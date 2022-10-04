Diversity Is Our Strength with Minda Harts

When Minda Harts began her blog, The Memo, she had no idea it would become a best-selling book and the foundation to her career development business. Harts tells In the Details host, Karen Allen, about her experience as a woman of color in the workplace, how equity should show up in your company, and the beauty of diversity at work and in life.

Harts’ blog began as a safe space for herself, a way to deal with what she was experiencing in the workplace. Over time, it blossomed not only into a haven for herself, but for others as well. The combination of the responses from her readers and the scope of the problem prompted the writing of her book under the same name. Harts and Allen discuss the necessity of awareness and making change both personally and professionally, cultivating empathy and setting boundaries to create a safe space for yourself.

