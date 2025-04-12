Saying ‘No’ Might Equal a ‘Yes’ When it Comes to Promotions 

It’s a word we often come to dread, avoid or fear—especially when it comes to saying it to your boss. But what if a no now might actually create a yes later? It might even be the backbone principle of setting healthy boundaries in the workplace, and you might be surprised how many times the word no might open doors you never expected.

Why no gets a bad rap

Your first exposure to no was probably in your childhood when your loved ones used it to protect you from outside forces that could cause you physical or mental harm. But as we age, the relationship with the word can often lead us to want to avoid difficult conversations with our bosses and colleagues.

“From a psychological standpoint, the discomfort around saying no is often linked to people-pleasing tendencies, which stem from a fear of disappointing others or being seen as inadequate,” says Ann Monis, CEO and a clinical and forensic psychologist at Medical Anti Aging. “This is common in high achievers who tie their self-worth to external validation.”

Monis explains that our brain registers rejection as a threat, leading to that fight-or-flight feeling we get when we assume our no might lead to disappointment from others or a poor outcome. The feeling can increase anxiety and as Monis points out, “[make] it feel physically uncomfortable to say no, even in situations where it’s completely reasonable.”

“Many people are wired to believe that saying no is equal to rejection, or failure,” she says. “That fear comes from deep-rooted beliefs tied to approval, authority dynamics and even childhood experiences.”

The belief that using the word no signals a failure certainly isn’t limited to the United States workforce.

“I used to think saying ‘no’ at work was risky, like you might get labeled as complex or not a team player,” says Tetiana Burda, CAO at the soft-development company Syndicode in Portugal . “When I was leading HR, I saw this fear all the time. People would overload themselves, agree to impossible deadlines and take on work that wasn’t theirs to avoid disappointing someone. And to be honest, I did the same.”

Then she had a turning point where she stopped agreeing to everything to prove her worth.

“I was handling HR, juggling a million things, and then came the classic, ‘Tetiana, you should also take on this additional project.’ The old me would have nodded and figured it out at 2 in the morning. Instead, I said, ‘I’d love to help, but if I take this on, I won’t be able to dedicate enough attention to my current tasks. Which one’s the priority?’” Burda says. “That was the moment everything changed. Instead of being seen as someone who just said ‘no,’ I was seen as someone who thought strategically. And funny enough, that shift led to more significant responsibilities, real ones, not just extra work.”

Making your no as easy as yes

While the word no might not be a favorite or most utilized word in your vocabulary, experts remind us that it is one of the most important to master, especially for setting healthy boundaries at work.

“The ability to say no at work is ultimately about self-management and long-term career growth,” says Tim Brown, founder of the Hook Agency in Minneapolis. “The most successful professionals are those who know how to balance their workload, prioritize effectively, and communicate boundaries in a way that builds respect.”

So if no is so difficult for many of us to say, how can we even begin to set those boundaries? Experts say it starts with rethinking what no really means.

“Instead of viewing it as a rejection, see it as an act of self-preservation and strategic decision-making,” says Monis. “A powerful reframe is: ‘Saying no to one thing means I’m saying yes to something else that aligns with my goals and well-being.’ This shifts the narrative from fear of consequences to confidence in prioritization.”

Brown says if a deliberate no makes you too anxious, consider other ways you might reframe your response, for instance:

Start by acknowledging the request by using phrasing like, “That sounds like an interesting project…”

Provide context: “…but I’m currently focused on meeting a deadline for [another task].”

Offer some alternatives: “Would it be helpful if I assisted in a different way or revisited this at a later time?”

“This way, you’re not just saying no—you’re showing that you’re thoughtful and committed to delivering quality work,” he says.

For those just starting out on their job journey, Brown admits that it might be easy to use yes as the way to stay relevant, but it can easily lead to overcommitting and burnout. Instead, he says focus on saying yes to opportunities that align with your own goals or skills you wish to develop, and actively work to “say no to tasks that overextend you or diminish your performance on higher-priority responsibilities.”

When the word no creates room for a yes

For Paige Bennett, director of experiential marketing at Awardco, a rewards and recognition platform in Lindon, Utah, no made it possible to say yes to something better.

“Early in my career, I said no to a promotion,” she says. “On paper, it was a great opportunity, but I knew it wasn’t the right fit for what I wanted to do and where I wanted to go. Instead of rushing into leadership for the sake of advancement, I focused on developing the skills I truly wanted. That decision allowed me to step into a leadership role later, one that aligned with my strengths and passions.

“At first, it was intimidating to tell my leaders no,” she adds. “I worried about how it would be perceived and if it would impact future opportunities. But I never regretted it because it ultimately led me to where I am now, a place where I feel completely at peace with my career path.”

She adds that her leaders expressed a deep respect for her decision. “Some have even reached out years later on LinkedIn to say how much it impressed them and how proud they are of where I am today. That experience reinforced for me that success isn’t about taking every opportunity—it’s about taking the right ones.”

