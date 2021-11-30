10 Ways to Finish Your Year Strong

1. Get out there.

Marketing yourself on social media can be intimidating, but personal branding isn’t valuable if nobody notices you. Put yourself out there, be authentic, and when it’s a question of do I or don’t I? Do.

2. Grow your list.

As a solopreneur, there is no better way to scale your efforts than email marketing. To entice people to subscribe, try offering an ebook, free trial or webinar in exchange for their email address.

3. Find your calling.

Want to go solo but not sure what kind of business you want to start for yourself? Identify your mission—what you’re passionate about—and focus hard on it. See what doors open.

4. Imagine better.

It takes confidence, passion, perseverance and focus to make the impossible possible. Before you can change the world, you have to “think different.” What are you dreaming of creating?

5. Do it your way.

Where do you find motivation? How do you define success? Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Write down the things that drive you for a reminder of why you’re doing what you’re doing.

6. Audit your spending.

Holidays have a tendency to make you think you need more stuff. Think about your consumption in terms of percentages to see how constant upgrades impact your financial goals.

7. Say no.

What matters most to you in this life? When an opportunity does not align with your values, turn it down. What’s meant to be, will be.

8. Face your fear.

Avoiding fear causes you to stay stagnant. Tuning into it allows you to grow. Ask yourself what you’re afraid of and inspect it. Understanding the cause of your fear can help eradicate it.

9. Be present.

We’re always chasing new and bigger goals in the pursuit of “making it,” rarely slowing down to enjoy what we have. What makes you happy? Are you where you want to be?

10. Level up.

Try working less, not more. This week, block out time on your calendar for rest. You will get more done in a shorter period of time when you are refreshed.

This article originally appeared in the November/December 2021 Issue of SUCCESS magazine. Photo by @alenaP/Twenty20