28 years old, respectively, Dungy was the youngest assistant coach and coordinator in league history. His career winning percentage (.668) as a head coach is second to only Bill Belichick for those coaching at least 100 games in the last 40 years, and he was the first black head coach to win a Super Bowl in 2007 with the Indianapolis Colts.

You don’t get that good without learning a few things along the way. For inspiration on finding good mentors, stepping out of your comfort zone, taking risks and more, watch these videos on Tony Dungy’s tips for success.

1. Find a good mentor.

2. To be successful, never lose your childlike daring.

3. Leave your comfort zone and take risks.

4. Shift into the champion mindset.

