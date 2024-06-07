The 5 Best Digital Nomad Cities in 2024

We did our own research for the best digital nomad cities and rounded up five destinations around the globe that get high marks for several top-of-mind factors for digital nomads, including affordability, agreeable weather and more.

Cape Town, South Africa

Digital nomad and PR expert Alice Draper believes Cape Town is the most scenically beautiful city in the world. “For digital nomads earning Western currencies, it’s extremely affordable, and you can enjoy a fantastic standard of living,” she says. “The weather is superb, there’s a rich cultural history and South Africans are famously friendly.”

Draper recommends staying on the Atlantic Seaboard for an active social life and being close to other nomads, as well as being near Table Mountain with world-renowned wine regions just a drive away. Music and food festivals are frequent, and there’s no shortage of nightlife.

Average monthly costs: $2,000-$2,500 for a family of four

$2,000-$2,500 for a family of four Weather: Summers are warm and dry, while winters are cool and wet. The temperatures range around 48°F in winter and 76°F in summer.

Summers are warm and dry, while winters are cool and wet. The temperatures range around 48°F in winter and 76°F in summer. For community: Check out the Cape Town Digital Nomads Facebook group.

Check out the Cape Town Digital Nomads Facebook group. If you’re traveling with children: Check out this list of international schools in Cape Town.

Check out this list of international schools in Cape Town. If you’re traveling with pets: Read up on pet-friendly accommodations and restaurant options on bringfido.com. There are lists of dog-friendly beaches, and Draper says there are plenty of cafes in the Atlantic Seaboard area that allow dogs. If you’re bringing pets into South Africa, make sure their pet passports and vaccines are in order.

Canggu, Bali, Indonesia

Canggu has become an immensely popular digital nomad city destination, likely thanks to the beautiful beaches, historic temples and paddy fields. Georgie Darling, travel writer and business strategist, prolonged her stay in Bali. “Post-work time includes anything from surf trips and scuba diving to sunset coconuts and mountain treks.” Her favorite areas in Bali are nearby Pererenan for a quieter atmosphere, Bingin Beach near Uluwatu for surfing and Penestanan just outside Ubud for a dose of spirituality and all the yoga classes you could ask for. As for getting around, scooter taxis are affordable and easier than getting a permit for motorbikes.

Average monthly costs: $2,000-$2,800 for a family of four (with and without rent)

$2,000-$2,800 for a family of four (with and without rent) Weather: The wet season is November to March and the dry season is April to October. The temperature throughout the year averages between 75°F and 89°F.

The wet season is November to March and the dry season is April to October. The temperature throughout the year averages between 75°F and 89°F. For community: Check out Digital Nomads Bali Facebook group.

Check out Digital Nomads Bali Facebook group. If you’re traveling with children: Check out this list of international schools in Bali. Depending on your child’s age, you can also explore Boundless Life, which has a branch in Bali. Darling notes that, unless you have a car, you’re likely transporting your child on a motorbike in traffic. She recommends staying in Uluwatu with kids, where the roads are better and traffic is less hectic.

Check out this list of international schools in Bali. Depending on your child’s age, you can also explore Boundless Life, which has a branch in Bali. Darling notes that, unless you have a car, you’re likely transporting your child on a motorbike in traffic. She recommends staying in Uluwatu with kids, where the roads are better and traffic is less hectic. If you’re traveling with pets: Darling notes that Bali has had problems with rabies, making it tough to bring animals to the island. There have also been more stringent requirements with bringing pets to Bali overall since the pandemic, so be sure to check the latest government rules and regulations before you go.

Tbilisi, Georgia

Tbilisi is considered extremely affordable for digital nomads. Draper raves about the affordable data packages: “It was so fast; you could do a Zoom call from the top of a mountain.” There are plenty of activities to keep you occupied in your downtime, like soaking in the sulfur baths, visiting museums and galleries, wine tasting or admiring the exquisite architecture. Draper says the Old Town is popular with digital nomads since it’s on the doorstep of tourist attractions like the Narikala fortress and is close to quaint coffee shops, wineries and bars. The Mtatsminda district is also a hit due to its centrality and city atmosphere. For apartment blocks on a grander scale, footpaths and leafy green spaces, check out Vake. Alternatively, you can save on rent by living further out and using public transport or walking. “It’s extremely safe and walkable,” Draper says. “Getting from one end of the city to the other doesn’t take long, so it’s easy to meet up with people.”

