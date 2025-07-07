Google Docs Integrates Gemini AI: Smarter Writing and Custom Tools to Boost Your Business

Google announced an integration of its Gemini AI tools across Workspace this week, enabling users to access custom AI assistants, known as “Gems,” within key productivity apps. Available in the side panel of Docs, Slides, Sheets, Drive and Gmail, the feature eliminates the need to open the Gemini app separately, making AI support more accessible for day-to-day work.

Docs, Slides, Sheets and Gmail get a powerful AI upgrade

With AI agents always at hand, Google’s personalized assistants can be tailored to meet professional goals across Google Workspace. Gemini’s integration eliminates the need to switch tabs or search through multiple chatbots to find the right tool. Now, Gemini’s most powerful capabilities are available exactly where and when you need them most.

Unlike many standard AI assistants that offer broad, one-size-fits-all functionality, Google’s Gemini platform allows users to create or select specialized “Gems.” These Gems are customized AI agents designed to handle particular business tasks, such as drafting professional emails, generating detailed reports or analyzing complex datasets. By tailoring these AI assistants to specific workflows and needs, Gemini provides more precise, relevant support.

Gems can be customized by uploading your own files, giving the AI task-specific context. For those less inclined to begin anew, Google offers a suite of premade Gems for common functions such as editing, coding and sales pitch creation. Over time, these chatbots become attuned to your work habits and can alleviate the burden of repetitive tasks.

Gemini AI ‘Gems’ keep you from jumping between different chatbots

Those who use AI extensively often experience divided workflows. They might use platforms such as WordPress or Google Workspace for core tasks, then toggle between various chatbots for support. Google’s integration seeks to bring these together, providing a single, familiar environment with AI assistance within easy reach.

Gems in the side panel bring powerful AI tools to your fingertips. Use a copywriting Gem to create content tailored to your audience or an assistant Gem customized for your role to generate relevant summaries and communications or ideas for sales. They’re supposed to work entirely around you and not the other way around.

Industry giants such as Meta, Google and Microsoft see enormous value in AI assistants shaping the future of work. For many roles requiring continuous human attention, these agents can handle tasks around the clock—even when you’re asleep.

Imagine having a dedicated assistant who tirelessly monitors sales inquiries overnight, ensuring no potential opportunity slips through the cracks. They can draft follow-up emails, schedule meetings across different time zones and even generate insightful reports based on the latest data, all without requiring your constant attention.

Customize your own Gem or pick a premade one to boost your business

When you’re immersed in your work, Gems are designed to blend effortlessly into your process. They don’t distract you with constant input but quietly support you when needed, whether it’s verifying a fact or generating a clearer graph for investor presentations.

Gems serve as intelligent assistants in Gmail, offering smart suggestions to refine your emails, whether it’s a quick message or a comprehensive proposal. In Sheets, they simplify data analysis by spotting trends and summarizing key figures without the need for complex formulas. On Slides, Gems help create polished presentations with design tips and rehearsal feedback tailored to your audience.

To access Gems in Workspace, simply click the “Ask Gemini” spark button in the top-right corner of any document. This brings up a panel with preloaded Gems as well as an option to create your own custom Gem, guided by Google’s help resources. Personalized assistants may take some time to appear due to Google’s gradual rollout, but it’s worth keeping an eye out. The update started on July 2, but Google says it may take over 15 days to reach all users.

With Gemini AI powering Workspace, tasks across Docs, Sheets and other platforms can now be completed faster and more seamlessly than ever before. No longer do users need to juggle multiple tabs or constantly reintroduce prompts and context to their AI assistants. These Gems act as dedicated, ever-ready helpers who are working behind the scenes to anticipate needs, streamline workflows and boost productivity.

Let them in, and these Gems can tighten up your tasks and make sure you never miss a beat.

Photo by Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock