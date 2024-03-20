From Our CEO: 3 Professional Development Lessons From a Lifelong Journey

It is difficult to think of a time in my life where professional development was not at the forefront. It has been a constant driving force for my thought processes, the catalyst for my career growth and the inspiration for my leadership philosophy. From my very first internship to my current role as the CEO of a publication dedicated to professional development, it has truly transformed my life.

I believe that professional development is a dynamic process, and to get the most out of it, you must first acknowledge a few fundamental truths:

1. Maintain a growth mindset

Every experience, whether positive or negative, serves as a lesson contributing to personal and professional growth.

2. Never stop learning

No one can know it all. Empower yourself to learn from those who approach things differently and excel in their endeavors.

3. Stay consistent

Understand that growth is a continuous journey, not a one-time event. Actively seek consistent opportunities to invest in yourself and foster personal and professional development.

Professional development lessons from the greats

Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to learn from some of the brightest minds in personal and professional development, many of whom are featured in this issue. Their invaluable insights have not only shaped my path, but have also impacted the lives and careers of those I’ve had the privilege to lead. These lessons get passed down through the way we work, think and live. We embody them, and they become a part of who we are.

Some of the most impactful lessons I’ve learned from masters in the field:

Simon Sinek

Understanding the purpose behind actions fuels motivation and provides a crucial sense of direction for personal and professional success.

Tony Robbins

Success isn’t about having the most resources; it’s about effectively leveraging what you have. Tap into creativity, resilience and problem-solving abilities to navigate obstacles and achieve success.

Brené Brown

Embracing vulnerability fosters authenticity, strengthening the connections and relationships vital for effective leadership and professional growth.

Jamie Kern Lima

Authenticity combined with perseverance is a powerful force for success in both entrepreneurship and personal career development.

The last word

Long before becoming the CEO of SUCCESS, I drew inspiration from the experts and principles within this publication. In fact, for more than 15 years, it has been the guiding force of my career.

As we navigate the future, I encourage you to invest in your own personal and professional development journey. Seek knowledge, draw inspiration and don’t forget to be a source of professional development and insight for others.

Until next time,

Amy Somerville

CEO of SUCCESS Enterprises

This article originally appeared in the March issue of SUCCESS+ digital magazine. Photo by Mike Davello.