Together We Win

Of all the feedback I’ve received about our social network, Achievers, the greatest compliment has been about how authentic the members are, myself included. (If you haven’t joined us yet, download the app SUCCESS Achievers Community or visit Achievers.SUCCESS.com to become part of the positive, mentorship-focused group.)

One post that was particularly well-received was when I explained how my relationship with money has changed over the course of my life. When I was younger, money represented freedom to me. These days I’m making more, but since I have a family, I actually have less freedom to go and do whatever I please. And I’m loving the tradeoff.

The money I make now represents security for my loved ones and the experiences we can share together. It’s meaningful to me that this issue of SUCCESS is devoted to the people around us who make us stronger, and whom we serve to create our lives and legacies. They are family, friends, those we lead in business, as well as our clients or customers.

It’s a fitting edition to unveil a new feature for the magazine: SUCCESS Luxury. This guide to the good life, which you’ll now find in every issue, is meant as a vision board for all achievers who know that hard work and sacrifice deserve to be rewarded and celebrated. As I ogle the breathtaking destinations and finer goods we’ve highlighted, I can’t help but imagine enjoying them with, or gifting them to, the people I care about most.

The greatest luxury of all is to have people close to you who lift you up. Make sure they share in your success, because without them, it might not be possible.

This article originally appeared in the September/October 2021 issue of SUCCESS magazine.

