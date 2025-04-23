From Our CEO: Storytelling as a Means to Connect

As a child, I must have watched The Princess Bride a hundred times. I can probably still recite every line, from “Hello, my name is Inigo Montoya” to “As you wish.” The movie didn’t just captivate me—it revealed the incredible power of storytelling and wove imagination, humor and life lessons into a tale that brought people together across generations.

Storytelling isn’t just about entertainment—it’s how we connect. Stories built on authenticity and vulnerability foster trust and engagement. They resonate when they reveal the good, the bad and the ugly because they allow people to relate or see things from a new perspective. Effective stories remind us that growth often comes from struggle, which in turn inspires, unites and motivates others to take action.

That same storytelling magic is at the core of what we do at SUCCESS. Whether publishing a magazine, creating a course or hosting an event, we focus on our members’ needs first. Our goal is to offer a “menu of experiences” that empowers everyone to connect with what resonates most on their unique personal and professional journey.

The business of entertainment teaches us to create experiences that connect deeply with people while offering something for everyone. At SUCCESS, it is the heart of our slogan: “Start where you are. Go where you choose.”

So what stories are you telling? Whether you’re leading a team, growing a business or navigating your own goals, think of yourself as the director of your own production. Create an experience that connects and inspires. And don’t let anyone question the power of storytelling, because that’s simply… “inconceivable!”

This article originally appeared in the May/June 2025 issue of SUCCESS® magazine. Photo courtesy of ©Mike D’Avello.