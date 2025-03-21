Zoom’s AI Just Got Smarter: New Tools to Automate Your Workflow

Breaking new ground in video conferencing, Zoom’s AI companion made waves when it launched in September 2023, gifting millions of users with automated meeting management and generative assistance. Zoom unveiled its latest updates this week, including advanced agentic AI Companion capabilities.

Zoom’s new agentic AI tools will be seamlessly integrated across its platform, enhancing Zoom Meetings, Team Chat, Docs and Whiteboards with intelligent features. Designed to support your entire workday, these agentic AI capabilities are expected to autonomously manage tasks once trained to understand your workflow.

New agentic skills include managing calendars for efficient scheduling, generating clips for content creation and assisting in writing for document drafting.

One of the standout features in the upcoming update is the agentic AI’s new summary tool, designed to reduce the need for extensive note-taking and lengthy post-meeting debriefs. The software’s advanced AI voice recorder will listen to meetings, providing summaries, transcriptions and key insights. Coming in May, the new Live Notes feature will deliver these capabilities in real time, helping you stay aligned with the discussion. Think of it as a live checklist that tracks what’s been covered and what still needs to be addressed.

New $12/month Custom AI Companion brings digital avatars to Zoom

The platform is also rolling out its $12/month Custom AI Companion add-on in April. With it comes access to Zoom’s custom avatar feature—a digital version of you that can deliver messages and updates to your team.

“AI Companion is evolving from a personal assistant to being truly agentic, which signals a major leap forward in how AI can enhance productivity and collaboration at work,” says Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom.

“We’ve focused on investing in AI technology long before the rise of ChatGPT. We knew our customers could experience unparalleled productivity from an AI solution built directly into the Zoom platform,” she added on the Zoom blog.

Zoom’s AI agents can help deliver instant customer service support

Zoom will also integrate its agentic AI technology into its business services with a new AI agent that specifically enhances customer support tasks. This tool provides empathetic interactions and tackles more than just routine questions. Zoom says the AI can operate without human intervention, but if intervention is needed, the agent can seamlessly transfer the case to a human representative.

This agentic AI feature isn’t just for businesses and is designed to support consumers just as much. By providing on-demand, real-time assistance, the AI can quickly resolve minor issues, saving you from waiting on phone lines or chasing down a representative. The virtual agent can operate in both audio and video chats and with AI-intent routing, the platform will provide the best agent for every specific inquiry.

Agentic AI is not unique to Zoom, as many tech companies are leveraging its potential. Microsoft Teams now features Copilot agents, AI assistants that manage tasks and operate autonomously. Google Workspace integrates AI-driven tools like real-time content suggestions and auto-generated email drafts. Slack too has introduced similar AI features—agents can set up channels, engage in conversations and provide advice aligned with your professional goals.

Just this month, Reuters revealed that Amazon was considering a major push into agentic AI, with plans to establish a dedicated implementation group. Reuters reported the new group will be led by AWS executive Swami Sivasubramanian, according to an email from AWS CEO Matt Garman. “Agentic AI has the potential to be the next multi-billion business for AWS,” Garman wrote.

Zoom’s latest AI Companion features are available at no extra cost for most Workplace users. Designed to adapt and improve over time, the AI becomes more intuitive the more you use it—streamlining tasks, enhancing collaboration and boosting productivity. But that’s not all. Zoom has big plans ahead, with powerful new tools being rolled out for clinicians, frontline workers and contact center teams, ensuring its AI continues to evolve to meet the demands of every industry.

Photo by Kateryna Onyshchuk/Shutterstock