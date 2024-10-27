The Surprising Benefits of ‘That’s Not My Job’ in the Modern Workplace

“That’s not my job” has been a banned phrase in many workplaces, as companies tout the “all on the same team” mindset. Yet Harvard Business Review cites “workload” as one of the top six causes of burnout and emphasizes the importance of balancing rest, relaxation and workload as the key to workplace success.

Setting work boundaries improves quality and output, yet many employees find themselves in company environments that not only discourage, but even ban the phrase “that’s not my job.” Employees fear using the phrase will lead to accusations of “not being team players” at best and being“lazy” or “arrogant” at worst.

Without limits, some of a company’s most profound resources can be used up in menial or off-skill tasks. It can also promote complacency among employees who know that any unfinished assignments or tasks will get tossed onto a coworker. Here’s how to combat the negative connotations around “that’s not my job” and tips for turning the phrase into an empowering workplace mantra.

The benefit of clearly defined job descriptions

Indeed, one of the leading employment search engines encourages beating burnout by asking for clearly defined job descriptions and outlines from the get-go. Creating a conversation around what is expected will decrease the likelihood of unassigned or extra tasks falling on an employee’s plate.

Consider the phrase, “other duties as assigned,” which is a catch-all phrase often found in job descriptions and hiring agreements. Advocating for clarity around assigned duties prior to hiring can make a big difference in the outcome. Even the modification of “other duties as assigned” to “other duties as discussed” is a small change that can have big results. It empowers employees to be part of the discussion with management over appropriate tasks and assignments. It allows for boundaries to be implemented while also allowing for flexibility around day-to-day duties or overall assignments.

Setting healthy work boundaries

One of the most effective strategies to combat workplace burnout is by setting clear work boundaries. Yet many employees struggle with putting this theory into practice, especially when it comes to using phrases such as “that’s not my job.”

Performance coach and CEO of Invited Psychotherapy and Coaching Lauren Farina, MSW, LCSW, shared with SUCCESS.com that “setting boundaries by saying ‘it’s not my job,’ may risk disappointing some, but it also promises many collateral benefits.” It is an essential part of allowing individuals and organizations to direct their resources toward roles and responsibilities that align with their skill sets.

Unfortunately, the cost of failing to empower employees or leadership to set healthy boundaries can be quite high. According to a study conducted by Stanford University, employee productivity drops significantly at 55 hours per week, meaning that most employees hit a limit and that time and energy in the workplace are finite resources.

Many employees simply do not have the capacity to handle their own workload while taking on the responsibilities of a coworker or other team member. So, why do they?

Therapist, speaker and bestselling author of What Are We Doing?! Radical Self-care for the Hustle Culture Joelle Moray shared with SUCCESS.com that “there can be a variety of reasons employees feel pressured to take on additional tasks such as wanting to be seen as a future leader, the normalization of overworking in the hustle culture, unclear job duties and more.” One of the most prominent, she says, is “people pleasing.”

“While doing things for others is desirable, it becomes maladaptive when we tie our productivity to our self-worth or when we are already in a state of stress or overwhelm,” says Moray.

Meaning: We have to learn to say “no.”

When ‘that’s not my job’ is acceptable

Productive and healthy workplaces run on setting clear boundaries, yet many employees still struggle with determining the right time and approach to saying “no” to additional tasks.

Here are a few instances when saying “that’s not my job” could be called for:

When the request falls well outside of the listed job description. Asking employees to take on tasks outside their natural and trained skill sets often results in a poor fit that ultimately sets the project and individual up for failure. Farina explains that “saying ‘no’ to projects that aren’t in our wheelhouse can free up our resources to focus on projects that better showcase our skills and abilities.”

Asking employees to take on tasks outside their natural and trained skill sets often results in a poor fit that ultimately sets the project and individual up for failure. Farina explains that “saying ‘no’ to projects that aren’t in our wheelhouse can free up our resources to focus on projects that better showcase our skills and abilities.” When the request takes away from previously assigned work. Companies have varying metrics for success that if an employee does not meet, could affect their job security, income or overall well-being. Moray elaborates that “when we take on too much, especially that which is outside our normal scope of work, our mental capacity and allostatic load are compromised, creating diminishing returns on the quality of the work.” That’s why protecting our calendars is one of the best ways to combat burnout and ensure quality output.

Companies have varying metrics for success that if an employee does not meet, could affect their job security, income or overall well-being. Moray elaborates that “when we take on too much, especially that which is outside our normal scope of work, our mental capacity and allostatic load are compromised, creating diminishing returns on the quality of the work.” That’s why protecting our calendars is one of the best ways to combat burnout and ensure quality output. When the request is indicative of an ongoing problem. If it is the same employee or team making the requests every time, it could indicate a larger issue. Farina gives an example of her client, “Alex,” an eager attending physician who continuously accepted job duties for his medical assistant so that he would not come across as arrogant. Yet his performance and attitude suffered so greatly from the extra workload that he was reprimanded. Alex’s poor performance and attitude were actually side effects of an imbalanced workload due to another employee’s unfulfilled obligations.

Five alternative phrases for ‘that’s not my job’

There are a variety of tips to set healthy boundaries at work, including a simple rephrasing of the boundary. Here are a few alternative phrases to “that’s not my job.”

“This task isn’t within the scope of my responsibilities.”

“I do not have the capacity to take on this additional assignment.”

“This task will interfere with my previously assigned project.”

“Let’s bring this request to the team/management.”

“I can help with this, however…”

An employee should always feel comfortable incorporating management into the decision, accepting a task but with limits, or finding alternative solutions. Implementing problem-solving strategies and utilizing a team solution mindset ensures all tasks are completed, while healthy boundaries are still maintained.

“That’s not my job” may have taken on a negative connotation in today’s employment environments, but it seems workplaces function best when work boundaries are in place—and these types of key phrases can help set them.

Photo by Andrii Zastrozhnov/Shutterstock.com