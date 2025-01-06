What 99% of Marketers Aren’t Doing

Today’s marketing landscape is undergoing a seismic transformation. Technology is advancing at lightning-fast speeds, and consumer behaviors are constantly shifting to accommodate those advancements.

One part of that behavior is an increasing lack of trust in advertising and a desire for authenticity. Despite these fundamental changes, Vladimer Botsvadze says that 99% of marketers aren’t adapting to this new reality.

Botsvadze is a leading figure in the digital transformation and marketing space. He’s given highly ranked keynote addresses all over the world, has won (and, as a judge, granted) countless awards, serves on the advisory boards of the United States Artificial Intelligence Institute and the United States Data Science Institute and has been featured in nearly every esteemed business publication. Through his work, he shares insights on what sets successful marketers apart and how brands can navigate the constantly evolving challenges of 2025 and beyond.

The personal brand revolution

At the core of Botsvadze’s philosophy is the power of personal branding. Since consumers are craving more authenticity and direct communication than ever, building a solid personal brand is essential for marketers and business leaders. To understand just how important a personal brand is, look no further than Botsvadze’s journey from a single tweet with zero followers in 2014 to becoming a globally recognized marketing influencer less than 10 years later.

“Personal branding is the be-all and end-all nowadays,” he says. “It’s all about building direct communication with consumers.” He points to figures like Elon Musk, who used his personal brand to boost Tesla’s success significantly. Unlike automakers that rely heavily on traditional advertising, Tesla’s brand value reached nearly $72 billion in 2024 without a dedicated advertising team. Botsvadze attributes this success to Musk’s direct communication with consumers and his personal brand’s ability to turn followers into brand advocates.

The decline of traditional advertising

One of the most striking transformations in marketing is the declining effectiveness of traditional advertising. Botsvadze notes that advertising consumption is down 90%, while consumer trust in ads has declined steadily for the past 15 years. He says the rise of the availability of ad-free streaming services like Netflix, Spotify and Amazon Prime, coupled with the widespread adoption of ad blockers, is primarily to blame for this increasing ineffectiveness.

“We are in the streaming economy,” Botsvadze explains. “And 750 million consumers have ad blockers on mobile devices.” He says this shift necessitates a new approach to reaching and engaging with audiences.

Embracing digital transformation

For companies looking to transform and improve their market positions, Botsvadze emphasizes the importance of positioning their brand as a media company. Don’t treat social media as a one-way channel but as direct, two-way communication with consumers.

Humanizing your brand and creating opportunities for those direct connections is a crucial first step in this digital transformation. Botsvadze is highly critical of brands that treat social media like a traditional advertising channel and fail to engage in meaningful dialogue with their audience.

The AI advantage

Recent advancements in artificial intelligence provide a massive competitive advantage for businesses across all industries. Botsvadze says that AI can improve business efficiency by up to 40% and may significantly decrease operational costs.

He predicts that “AI will replace 30% of the global workforce by 2030” and emphasizes the need for marketers to adapt and leverage AI technologies. He suggests that AI’s contribution to the global GDP could reach as high as $20 trillion by that same year.

Botsvadze’s strategies for success in 2025 and beyond

1. Build a strong personal brand: Invest time and effort in developing your personal brand. Share your expertise, show your personality and engage directly with your audience.

2. Embrace content creation: Position your brand as a media company by creating valuable, engaging content that resonates with your audience.

3. Prioritize two-way communication: Move beyond broadcasting content to fostering genuine conversations with your audience. Respond to comments, engage in discussions and show that you’re listening.

4. Leverage AI: Explore ways to incorporate AI into your marketing strategy, from personalization to content creation to customer service.

5. Emphasize a consumer-centric approach: Avoid traditional advertising methods and adopt strategies that provide value to your audience and build lasting connections.

6. Keep learning and adapting: Stay informed about emerging trends and technologies. As Botsvadze puts it, “Self-education is everything.”

7. Measure success through impact: Rather than focusing solely on traditional metrics, measure success by the actions you’ve inspired and the meaningful connections you’ve created with your audience.

Transform your mindset

To be successful in 2025 and beyond, marketers must adopt a transformation mindset. They need to be willing to challenge traditional advertising methods, experiment with new technology and constantly seek new ways to provide value to consumers.

Botsvadze also warns against the dangers of complacency. He cites once-dominant brands like Blockbuster and Nokia that lost significant market share or, for the former, went out of business entirely because they failed to adapt to changing consumer behavior.

“We are in the golden age of social media,” he says. “Incredible content is being created every single minute.” Because of this, brands that are willing to embrace change will have endless opportunities.

Looking ahead

It’s clear that the marketing landscape will continue to evolve rapidly. The rise of AI, the fall of advertising, and the importance of personal branding and consumer engagement are only the beginning.

According to Botsvadze, the most successful marketers will be those who can navigate and adapt to these changes, leveraging emerging technologies without losing the human touch. He suggests that brands “market like the 1%, not the 99%.” Be proactive and innovative, and always focus on building meaningful connections with your audience.

Transformation isn’t merely about adopting new technologies or platforms. It requires a fundamental shift in how brands communicate, engage and provide value to their audience. By embracing their brand and focusing on consumer-centric strategies, marketers can position themselves for massive success in 2025 and beyond.

