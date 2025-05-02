18 Thoughtful Mother’s Day Gifts for Working Moms

When it comes to Mother’s Day, finding the perfect gift can sometimes leave you perplexed. How do you even begin to shop for someone who wears a multitude of hats throughout the day? This Mother’s Day, take time to remember that moms have personal interests and hobbies outside of being a mom—even when they say it’s the best (and hardest) job they’ve ever had.

For the Sporty Mom

If your mom builds time on the court or on the bike trail into her schedule, consider supporting her in those interests by gifting her equipment or apparel to make that time efficient and beneficial—for both her physical and mental health.

Caraa Tennis Duffel in Court Green: If your mom takes to the courts after work, consider this duffel bag as a way to make participating in her favorite hobby easier. The color is bright and fun and can hold a variety of products, including racquets, balls and water bottles.

Athleta Avenue Romper: Rompers aren’t limited to her kids, so give mom her own with this lightweight, quick-drying style. It can be dressed up or down for a variety of spring and summer activities, including evening walks, Saturday morning farmer’s markets or even an evening out with friends. For moms who spend their days on Zoom calls, the top is all business while the rest of it is easy to run out to the store or for a playdate with kids.

For the Sentimental Mom

Does your mom still treasure the thank you card you wrote her in 4th grade English class? If sentimental gifts are your mom’s love language, here are some options that are sure to fill up her emotional cup and can be taken to work.

Dune Jewelry: Moms love memories, and this female-founded jewelry brand can turn sand from family vacations, petals from a wedding, and other fun memories into jewelry. It’s a fun way to relive the memories made with family!

Handwrytten: Moms often have the perfect things to say, and, with Handwrytten, she can send heartwarming sentiments from her computer—whether it’s baby showers or employee appreciation. You could also consider sending your own mom a Handwrytten note this Mother’s Day to express how you feel about everything she does and is to you.

Cahve Heirloom Impression Jewelry Kit: This jewelry kit gives mom the opportunity to create heirloom jewelry such as the print of a tiny newborn’s finger or toe. Everyone, from newborns to the family pet, can be included in the creative process, and it’s a sweet gift for a new mom headed back to work to carry the thought of her new baby with her there.

For the Momager

Moms can be taxi services, registration gurus and household managers. But no matter what role they’re playing at home and at work, they often find themselves on the go for those they love. Consider making the mom in your life’s hustle and bustle a bit more manageable.

Vita Isola Leather iPhone Pouch: Amidst the chaotic schedules and the never-ending mental load, it’s easy for mom to misplace her phone—and add more stress to her day. This leather pouch is the perfect option to keep mom’s iPhone safe and nearby. It has a removable strap to wear crossbody or as a phone holder inside your handbag.

Artful Agenda: She’s the master of schedules, and this digital calendar reminds us of a paper planner with the integration of multiple calendars in a single household. Plus, it can be customized with digital covers, stickers and colors to create a truly personal digital agenda.

UVI Self Heating Lunch Box: This lunch box doesn’t require a microwave, just an electric power source, and will heat mom’s meals almost anywhere she is.

For the Mom Who Needs Her Own Space

Moms often share their spaces with the whole family, so why not make her office space at home or at work a place that is fit for just her? Here are some options that will bring a sense of empowerment and peace to her office.

Olive & Cocoa Wherever She Wants Pillow: Moms are great at uplifting those they love and care about, but sometimes even they need a bit of a reminder that they’re also worthy. This fun pillow is the perfect way to empower mom and remind her of her importance too.

Society6: Does your mom have an appreciation for the arts? Society6 has a variety of typography wall art to help make her office space (or any space) feel her own. Does she prefer more nature-inspired pieces? The business also has other styles, including this Orchid Print.

Ruggable: Their new collab with Sanderson is whimsical and can add a nature-filled pop of art for her home or work office floor. Best of all, Ruggable rugs are washable which means her gift can continue to look new—no matter who or what spills on it.

Jen Simpson Design Guided Journals: Give mom the gift of decompressing with these guided journals. The line includes happiness, travel and breathe journal options to improve personal well-being and help manage stress. Plus, it has mini options to take on the go.

For the Hungry Mom

Snacks aren’t just for the toddler mom’s purse—mom likes snacks, too! For the mother that keeps a not-so-secret snack drawer in her desk or behind the canned peas in her pantry, consider these options to get her through the 3 p.m. slump.

Sprinkles: These premium desserts can be shipped nation-wide and offer gluten-free options. With a variety of seasonal cupcakes, cookies and even unique customization options, mom will feel celebrated for the wonderful person she is. And knowing moms, she might even share with you.

Dible Dough: Cookie dough is perhaps the best part of the cookie-making process and these edible cookie dough bars are made from natural ingredients, free from eggs and preservatives. The company is woman-owned and founded, and its options include bars that can be stored in the refrigerator or shelf-stable.

Just Spices Bestseller Bundle: Working moms on the go still love food that isn’t boring. This set of spices, premixed by cuisine or dish, makes it super easy to season tonight’s dinner without much mental energy.

For the Mom Who Needs Some Self-Care

Moms might not always take the time for relaxing massages and pampering, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t enjoy it. So, consider giving her the ability to quiet her tired feet and body at home at the end of a busy day. If your mom enjoys feeling put together or styling her hair outside of the “mom bun,” give her some fresh options to feel her best.

Reveal Ottoman Massager: For moms that enjoy foot massagers, they can often be an eye sore in her space—no matter how great they might feel on tired feet. This ottoman actually transforms into a foot massager, meaning her feet can feel less tired at the end of the day and she doesn’t have to stare at an obnoxious piece of furniture.

Peach Cosmetics: If your mom always has an intern or student following her around at work, she might love supporting an innovative teen’s endeavor. This cosmetic company was actually created by a 13-year-old, and one dollar from every product sold goes to the KY Humane Society. The lip colors scream spring and mom can look her best while supporting a non-profit.

Calista: This company has a variety of hair tools and products that will give your mom the ability to change up her look any day she’d like. My personal favorites are the mini tools, which are great for vacations or on-the-go styling. I also love the wave styler and texturizing spray—which leaves you feeling a bit like you’ve enjoyed a day on the beach in the sun—without the excess sand.

