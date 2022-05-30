4 Books to Help You Reflect, Replenish and Grow this Month

The Restart Roadmap: Rewire and Restart Your Career

By Jason Tartick

For anyone who has ever heard, “it’s never too late,” this is the guidebook for turning that advice into an action plan. Written by motivational business speaker, investment banker and life coach Jason Tartick, The Restart Roadmap is for those feeling lost in their pursuit of happiness in their career or personal life.

Tartick, who also hosts Trading Secrets, a podcast about how to navigate the financial world as a consumer, employee or investor, shares steps to help individuals define their own version of financial, professional and emotional success. And from Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause to Shark Tank’s Daymond John, readers believe in Tartick’s blueprint for change.

Make No Small Plans: Lessons on Thinking Big, Chasing Dreams, and Building Community

By Elliott Bisnow, Brett Leve, Jeff Rosenthal and Jeremy Schwartz

Authors Elliott Bisnow, Brett Leve, Jeff Rosenthal and Jeremy Schwartz are the founders of Summit, a global events company that has worked with Jeff Bezos, Shonda Rhimes, Brené Brown and Kendrick Lamar. Since becoming business partners in 2008 amid the Great Recession, the authors are also co-owners of Utah’s Powder Mountain, the largest ski resort in the U.S., and were also early investors in startups including Uber and Warby Parker.

In Make No Small Plans, they detail their road to success, discuss the favor economy, reveal the cornerstone lessons of their journey and outline the entrepreneurial rewards of thinking big with a little humility along the way.

Burn Rate: Launching a Startup and Losing My Mind

By Andy Dunn

Andy Dunn founded the men’s clothing company Bonobos in 2007 as a student in his second year at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. In this candid entrepreneurial memoir, Dunn discusses his struggle with bipolar disorder amid a booming startup success, and in doing so highlights the prevalence of mental illness within the high-achieving startup community.

Heralded by many as one of the most anticipated reads of 2022, Burn Rate has been championed by New York Times best-selling author Adam Grant, former U.S. No. 1 tennis player Mardy Fish and Rent The Runway co-founder Jennifer Fleiss. After serving as Bonobos CEO through its 2017 acquisition by Walmart, Dunn has backed more than 80 startups as an angel investor and through his venture capital firm, Red Swan.

I Take My Coffee Black: Reflections on Tupac, Musical Theater, and Being Black in America

By Tyler Merritt

Tyler Merritt is an author, actor, activist and Nashville-based musician. He’s also someone who offers a fresh perspective on the joy—and privilege—of reading. In his memoir, I Take My Coffee Black: Reflections on Tupac, Musical Theater, and Being Black in America, Merritt shares stories about his multicultural upbringing as well as the stereotypes that follow him as a 6’2” Black man with dreadlocks.

When Orison Swett Marden wrote about the opportunity for self-improvement via reading in 1910, he wasn’t wrong about the life-changing education it can provide. However, Merritt’s I Take My Coffee Black rounds out the conversation for the modern era by showing readers the barriers that can still exist for some communities when it comes to accessing such seemingly simple pleasures.

This article originally appeared in the May/June 2022 Issue of SUCCESS magazine. Photo by @CCCervantes/Twenty20