Average monthly costs: $2,280-$3,160 for a family of four (with and without rent)

$2,280-$3,160 for a family of four (with and without rent) Weather: Summers are warm while winters are cold and icy with snowy mountains just 30 minutes away. The temperature throughout the year averages between 28°F to 88°F.

Summers are warm while winters are cold and icy with snowy mountains just 30 minutes away. The temperature throughout the year averages between 28°F to 88°F. For community: Check out Tbilisi Digital Nomads Facebook group.

Check out Tbilisi Digital Nomads Facebook group. If you’re traveling with children: Check out this list of international schools in Tbilisi.

Check out this list of international schools in Tbilisi. If you’re traveling with pets: Read up on pet-friendly accommodations and restaurant options on bringfido.com. Draper describes Tbilisi as very pet-friendly, with plenty of cafes allowing canine companions, though you should look up the necessary pet passport and vaccination requirements. She also notes an abundance of street dogs who are fed and looked after by locals.

Lisbon, Portugal

Digital nomads in Lisbon love the weather. “With around 300 days of sunshine per year, it’s a top spot,” Darling says. “Lisbon’s prices have risen in recent years, but it’s still more affordable than elsewhere in Western Europe.” She recommends staying in Bairro Alto to be in the heart of the action or Santos for a quieter, picturesque neighborhood.

“With brightly colored tiled walls, incredible food and a constant variety of events for digital nomads, a stay in Lisbon ticks all the boxes, especially during shoulder season,” she says. For day trips, get out of the city and visit the beautiful castles in Sintra or soak up the sun in the seaside town of Cascais.

Average monthly costs: $2,800-$4,100 for a family of four (with and without rent)

$2,800-$4,100 for a family of four (with and without rent) Weather: Summers are warm and dry while winters are mild but wet and windy. The temperature throughout the year averages between 47°F and 83°F.

Summers are warm and dry while winters are mild but wet and windy. The temperature throughout the year averages between 47°F and 83°F. For community: Check out Lisbon Digital Nomads & Expats Facebook group.

Check out Lisbon Digital Nomads & Expats Facebook group. If you’re traveling with children: Check out this list of international schools in Lisbon. Depending on your child’s age, you can also explore Boundless Life, which has a branch in Sintra, just outside of Lisbon.

Check out this list of international schools in Lisbon. Depending on your child’s age, you can also explore Boundless Life, which has a branch in Sintra, just outside of Lisbon. If you’re traveling with pets: Read up on pet-friendly accommodations and restaurant options on bringfido.com. Darling notes that Lisbon is pet-friendly and people are often out jogging with their dogs. She says it’s relatively easy to bring animals in with their pet passports and vaccines.

Medellín, Colombia

Medellín’s popularity as a digital nomad destination has surged in the last few years. In the heart of the Andes mountains, Medellín is sometimes referred to as the “City of the Eternal Spring,” with mild weather all year. Due to its affordability, especially for those earning dollars, digital nomads enjoy a high quality of life while staying in Medellín.

“It’s well-loved for its impressive Wi-Fi speeds, great array of co-living spaces and their artsy, cultural scene,” Darling says. She recommends staying in Laureles if you’re a coffee lover or heading to Belén for a more residential option. For nature lovers, the nearby hikes are unmissable.

Average monthly costs: $1,900-$2,500 for a family of four (with and without rent)

$1,900-$2,500 for a family of four (with and without rent) Weather: The climate is warm and overcast year-round, with temperatures averaging between 62°F and 78°F.

The climate is warm and overcast year-round, with temperatures averaging between 62°F and 78°F. For community: Check out Digital Nomads Medellín Facebook group.

Check out Digital Nomads Medellín Facebook group. If you’re traveling with children: Finding an international school in Medellín could prove difficult. You could look into exploring Bogotá instead, where there are some international schools.

Finding an international school in Medellín could prove difficult. You could look into exploring Bogotá instead, where there are some international schools. If you’re traveling with pets: Read up on pet-friendly accommodations and restaurant options on bringfido.com. Darling says that Medellín’s parks come alive in the evenings with dog walkers and families strolling around Parques Del Rio, with pets treated as part of the family. Ensure you do your homework regarding pet passports and vaccines.

This article originally appeared in the May issue of SUCCESS+ digital magazine. Photo by monticello/Shutterstock.com