4 New Books to Help You Deepen Connections, Battle Burnout and Embrace Growth

By Janet Foutty, Lynn Wooten, and Susan Mackenty Brady

Women face unique challenges as leaders, with systematic barriers making achieving success more complicated. Arrive and Thrive outlines seven actionable practices that will help women overcome obstacles in business in order to thrive, not just survive, when they get to the top of their professions. Practices like cultivating courage, fostering resilience and inspiring a bold vision.

Written by three women leaders—Janet Foutty, the executive chair of Deloitte’s U.S. board; Lynn Perry Wooten, the president of Simmons University; and Susan MacKenty Brady, the managing director of the Institute for Leadership at Simmons University—the advice in the book enables women already at the top and those who aspire to get there, to make effective decisions that benefit themselves and the people around them.

By Nataly Kogan

The only thing as prevalent today as burnout is talking about burnout. Nataly Kogan wants to move the conversation away from focusing on the problems caused by burnout, to the solutions that can break us free from it. Kogan created Happier, a wellness company on a mission to help people thrive in work and life by improving their emotional health with science-backed practices.

Kogan has personally experienced debilitating burnout, and it taught her the powerful lesson that “you can’t give what you don’t have.” In other words, burnout not only hurts you but your ability to help others, too.

The Awesome Human Project’s actionable tips help you create a more supportive relationship with yourself, reduce self-doubt, and cultivate more honest and meaningful connections.

By Whitney Johnson

As leaders, we strive to help people develop their potential, and you do this by creating a culture that encourages learning and growth. What does that mean, though, and how do you build it?

Leadership expert Whitney Johnson says growth is predictable, so we can actually plan how it happens. In Smart Growth, she explains the S curve of growth and how it comes in three phases—the Launch Point, the Sweet Spot and Mastery—as we move up the curve and toward our goals.

She uses examples of successful people to illustrate all the ways we experience the growth journey so that you and your team can “learn, leap, repeat.”

By David Novak and Jason Goldsmith

“Your life is too important to leave your growth to chance.”

David Novak, co-founder and former CEO of Yum! Brands, and Jason Goldsmith, sports performance coach, have both dedicated their lives to the concept of coaching, but there is a major problem: There aren’t enough good coaches to go around, and they can be expensive. If you’re feeling stuck, maybe it’s time to grow yourself.

Take Charge of You equips you with knowledge for your self-coaching journey and the tools you need to become the best version of yourself—including exercises, tips and reflective questions that will help you create real and fulfilling change.

