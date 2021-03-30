10 Tips for Taking Stock of Your Life
Back to Basics
What matters most to you about your career? Find clarity on that question. If you said money, go a step farther. Why do you want the money? This exercise will amplify your purpose.
Seek Answers
The field of personal development is crowded. To get the most out of the time you put into growing yourself, search for the authentic voices with which you most identify.
Read: The SUCCESS 25: Meet the Definitive Voices for Powering Your Personal Growth in 2021
Write Your Script
Your brand is your personal story, and it has the power to influence others to join you in reaching your goals. Make a short list of your biggest trials and tribulations, and connect the dots into an elevator pitch.
Eat for Energy
If you find yourself feeling sluggish in the morning, consider not just the amount of sleep you’re getting—although that’s vital—but your diet as well.
Know Your Money
If you don’t have a clear picture on how you think about money, you can’t correct or capitalize on your habits. Take Rachel Cruze’s assessment to heart and consider some shifts you might make.
Habit of Humanity
We all have habits we don’t like about ourselves, and unfortunately we tend to devote too much mental energy to them. Here’s a journal prompt: Write about a habit of yours that you love.
Name It!
The voice of self-doubt dwells within us all. But when you identify it, you take away part of its power to overcome your confidence. Put a name on that negative voice so you can take it with a grain of salt.
Plan Down
If you’re a devoted planner, it can be difficult emotionally to adjust when things go awry. Maybe you should practice going with the flow; resisting the urge to make a Plan B allows for creativity.
Read: The Best Stories Can Happen When Things Don’t Go as Planned
Picture This
If you’re leading people, you must be what you want them to become. Set a personal standard for what you want from your people, and make it your purpose to live in alignment with that model.
Celebrate Good Times
If you don’t celebrate your wins, who will? Every night this week recap three to five of the day’s accomplishments, whether personal or at work, that make you proud. It’ll keep you going!
Read: How to Become More Motivated
This article originally appeared in the March/April 2021 issue of SUCCESS magazine.
Photo by Dragana Gordic/Shutterstock
