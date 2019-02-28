11 Moving Quotes About the Power of Positive Thinking

Photo by Joel Mott on Unsplash

How you go through life is up to you. So what are you going to be, happy or sad? What are you going to do, live in the sunshine or the shadows?

You get to decide who you are, what you want to be and do and say and think. Choose positivity over negativity, and your whole world will change for the better. Start with these quotes on the power of positive thinking, and then go find your joy.

1. “Change your thoughts and you can change your world.” –Norman Vincent Peale

2. “There is only one corner of the universe you can be certain of improving, and that’s your own self.” –Aldous Huxley

3. “The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any.” –Alice Walker

4. “If you say you can or you can’t you are right either way.” –Henry Ford

5. “You, and only you, are ultimately responsible for who you become and how happy you are.” –Rachel Hollis

6. “If you don’t like something, change it; if you can’t change it, change the way you think about it.” –Mary Engelbreit

7. “A man sees in the world what he carries in his heart.” –Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

8. “Nurture your mind with great thoughts, for you will never go any higher than you think.” –Benjamin Disraeli

9. “Believe that life is worth living and your belief will help create the fact.” –William James

10. “Find a place inside where there’s joy, and the joy will burn out the pain.” –Joseph Campbell

11. “The positive thinker sees the invisible, feels the intangible, and achieves the impossible.” –Winston Churchill

