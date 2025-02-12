YouTube Aims to Become the Next ‘Hollywood’ With Plans to Supercharge Creator Growth

For years, the collapse of traditional entertainment has been a hot topic, with U.S. audiences increasingly flocking to on-demand streaming for its flexibility, variety and affordability. Leading that change is a platform that transformed online video in the early 2000s and now reigns as America’s most-watched streaming service: YouTube.

As YouTube marks its 20th anniversary this year, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan has unveiled big plans for 2025—cementing the platform’s mission as the internet’s cultural hub. Mohan says YouTube is an emerging launchpad for future “startups of Hollywood,” offering plenty for both creators and advertisers to look forward to.

What lies ahead for YouTube? Creators are set to shine.

After decades shaping the digital landscape, YouTube still has more to prove. In the 2025 edition of his annual letter, Mohan has outlined the platform’s ambitious vision for 2025, promising huge AI advancements, enhanced creator tools and a vision for upcoming influencers that sees them step into the shoes of an aging Hollywood scene.

To pull it off, YouTube is introducing a structure that empowers creators with all the perks of a modern social media platform, beyond just traditional monetization or paid subscription plans. Last year, over 50% of channels earning five figures or more (USD) generated revenue from external sources, and YouTube is dedicated to further diversifying creators’ income streams.

“We’re committed to meeting creators where they are with tools and features that power their businesses and communities,” Mohan wrote on Tuesday. “We’ll continue to support their growth through more traditional revenue streams like ads and YouTube Premium, while introducing new ways for creators to partner with brands to bring their products to life.”

YouTube creators are now running media empires

Many popular YouTube creators have evolved into full-fledged media moguls, managing production budgets that compete with, and often exceed, those of legacy networks. Some successful creators now own dedicated production spaces, rely on large teams of editors, producers and legal advisers and craft broadcasts with production values on par with anything broadcast on TV. The top earners rake in hundreds of millions of dollars annually, thanks to YouTube’s continued improvements that have turned the platform into a lucrative space for brand expansion and global reach.

When YouTube introduced channel memberships in 2018, it was a pioneering move for digital creators—long before other platforms, like TikTok, would follow suit with their own monetization offerings. Initially launched as an exclusive feature for select creators, channel memberships are now available to eligible creators in 80 countries, and last year, usage increased by 40%. This pathway gives creators a significant boost, helping them secure financial backing from their most loyal viewers, even when their channel’s growth isn’t enough to generate consistent ad revenue.

YouTube also reinforced its commitment to creators in 2024 with the launch of Communities—a dedicated space for fans and creators to interact, share ideas and connect. Building on YouTube’s ability to unite diverse communities and fandoms, Communities has become a valuable tool for influencers to engage with their audiences in fresh, dynamic ways. According to Google, thousands more creators will gain access to the Communities tab this year, with access continuing to expand throughout 2025.

YouTube unveils Hype: A new path to virality and audience growth

Then came Hype, first introduced last fall but only now beginning to take off. Hype is a new community ranking system that could super-boost your views and virality if enough audiences think your latest video is a hit. Creators with under 500,000 subscribers can earn “hypes” on videos posted within seven days, which are essentially supercharged likes. The more hype a video gets, the higher it climbs on the leaderboard. In a bid to support smaller creators, YouTube will also launch a “small creator bonus” within the Hype scheme, enabling them also to connect with new audiences.

It’s not just YouTube’s postproduction interface getting an update—the platform is rolling out a range of new AI-powered tools to enhance content quality and boost trendability. Building on last year’s generative AI additions, which have already sparked mixed reactions from users and critics, autodubbing is the next major feature making its way to the platform. This tool allows creators to seamlessly translate their content into multiple languages and reach diverse audiences. Previously, this effort was driven by major creators independently using third-party software, but now, YouTube is offering the solution in-house.

Combatting AI concerns: YouTube implements new protections for creators

The company also unveiled plans to invest in protections focused on detecting and controlling the use of AI on YouTube. These initiatives will help creators prevent the unauthorized use of their likeness, including their face and voice, in other videos. Powered by the platform’s Content ID system, which tracks copyrighted material, these measures aim to build trust in YouTube by reinforcing its commitment to safeguarding creators and their intellectual property.

AI is creeping up as a major issue for creators trying to build their brands on YouTube. According to data from Awin Global, 42% of creators believe AI poses some level of threat to their businesses. Almost half are worried it will overwhelm platforms with shallow content, while 46% fear it might make audiences skeptical of content overall. YouTube states that it has “long-standing policies that prohibit technically manipulated content that misleads viewers” and will collaborate with creators to ensure they are informed about the efforts being made behind the scenes to maintain a healthy and functional platform.

Exciting times are ahead for YouTube creators, particularly those eyeing content for the big screen. TV screens have now surpassed smartphones as the primary destination for YouTube viewing in the U.S. “YouTube is the new television,” says Mohan, confident that the platform’s mix of podcasts, livestreams, talk shows, documentaries and much more will stand the test of time and shape the future of entertainment. As the platform strengthens its hold in the TV space, creators have a front-row seat to a rapidly shifting landscape, where the potential for success is greater than ever before. Hollywood may have its stars, but YouTube’s got the future.

Photo by Kaspars Grinvalds/Shutterstock