With South Africa being so vast, it can be tough to decide where to stay. Whether you’re looking to splurge or keep it simple, these hotels are primed to offer you the best of the best while making memories down south.

Saxon Hotel in Johannesburg

Book a stay at the Saxon Hotel in South Africa for an ultra-luxe experience. Renowned for its extensive wine cellars, the hotel is a haven for the finer things in life, especially after its interior design facelift by the talented Nelson Kubheka. After a cocktail in the Olive Bar, head to Qunu. Qunu is the hotel’s in-house restaurant for fine dining (the smoked lamb won’t soon be forgotten, nor will the Steak Diane, with wagyu prepared by a chef tableside) and ensure you opt for the wine pairing. The Saxon Spa remains a favorite of both locals and visitors. The Saxon Spa is under the guidance of Tanya Lopes. Lopes is on the pulse of the latest and greatest treatments, with a core focus on wellness and healing.

The hotel’s green efficiency program is visible in all of the 53 rooms. But if you can, stay in the Nelson Mandela Platinum Suite steeped in South African history—it’s where the man himself finished his book, Long Walk to Freedom, after his release as a political prisoner. During your stay, book one of their curated tours to suit your interests, whether it’s art, history, safari or exploring Joburg’s hidden gems. Sprawling grounds, serene gardens, ample conference facilities and an ideal location make the Saxon the perfect Joburg spoil. Visit in 2025 to celebrate their 25th anniversary with them.

The Peech Hotel in Johannesburg

Alternatively, choose the family-run boutique hotel The Peech Hotel. Located in the leafy suburb of Melrose, The Peech is mostly frequented by international visitors, many of whom are return guests. The hotel is a heritage building. It was built in 1950 and bought in 2002 by James Peech, a Brit who fell in love with Johannesburg. Over the years, the hotel’s popularity has resulted in its expansion, while still maintaining its private, intimate ambience. Amble past peach blossoms and indigenous gardens to one of the 32 rooms, as well as a bigger family villa.

The rooms are thoughtfully crafted, blending botanicals with industrial touches, like commissioned steel-cut artworks. The Peech has Fair Trade in Tourism accreditation, uses borehole water, and has a solar power project underway. Guests have the option of dining at The Peech restaurant or Basalt, a fine dining spot with resident chefs, changing every so often. Currently, James Diack is at the helm with an ever-shifting seasonal menu. Ask the hotel staff for recommendations of what to do in the area and they’ll be happy to organize excursions for you with trusted local operators, if you can bear to leave the tranquility of the hotel.

The Oyster Box Hotel in Durban

South Africa’s east coast is often passed over, but those in the know make their way to Umhlanga’s The Oyster Box Hotel where luxury isn’t out of reach at a fair price point. A national treasure, opened in 1947, the hotel boasts pastel suites and candy-cane striped loungers, backed by panoramic views of the iconic promenade and lighthouse. Clang the dolphin bell on the patio if you’re lucky enough to see one of the many pods of dolphins that play in the surf close to shore.

The Oyster Box is a South African favorite, with plenty of locals as well as international guests (Prince Harry, Bill Gates and Nelson Mandela have all called The Oyster Box home for a few nights, likely in the opulent Presidential Suite).

The breakfast buffet remains a guest highlight, enjoyed with the sun rising over the east coast. Sip a mimosa and load up on oysters, smoked salmon and pastries as well as classic English breakfast options before laying a towel on the pool deck. The long-serving staff are impeccable, some of whom go back decades with the hotel.

The Ocean Terrace at The Oyster Box Hotel

Relaxed dining is available at the Ocean Terrace (don’t miss the curry buffet), with finer dining options in the Grill Room. Enjoy a live pianist at the Palm Court for high tea. Or, for a quiet moment, visit the Clock Library for its collectors’ items. The Oyster Box hosts weddings in a garden pavilion. Receptions are held in a banquet hall with glass sliding doors that open to a large patio with ocean views. Plentiful conference facilities are available with the opportunity to unwind in the hotel spa and hammam.

Head to the rooftop Lighthouse Bar for sweeping sights of the Umhlanga promenade and whalebone pier. Families love the facilities, and pets are even welcome in the garden units. The hotel cat, Skabenga (isiZulu for ‘vagabond’) meanders around, meowing grouchily. With 86 rooms to choose from, you can opt for garden-facing quiet or the crashing waves of the Indian Ocean from your patio. Explore the bustle of Durban and safaris with concierge-curated tours, if you want to wander.

Ellerman House in Cape Town

If you’ve ever fantasized about staying in an art gallery, Ellerman House is your dream hotel. Tucked on the slopes of Bantry Bay, the 1906 Cape Edwardian mansion is the perfect place for an indulgent holiday in Cape Town. Ask for a guided art tour around the hotel, and grab a snack from the walk-in pantry on your way.

For premium privacy and ultimate luxury, choose one of the villas. Perfect for bigger groups or families, the villas are separate and have everything you could need. Adorned with incredible local art (villa one has a crystal hanging piece that will take your breath away) and unparalleled views of the Atlantic coast, enjoy the talents of your private chef and recline poolside to while away the day.

Chat to the concierge about making the most of your Cape Town stay. Options include a trip to Antarctica, as well as local art, food and wine tours. Speaking of wine, the Ellerman House cellar has 9,000 local bottles tucked away in a cellar that’s equal parts art and storage.

Dorp Hotel in Cape Town

For a different vibe (they are self-described ‘oddballs’), book yourself into Dorp Hotel (dorp means ‘village’). The Dorp Hotel is a delightful compound of buildings clustered around a magnificent garden. Each room is charmingly eclectic. Its larger suites are available with kitchens and cozy fireplaces. With spectacular mountain views, try to score a room where your tub overlooks the mighty Table Mountain. Their in-house restaurant, The Salon, serves simple, homestyle dishes that guests rave about. It’s packed with bookshelves, plants, rugs and plush sofas, with arched windows overlooking the city’s twinkling lights.

Royal Malewane in the Greater Kruger National Park

Located in the Greater Kruger National Park in South Africa, the ultra-luxe Royal Malewane is known for its highly experienced guiding team, whom you’ll join for twice daily game drives in search of the Big Five and more. The intimate hotel blends safari classic decor with pops of color and vivid patterns. Though, you can access a greater level of privacy by opting for one of the villas, like the Waterside. Conservation is naturally a core focus, with various opportunities to support local initiatives. When not on safari, spend some time in the renowned spa. Or, work up an appetite by playing a round of golf after taking a helicopter to Leopard Creek, a course designed by Gary Player.

Samara Karoo Reserve in the Karoo

The Great Karoo isn’t known for the Big Five—but it should be. The award-winning Samara Karoo Reserve sits on born-again wilderness crossing five biomes. It accommodates just 40 guests at a time to keep things intimate. Sustainability is a key concern with the luxury Karoo Lodge using wastewater recycling powered by renewable energy. For the traveler seeking a truly unique safari experience, opt for the Samara Cheetah Trail. It’s a three-night, four-day guided slackpacking hike where you’ll step into the shoes of a tracker and learn about the exquisite cheetah and its habitat. And, you can sleep under the stars.

You’re still luxuriously looked after by expert guides, with all meals and drinks included, staying off-grid in luxury tented Plains Camp and in a mobile fly camp. This is the perfect option for the safari-lover seeking something completely different. Seeing a cheetah from a game vehicle is wonderful; tracking them on foot is unparalleled.

Photo courtesy of The Peech Hotel