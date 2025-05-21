The Last Word: Showing Up as an Authentic Leader

For years, I thought leadership meant having all the answers. I believed it was about staying polished, confident and always one step ahead. But if there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s this: Real leadership isn’t about looking perfect; it’s about being present.

I’ll admit, this lesson didn’t come naturally. Early in my career, I worked hard to appear unshakable, separating “work me” from “real me,” thinking vulnerability had no place in leadership.

But one day, after delivering what I thought was a spot-on, motivating speech during a team transition, a trusted colleague said to me, “It doesn’t feel like we’re being honest about what’s really going on.” That stopped me in my tracks. I realized my attempt to lead with confidence was creating doubt instead of trust.

Here’s the thing: People don’t connect with perfect leaders. They connect with real ones. When we show up authentically, we create an environment where others feel safe to be themselves too. Vulnerability isn’t a weakness; it’s the key to trust, innovation and a culture where people feel empowered to do their best work.

How to be an authentic leader

So, how do we get there? It starts with letting go of the idea that leaders need to have it all together. Instead, let’s focus on:

• Owning the hard stuff: When we admit our challenges, we make it OK for others to do the same.

• Being curious, not certain: Asking questions and seeking input opens the door to new ideas.

• Celebrating progress, not perfection: Every misstep is a step toward growth.

What would happen if we stopped trying to look like leaders and focused more on being leaders? How might that shift the way we lead our teams, our businesses and ourselves?

If you’ve been holding back—whether it’s a tough conversation, a bold idea or a glimpse of the real you—this is your invitation to lean in. I promise, the magic is in the mess.

Here’s to showing up, as we are, and building something extraordinary together.

Until next time,

Amy Somerville

CEO of SUCCESS® Enterprises



@amymsomerville

