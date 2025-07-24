‘You’ve Got This’ Quotes to Remember That Nothing Can Stop You

“You’ve got this.” So simple, yet empowering. Three little words can offer inner strength, motivate you to work harder and inspire you to never give up. From a simple “you got this” from a friend to an encouraging “we got this” from a team member, short sayings can magically transform your mindset. These quick affirmations can push positivity long after the words are said.

The following “you’ve got this” quotes expand on the saying’s meaning. Use them for encouragement, inspiration and perseverance. Whatever challenges come your way, remember—you’ve got this.

‘You’ve Got This’ Motivational Quotes to Inspire Confidence

Everybody faces challenges. Sometimes, a quick mantra is all you need to jump over the hurdle. Here are 10 “you’ve got this” quotes from people ranging from famous athletes to successful entrepreneurs to motivate you to find the confidence you need to keep going.

“The most effective way to do it is to do it.” —Amelia Earhart

“The great secret of getting what you want from life is to know what you want and believe you can have it.” —Norman Vincent Peale

“Believe in yourself, and you’re halfway there.” —Callie Gullickson

“I’m a big believer that life changes as much as you want it to.” —Martin Freeman

“If you don’t give up, you still have a chance.” —Jack Ma

“Stay afraid, but do it anyway. What’s important is the action. You don’t have to wait to be confident. Just do it, and eventually the confidence will follow.” —Carrie Fisher

“Be faithful in small things because it is in them that your strength lies.” —Mother Teresa

—Mother Teresa “You have to trust in something: your gut, destiny, life, karma, whatever. Because believing that the dots will connect down the road will give you the confidence to follow your heart, even when it leads you off the well-worn path. And that will make all the difference.” —Steve Jobs

“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.” —Warren Buffett

“Pain is temporary. Quitting lasts forever.” —Lance Armstrong

‘You Can Do It’ Quotes to Remind You to Never Let Anyone Stop You

You’ll likely face failure at one point or another. How you react, though, is more important than the act itself. Read through these “never let anyone stop you quotes” to gain momentum and move forward with your goals. The words will inspire you, help push you forward and motivate you to never give up.

“It’s kind of fun to do the impossible.” —Walt Disney

“No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” —Eleanor Roosevelt

“What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.” —Jane Goodall

“You may shoot me with your words, you may cut me with your eyes, you may kill me with your hatefulness, but still, like air, I’ll rise.” —Maya Angelou

“Sometimes you have to fight more than once to win it.” —Bradley Rose

“Only those who dare to fail greatly can ever achieve greatly.” —Robert F. Kennedy

“An inventor fails 999 times, and if he succeeds once, he’s in. He treats his failures simply as practice shots.” —Charles F. Kettering

“You miss 100 percent of the shots you never take.” —Wayne Gretzky

—Wayne Gretzky “I don’t want the fear of failure to stop me from doing what I really care about.” —Emma Watson

“Failure happens all the time. It happens every day in practice. What makes you better is how you react to it.” —Mia Hamm

‘We’ve Got This’ Quotes to Inspire Teams & Groups

One person can inspire a group. Hard work, kindness and passion are contagious. These “you’ve got this” quotes from world-class tennis players, championship-winning coaches, successful entrepreneurs and famous authors will have your team believing, “We’ve got this.”

“Enjoy it and believe in yourself, because a big part of it is believing. Everybody’s good, everybody’s trained hard, a lot of people have put in the work, but at the end of the day, do you have the confidence? If you step out there confident, then it’s pretty hard to be beaten.” —Venus Williams

“It always seems impossible until it’s done.” —Nelson Mandela

“The difference between a successful person and others is not a lack of strength, not a lack of knowledge, but rather a lack of will.” —Vince Lombardi

—Vince Lombardi “Screw it; let’s do it.” —Richard Branson

“Motivation comes from working on things we care about. It also comes from working with people we care about.” —Sheryl Sandberg

“You have to bring—for the most part—energy to your job every moment of the day, every waking hour, because it’s motivating.” —Bob Iger

“You can have everything in life you want if you will just help enough other people get what they want.” —Zig Ziglar

“Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much.” —Helen Keller

“No one of us is as smart as all of us.” —Ken Blanchard

“When the mind is allowed to relax, inspiration often follows.” —Phil Jackson

Quotes to Tap Into Your Inner Strength and Keep Going

What a mindset shift can do in the face of obstacles is amazing. Simple “you’ve got this” quotes, like the ones listed below, can contribute to your success. They can help you find your inner strength and overcome hurdles to accomplish your goals.

“There is a direct correlation between an increased sphere of comfort and getting what you want.” —Tim Ferriss

“There are two things you can do when you’re faced with a challenge. And we’re all faced with challenges at a certain point in our life. You can either conquer them or be conquered. I choose to conquer.” —Gail Devers

“You can’t just sit there and wait for people to give you that golden dream. You’ve got to get out there and make it happen for yourself.” —Diana Ross

“You’ve got this. You’re capable of more. And that capability doesn’t mean doing something heroic. It just means taking the next step toward the challenge that you want to embrace. That’s what it is. It’s consistency over intensity.” —Steve Magness

“I attribute my success to this—I never gave or took any excuse.” —Florence Nightingale

—Florence Nightingale “I am not afraid of storms, for I am learning how to sail my ship.” —Louisa May Alcott

“A winner is just a loser who tried one more time.” —George M. Moore, Jr.

—George M. Moore, Jr. “I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career; I’ve lost almost 300 games; 26 times I’ve been trusted to take the game-winning shot and missed. I failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.” —Michael Jordan

“If you really do want to do something significant, you’re going to have to make sacrifices. You have to. That’s just part of it.” —Michael Phelps

“Do what you love and put your whole heart into it, and then just have fun.” —Tim Cook

Unique ‘You’ve Got This’ Sayings Perfect for Sharing

Words matter. It’s especially uplifting to share a saying when someone needs to hear it most. While the above quotes from well-known leaders are helpful and inspiring, another way to say “you’ve got this” is to personalize the sayings based on what you or a friend is going through. Here are a few examples, originally written by SUCCESS® team members:

“Know your worth and never give up on yourself.”

“You’re ready for this exact moment.”

“Trust yourself.”

“Take one step at a time. With each step, you’re closer than you were before.”

“You can do anything for 10 seconds.”

“Being nervous is good. It just shows that you care.”

“Step out of your comfort zone. You’ll grow.”

“You’re still writing your story.”

“No matter how hard you fall, it only matters that you get back up.”

“Never stop believing in yourself.”

Find Inspiration in ‘You’ve Got This’ Quotes

The right words can be powerful. Whether your challenges are small or large, a simple “you’ve got this” can make all the difference in the world. Bookmark this list and check back in when you need a little inspiration.

