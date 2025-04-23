days
hours
minutes
seconds
Left To Nominate a Changemaker—Apply Today!
Sign in

Quick Links

SECTIONS

JOIN US

GET IN TOUCH

CONNECT

Instagram Facebook Tiktok Linkedin Pinterest X-twitter

MORE

Get SUCCESS® Magazine PLUS 80+ Hours of Exclusive Training (& More!) to Multiply Your Earning Potential
SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Save Up to 20% Before Oct. 2!

Professional Development

From Our CEO: Storytelling as a Means to Connect

BYAmy Somerville
UPDATED: April 1, 2025
PUBLISHED: April 23, 2025
BOOKMARK
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Win the Day Accelerator Course
SUCCESS CEO Amy Somerville

As a child, I must have watched The Princess Bride a hundred times. I can probably still recite every line, from “Hello, my name is Inigo Montoya” to “As you wish.” The movie didn’t just captivate me—it revealed the incredible power of storytelling and wove imagination, humor and life lessons into a tale that brought people together across generations.

SUCCESS Magazine Subscription offer

Storytelling isn’t just about entertainment—it’s how we connect. Stories built on authenticity and vulnerability foster trust and engagement. They resonate when they reveal the good, the bad and the ugly because they allow people to relate or see things from a new perspective. Effective stories remind us that growth often comes from struggle, which in turn inspires, unites and motivates others to take action.

That same storytelling magic is at the core of what we do at SUCCESS. Whether publishing a magazine, creating a course or hosting an event, we focus on our members’ needs first. Our goal is to offer a “menu of experiences” that empowers everyone to connect with what resonates most on their unique personal and professional journey.

The business of entertainment teaches us to create experiences that connect deeply with people while offering something for everyone. At SUCCESS, it is the heart of our slogan: “Start where you are. Go where you choose.”

So what stories are you telling? Whether you’re leading a team, growing a business or navigating your own goals, think of yourself as the director of your own production. Create an experience that connects and inspires. And don’t let anyone question the power of storytelling, because that’s simply… “inconceivable!”

This article originally appeared in the May/June 2025 issue of SUCCESS® magazine. Photo courtesy of ©Mike D’Avello.

Amy Somerville, CEO of SUCCESS® Enterprises

SECTIONS

JOIN US

GET IN TOUCH

CONNECT

Instagram Facebook Tiktok Linkedin Pinterest X-twitter

5473 Blair Road, Suite 100
PMB 30053
Dallas, TX 75231

MORE

Copyright © 2025 SUCCESS Magazine. All rights reserved.

Get SUCCESS® Magazine PLUS 80+ Hours of Exclusive Training (& More!) to Multiply Your Earning Potential
SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Save Up to 20% Before Oct. 2!

Copyright © 2024 SUCCESS Magazine. All rights reserved.

SECTIONS

SECTIONS

SECTIONS

SECTIONS

Unlock the Latest Knowledge that Can You Help You Achieve More in Life with More Confidence

Print and Digital Options Available

SUBSCRIBE NOW!

Oops!

You’ve reached your limit of free
 articles for this month!

Subscribe today and read to your heart’s content!

(plus get access to hundreds of resources designed
to help you excel in life and business)

Just

50¢
per day

!

Subscribe
X

Unlock a fifth article for free!

Plus, get access to daily inspiration, weekly newsletters and podcasts, and occasional updates from us.

By signing up you are also added to SUCCESS® emails. You can easily unsubscribe at anytime. By clicking above, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Register

Get unlimited access to SUCCESS®
(+ a bunch of extras)! Learn more.

Let's Set Your Password

Oops!

The exclusive article you’re trying to view is for subscribers only.

Subscribe today and read to your heart’s content!

(plus get access to hundreds of resources designed
to help you excel in life and business)

Just

50¢
per day

!

Subscribe