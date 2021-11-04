Moe Harkless Fights for Racial Equality Through Wine and Advocacy

Moe Harkless

NBA Veteran, Advocate & Philanthropist

Los Angeles

Maurice “Moe” Harkless might play basketball for the Sacramento Kings, but his life extends far beyond the court. The 28-year-old forward is also a wine enthusiast and social justice advocate. He co-hosts the “Wine Wednesday” Instagram Live with fellow basketball players like Amar’e Stoudemire. He also partnered with The Prisoner Wine Company to raise money for the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit committed to fighting wrongful conviction in the U.S. In 2020, he made headlines for paying the rent of 50 families in his hometown of Jamaica, Queens, in New York City.

My best personality trait is… that I’m compassionate.

I give back to my community by… investing in youth by trying to help build leaders for the future.

My biggest fear is… the safety and health of the people I love being compromised.

If I could have dinner with one person, dead or alive, it would be… Malcolm X.

I’ve always wanted to visit… Singapore.

I find motivation from… failing and the hunger to grow.

I define success as… happiness and peace.

People would be surprised to learn I… am good at chess and like playing chess in my free time.

My all-time favorite movie is… Inception.

The most life-changing experience for me was… being drafted to the NBA.

Three words people would use to describe me are… magnetic, authentic and well-rounded.

My No. 1 pump-up song is… “Victory” by Diddy and The Notorious B.I.G.

My biggest hero is… my mom.

In 10 years, I hope to… have had an impact on anyone who crosses my path and leave a legacy to be remembered.

This article originally appeared in the November/December 2021 Issue of SUCCESS magazine. Photo ©Cecile Boko