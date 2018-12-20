How Other People Factor Into My Life’s Purpose

My kids are my life’s purpose. I want to be sure I’m setting a good foundation for them and am able to provide the best opportunities for them. I know they are always watching me both in and outside of the octagon and I want to be a good example for them. —Tyron Woodley, UFC welterweight champion

I have three young nieces.I hope that my role at an enterprise tech startup will one day serve as an inspiration for them to pursue their own dreams. I’m also fulfilled by helping create amazing paths at Skilljar for people to achieve their own goals. Seeing someone succeed in the right high-growth environment is incredibly rewarding. —Sandi Lin, co-founder and CEO of Skilljar

My family is very important to me. My wife is a professor as well so we have a robust intellectual life. I am fortunate to have friends in diverse industries. Their perspectives and support fuel my innate desire to make connections across disciplines, something I have been doing ever since I was a student. —Milton S. F. Curry, Dean of the University of Southern California School of Architecture

The impact I have on people is my entire purpose. Both my and my company’s purpose is to help people find their flow and attain the freedom they need to thrive. Without a focus on other people, I feel my purpose would be empty and unfulfilling. —Arman Assadi, co-founder and CEO, Project EVO

My philosophy is that we're all put on this earth to be part of the same team. I try to help anyone I can any way I can, and I'm very grateful to be surrounded by friends and colleagues who share the same view and passion for paying it forward. —Brittany Hodak, Co-Founder, The Superfan Company

This article originally appeared in the Spring 2019 issue of SUCCESS magazine.

