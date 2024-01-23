The Best AI Tools for Business and Productivity in 2024

Let’s face it: Technology can be your best asset or your biggest source of frustration. Tech changes fast, and it feels like there’s a new tool that you need to be using every day now.

Done right, today’s technology can significantly increase your productivity, help you hit your goals and increase your income. Done wrong, you could spend years learning tools that ultimately don’t help you accomplish your goals.

I once prided myself on working 80-plus-hour weeks. After years of grinding and hustling, I knew I needed a complete reevaluation of my schedule, workload and how I worked. I had to evaluate my priorities and optimize how I pursued my goals.

After recovering from burnout, I decided to take a different approach. That’s when tech became an essential part of my time-saving and income-efficiency strategies. In 2021, I first discovered artificial intelligence tech tools—and their ability to help me optimize my time and make more money.

Understanding tech is something everyone, from entrepreneurs to C-suite executives, should know to enhance their business growth, marketability and longevity in their industries.

AI enhances tech and creates a way to optimize how you accomplish your goals, become an industry expert and make more money. AI-powered tech tools can help leaders stay ahead of the curve and increase their overall personal potential.

AI tools will revolutionize your life and turn you into an unstoppable force. As we navigate the thrilling world of AI, it’s essential to stay up to date with the latest and greatest tools that can optimize every aspect of our personal and professional lives.

What’s exciting is that AI tech tools have just started to become known and used by the public. But, still, only a small fraction of the overall population has tapped into them. So, you have an amazing opportunity to be an early adopter and capitalize on this knowledge.

Here are the cutting-edge AI tools that will help you grow your skill set, advance your marketability and set you up for future success in your industry.

Add these best AI tools for business to your toolbox and skill set:

No-code or low-code AI tech tools allow individuals without a background in programming to build and implement AI applications.

These tools use prebuilt modules and drag-and-drop interfaces to create AI-powered solutions without extensive coding knowledge. With no-code or low-code AI tools, businesses and individuals can easily implement AI solutions to enhance productivity, automate tasks and improve customer experiences.

Softr

Softr simplifies the process of building powerful apps by enabling users to turn their Airtable or Google Sheets into modern business tools without the need for developers, offering “blazingly fast” results and a surprisingly good range of customization options.

Bubble

Bubble is a no-code web app builder that enables users to create interactive, multiuser apps for desktop and mobile web browsers with all the necessary tools to build sites similar to Facebook or Airbnb.

DataRobot

DataRobot is a cloud-based platform that provides users with automated data preparation tools and algorithms for various industrial use cases, including banking, retail, health care and the manufacturing and public sectors. Notably, it focuses on explainable AI to inspire trust by making its methods understandable to the average person.

AI meeting tools are the digital conductors of collaborative symphonies, harnessing AI to transform gatherings, turning them into efficient, focused and enjoyable experiences. Bid farewell to pointless meetings.

Otter

Otter provides speech-to-text transcription through a web application. With machine learning trained on millions of hours of audio recordings, it converts live speaking into a written transcription. This means you can easily refer back to the meeting later without worrying about taking detailed notes or missing essential details.

Krisp

Krisp is a superior noise-canceling app that mutes background noise in real-time calls. With one click, it removes all extraneous noises for incoming and outgoing calls. This can make a massive difference in the quality of your meetings, especially if you’re in a noisy environment or have a lot of background noise.

Supernormal

Supernormal is a tool that records, transcribes and replaces note-taking with a click of a button on your Zoom calls. This means you can focus on the conversation at hand without worrying about keeping track of notes.

These tools employ AI to simplify daily tasks and enrich our lives. Mastering extensive datasets, these versatile tools offer ingenious solutions, transforming mundane chores into delightful experiences. As they unlock a world of convenience and efficiency, these tools invite you to embrace technology in everyday life.

TimeHero

TimeHero is an AI productivity tool that keeps you on track with all your tasks.

wallet.AI

wallet.AI sorts your data based on your spending patterns and gives timely financial advice through alerts and recommendations.

Wade

Wade is your personal career guide that will help you with your job search, “journaling” your career and more.

Summari

Summari reads text for you and provides comprehensive summaries in practically no time. It helps you summarize texts for accuracy, with a post-processing engine that finds and corrects errors.

Josh

Josh is a voice-controlled AI system that can be used to control various smart home devices and provide information about the weather, traffic and news.

Magic Eraser

Magic Eraser allows you to quickly delete something from an image in seconds. This tool requires no registration and is free to use.

AI tools for business and careers can be the masterminds of digital strategy, enhancing decision-making and boosting organizational success. Use these tools to automate complex tasks and obtain new levels of efficiency and innovation. These tech tools invite you to navigate the exhilarating landscape of modern enterprise and embrace the future of work in the digital age.

Namelix

Namelix helps you come up with brand names for free. Just enter your keywords, choose the level of randomness and pick a naming style.

Landbot

Landbot is an intuitive platform that helps you build your very own chatbot without coding skills.

Weblium

Weblium helps you build a mobile-friendly website easily and quickly. You don’t need any design or coding skills.

DigitalGenius

DigitalGenius is an AI marketing tool that deals with customers like a real person—except it’s not. It integrates into your stack and covers more than 60 e-commerce use cases.

Synthesia

Synthesia is a pioneer in AI video generation that allows you to create videos with AI avatars by typing in your script text.

Resume.io

Resume.io helps you generate a great-looking resume and cover letter based on several expert-created templates.

INK

INK combines an AI writer, an SEO optimizer and a content planner all in one. It can be used for free with some limitations.

These tools wield AI to boost creativity, learn from extensive datasets and use trailblazing tools to streamline productivity and reshape communication.

ChatGPT

ChatGPT, or Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer, is the tool that really kicked off the “AI Revolution” that we are navigating. It is an advanced AI model designed to understand and generate human-like text.

Shortly

Shortly will continue your writing for you and can also help you rewrite, shorten or expand your sentences with simple commands.

DALL-E 2

DALL-E 2 is an AI image generator that can create realistic images and art based on text input. Anyone can play around with it.

Midjourney

Midjourney is an AI art generator that generates four options based on your text request.

TLDR

TLDR helps you summarize a long article when you need the information but don’t have time for deep reading.

I hope you feel empowered and excited about the incredible possibilities that AI can offer. Use these AI tools to power your personal and professional life, unlocking new levels of creativity and productivity.

Exploring these different categories of AI tools and their unique features will give you a better understanding of how they can propel you to greatness in your respective field.

As we continue to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of technology and innovation, we must stay up-to-date with the latest AI tools and continue to master them to gain an unbeatable edge.

Here’s to your success!

This article originally appeared in the January/February 2024 issue of SUCCESS Magazine. Photo courtesy of Chris Winfield.