10 Tips for Taking Stock of Your Life

Back to Basics

What matters most to you about your career? Find clarity on that question. If you said money, go a step farther. Why do you want the money? This exercise will amplify your purpose.

Seek Answers

The field of personal development is crowded. To get the most out of the time you put into growing yourself, search for the authentic voices with which you most identify.

Write Your Script

Your brand is your personal story, and it has the power to influence others to join you in reaching your goals. Make a short list of your biggest trials and tribulations, and connect the dots into an elevator pitch.

Eat for Energy

If you find yourself feeling sluggish in the morning, consider not just the amount of sleep you’re getting—although that’s vital—but your diet as well.

Know Your Money

If you don’t have a clear picture on how you think about money, you can’t correct or capitalize on your habits. Take Rachel Cruze’s assessment to heart and consider some shifts you might make.

Habit of Humanity

We all have habits we don’t like about ourselves, and unfortunately we tend to devote too much mental energy to them. Here’s a journal prompt: Write about a habit of yours that you love.

Name It!

The voice of self-doubt dwells within us all. But when you identify it, you take away part of its power to overcome your confidence. Put a name on that negative voice so you can take it with a grain of salt.

Plan Down

If you’re a devoted planner, it can be difficult emotionally to adjust when things go awry. Maybe you should practice going with the flow; resisting the urge to make a Plan B allows for creativity.

Picture This

If you’re leading people, you must be what you want them to become. Set a personal standard for what you want from your people, and make it your purpose to live in alignment with that model.

Celebrate Good Times

If you don’t celebrate your wins, who will? Every night this week recap three to five of the day’s accomplishments, whether personal or at work, that make you proud. It’ll keep you going!

This article originally appeared in the March/April 2021 issue of SUCCESS magazine.

Photo by Dragana Gordic/Shutterstock