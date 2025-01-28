Your fashionable neighbor’s new shoes. Your fit friend’s favorite yogurt. Your dad pitching you his alma mater. Influence has long been the match that lit the fuse to compel someone to make a purchase or develop certain beliefs. But thanks to social media, modern-day influencers now have a forum far beyond their immediate circle to exercise their persuasive reach. And given the continuing erosion of trust in traditional social institutions like government and the media, today’s influencers wield significant power when it comes to inspiring brand loyalty or setting a company’s reputation ablaze.

With such high stakes involved, developing influencer marketing strategies requires a careful approach to ensure the best brand fit and mutual success.

Why should brands go beyond traditional media to engage with influencers?

“There is no doubt that if you are in consumer-packaged goods, if you own a restaurant or a retail establishment—pop-up, brick-and-mortar, online, it doesn’t really matter—an influencer is almost, at this point, a must have,” says Heather Capps, founder, president and CEO of HCK2 Marketing and Communications.

The reasons are both psychological and analytical. The halo effect is in play, which is when, according to the Reboot Foundation, “an initial positive first impression unduly influences your opinion of that person as a whole.” So if you think Hailey Bieber’s a smart dresser, you also might be willing to listen to her views on other subjects: skin care, marriage or even politics.

If an influencer is interested in a trending topic, your brand could benefit from the association even more.

“When things are trending from an algorithm perspective,” Capps says, “it is getting pushed to the top of your inbox and to your feed. It is the coveted thing that every marketer is looking for—more eyes on [your] brand—so that you open up your funnel further and wider… and draw people into whatever your respective conversion is, whether that is following along with some kind of societal positioning or [buying] this mascara over that mascara. The fact that selling beauty products and just mundane consumerism… has now melded with true moral compasses as a human being is really interesting.”

There also exists a wealth of data that can help drive the decision to partner with an influencer.

“The usual measurements of engagement [e.g., likes, comments, follower growth] are definitely relevant,” Capps says. “Using a special discount code/mention for direct attribution is helpful as well.”

Another useful social media metric is a Net Promoter Score (NPS), which shows the likelihood of your current customers to refer other customers.

“I think savvy consumers have begun to realize that ‘bots’ are oftentimes responsible for online reviews, so a third-party-administered NPS program measuring customer loyalty once again brings a measurement of authenticity based on multiple data points,” Capps says.

How to ensure an influencer’s credibility, as well as your own

Since anyone from the girl next door to the actor on screen can qualify as an influencer these days, how can you best assess someone’s bona fides to determine if they’re an authentic fit and not just spouting whatever you want them to say for the right price?

1. Do your research

“That part can be really challenging,” Capps says, “to take the time to look through [an influencer’s] entire feed, do additional research on any other types of online presence that they might have… out of Instagram or out of TikTok.”

For example, an organic juice brand communications associate could comb through an influencer’s Facebook page from 10 years ago, then discover old posts detailing their love of Diet Coke.

“I think, sometimes, there’s just a cursory review of an influencer’s reach and a decision is made, and it can [then] really hurt your brand,” Capps says.

2. Align messaging

Messaging on a brand’s own channels, from its website to the CEO’s LinkedIn, should echo what the influencer posts to further legitimize the relationship.

“[Customers] are going to be doing additional research, I would hope, on the people behind the brand and the purpose behind the brand,” Capps says. “So, from a messaging perspective as well as a visual perspective, every touchpoint in that customer journey… [should be] really consistent.”

3. Connect online and in-person spheres

When Capps’ agency invites an influencer to an in-person event, they capture content of their clients with the influencer. This adds a layer of authenticity and allows for cross-promotion on the influencer’s channels.

How technology will—and won’t—illuminate the path forward

The influencer industry continues to evolve how it uses technology to shape public opinion. Blogs gave way to reels and stories, and now platforms like Patreon, where subscribers pay a fee for creators’ exclusive content, and Substack, where creators can choose to gate content behind a paywall, are becoming more commonplace. These avenues present brands an opportunity to connect with an influencer’s most passionate (aka paying) followers.

“It’s such a beautiful symbiotic relationship,” Capps says, “because someone is providing something and [the subscriber] wants it, and they’re willing to compensate them for it.”

Artificial intelligence will also impact the industry. Capps believes more influencers will seek out third-party accreditations, similar to a Good Housekeeping seal of approval, which would help allay fears that the beautiful person posting about a brand is actually real and not a bot.

In what she considers a full circle moment, Capps thinks influencer marketing strategies moving forward will include a higher volume of in-person and personal touchpoints to complement the often overwhelming amount of online tactics. Her agency is starting to have conversations with clients about offering more events and sending letters and thank-you notes to strengthen that personal connection.

“[Digital communications] have become too much…. It’s reached a kind of tipping point that it’s considered spam versus true, authentic marketing communications,” she says.

This article appears in the January/February 2025 issue of SUCCESS magazine. Photo courtesy of HCK2