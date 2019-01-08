13 Quotes to Inspire You to Try New Things in the New Year

The new year is your chance to start over—a fresh beginning. It’s a good time to set new goals, change old habits and try new things. Because if you don’t get out of your comfort zone, if you aren’t learning and taking risks, you won’t grow. You’ll stay right where you are.

Start your new year adventure with inspiration from these quotes. Then go see what’s out there!

1. “When I let go of what I am, I become what I might be.” –Lao Tzu

2. “You never know what you can do until you try, and very few try unless they have to.” –C.S. Lewis

3 .“Just try new things. Don’t be afraid. Step out of your comfort zones and soar, all right?” –Michelle Obama

4. “You will enrich your life immeasurably if you approach it with a sense of wonder and discovery, and always challenge yourself to try new things.” –Nate Berkus

5. “Only those who will risk going too far can possibly find out how far one can go.” –T.S. Eliot

6. “I’m ever-changing and always evolving, always trying new things.” –Thomas Rhett

7. “We keep moving forward, opening new doors, and doing new things, because we’re curious and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths.” –Walt Disney

8. “Life is worthwhile if you try. It doesn’t mean you can do everything, but there are a lot of things you can do, if you just try.” –Jim Rohn

9. “The hallmark of successful people is that they are always stretching themselves to learn new things.” –Carol S. Dweck

10. “What would life be if we had no courage to attempt anything?” –Vincent van Gogh

11. “Do not be too timid and squeamish about your actions. All life is an experiment.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson

12. “Be fearless in trying new things, whether they are physical, mental, or emotional, since being afraid can challenge you to go to the next level.” –Rita Wilson

13. “The doer alone learneth.” –Friedrich Nietzsche

