8 Must-Read Books by SUCCESS’ Leadership Lab Speakers

Truly transformative leaders are shaped, not born. Because of this, the SUCCESS Leadership Lab was created to help leaders take an active role in developing their skills.

Check out these eight Leadership Lab speakers and the books they’ve written to learn how you can shape yourself into a better leader, too.

1. Rich Diviney

As a retired Navy SEAL commander, Rich Diviney knows a thing or two about handling stress. In Masters of Uncertainty, he explains the essential strategies for finding opportunity in the chaos, keeping cool under pressure and turning your team into a high-performing unit.

Masters of Uncertainty by Rich Diviney

2. Jennifer Larsen

Jennifer Larsen, Assessments 24×7’s VP of certification, is an expert in developing people. In What Makes Humans Tick?: Exploring the Best Validated Assessments, she demystifies the world of assessment tools so you can make the best decisions for your team.

What Makes Humans Tick? by Jennifer Larsen

3. Chip Massey and Adele Gambardella

Chip Massey (a former FBI hostage negotiator) and Adele Gambardella (an entrepreneur and top DC publicist) co-wrote Convince Me: High Stakes Negotiation Tactics to Get Results in Any Business Situation. This is your guide to communication, whether it’s bringing your board members around to your point of view, inspiring your team or de-escalating conflict.

Convince Me by Adele Gambardella and Chip Massey

4. Fred Reichheld

Business strategist Fred Reichheld wrote the book—literally—on customer loyalty. Winning on Purpose: The Unbeatable Strategy of Loving Customers takes the Net Promoter System, which countless companies worldwide have adopted, even further.

Winning on Purpose by Fred Reichheld

5. Courtland Warren

Mindset strategist and speaker Courtland Warren packs a punch in his bite-sized book, Massive Action: How to Move from Where You Are to Where You Want to Be. It’s a quick read that will help you shift from complacency to your first steps toward something greater.

Massive Action by Courtland Warren

6. Rocky Garza

Be Confident: A Pocket Guide to Killing Doubt and Building Conviction outlines Garza’s approach to self-confidence, starting with getting to the root of your self-doubt stories. In this short book, you’ll learn how to grow your confidence through vulnerability.

Be Confident by Rocky Garza

7. James Whittaker

James Whittaker, host of the Win the Day podcast, co-wrote Andrew Carnegie’s Mental Dynamite: How to Unlock the Awesome Power of You. In it, Whittaker annotates key leadership lessons like learning from defeat, self-discipline and more, based on booklets originally written by Napoleon Hill.

Andrew Carnegie’s Mental Dynamite by James Whittaker

8. Frederik Pferdt

What’s Next Is Now: How to Live Future Ready—written by Google’s first chief innovation evangelist, Frederik Pferdt—unpacks how to tackle future challenges, with an emphasis on making what happens next rather than bracing for it.

What’s Next Is Now by Frederik Pferft

Photo by GaudiLab/Shutterstock.com