11 Pieces of Fatherly Advice on Life and Living It Well

Fathers are a great source of wisdom. With all their life experiences, from massive successes to crushing failures and everything in between, they’ve seen it all. As a guiding hand for the bad times and a partner in crime for the good, they’ll always be some of the most incredible teachers.

This Father’s Day, soak up some of their timeless advice with these 11 quotes on overcoming obstacles, believing in yourself and creating a lasting legacy.

1. “My father taught me you have to believe in yourself and run on your own track.” —Jennifer Grey

2. “My father taught me not to overthink things, that nothing will ever be perfect, so just keep moving and do your best.” —Scott Eastwood

3. “My father said there were two kinds of people in the world: givers and takers. The takers may eat better, but the givers sleep better.” —Marlo Thomas

4. “My father taught us a great heaping of insubordination and I think that’s why [his children] didn’t want to grow up working for anybody.” —Barbara Corcoran

5. “My father taught me a good lesson: Don’t get too low when things go wrong. And don’t get too high when things are good.” —Robert Perish

6. “My father made me who I am. He gave me a basketball and told me to play with the ball, sleep with the ball, dream with the ball.” —Shaquille O’Neal

7. “My father taught me that one of the most important abilities in life is to be able to take the pain and persevere, and for years this lesson had served me well.” —Yanni

8. “My dad says it over and over, ‘Today’s the youngest you’re ever going to be. You’ve got to live like it. You’ve got to live young every day.’ ” —Mark Cuban

9. “He gave me the gift of retraining my thinking about failure. Failure for me became about not trying, instead of the outcome.” —Sara Blakely

10. “It was my father who taught me to value myself. He told me that I was uncommonly beautiful and that I was the most precious thing in his life.” —Dawn French