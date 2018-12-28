What Is Your New Year’s Resolution for 2019?

What is your New Year’s resolution? For inspiration, we asked some of the SUCCESS staff and friends of the magazine to share their biggest goals for 2019:

My resolution is about health and wellness. During the last half of 2018 I set a goal to lose 5 pounds per month. So far, so good. My goal for 2019 is to reduce that to 2 pounds and walk (progressing into a run) for 20 minutes a day. Having long term, achievable goals helps me to hit my targets. Having my wife as my companion on walks really helps. We’ve found this brings us closer and we both look forward to the activity, which means we stick with it.

—Tony Chaplin, chief operations officer

As a mother of three, my health and personal needs go on the back burner a lot, so my 2019 resolution is to practice more self-care—because mommy needs to be healthy, too! By scheduling my necessary doctors’ appointments, making time for myself and setting a bedtime alarm, my days, weeks and months will be more organized and intentional, which will help me accomplish my goal of self-care.

—Jade Hopkins, business development manager

As with most resolutions, I plan to grow—as a writer, a friend, a family member and a person. But perhaps more importantly, I plan to be at peace with where I am in each moment of each day. I plan to appreciate the uncomfortable stillness of plateaus and welcome the opportunities to practice patience when my plans go awry. 2019 will be a year of acceptance.

—Cecilia Meis, freelance writer

I tend to take on too many projects at once, so this year I’m going to focus on a select few at a time. That probably means getting comfortable with saying no to friends, family, and co-workers, something that I’ll need to work at, since I’m a people-pleaser at heart.

—Adam Rhew, freelance writer