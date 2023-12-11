A stay interview is a one-on-one conversation between a manager and an employee that helps uncover what keeps employees engaged and what might cause them to leave. Unlike an exit interview, a stay interview happens while the employee is still part of the team. This proactive approach can reveal hidden issues such as burnout, lack of recognition, or quiet cutting before they lead to turnover.

Conducting stay interviews regularly is one of the most effective employee retention strategies. According to Gallup, one in two U.S. employees is currently considering leaving their job. Many cite poor company culture and low engagement as the main reasons. Stay interviews can help address these problems early and show employees that their feedback is valued.

In this guide, you’ll learn more about what a stay interview is, how to conduct one successfully, and why they are effective. We’ll also cover stay interview best practices and the top stay interview questions to ask. Whether you’re looking to improve morale, reduce turnover, or build a stronger workplace culture, stay interviews can help you get there.

Remote employees who feel heard stay longer—learn how with our FREE Leading From Afar e-book.

What Is a Stay Interview?

A stay interview is a semi-structured meeting that allows managers to collect feedback from employees and gain an understanding of what drives retention in their workforce. Stay interviews are typically carried out as one-on-one meetings between employees and their direct supervisors.

Unlike an exit interview, which only asks for feedback once an employee has already decided to move on, a stay interview is conducted with current employees. These employee-centered conversations allow higher-ups to understand the needs and concerns of their employees. It also helps reveal what motivates employees to stay and how managers can reduce turnover within their organization.

Why Are Stay Interviews Effective?

While exit interviews used to be the go-to for understanding what motivated employees to leave, their effectiveness in gleaning insight on the current workforce and team dynamics can be limited. Employees who already have a foot out the door may already be experiencing burnout or feel overwhelmed by workplace frustrations that have gone unchecked. In contrast, current employees may be more motivated to share constructive feedback that will benefit them if they stay on.

Stay interviews aren’t just useful for collecting feedback. In addition, they’re an essential tool that can be used to make valued employees feel heard and to improve company culture and engagement overall. Fostering trust between managers and their direct reports is a great way to encourage ongoing improvement and efficiency among teams.

Don’t wait for exit interviews—use stay interviews to retain remote staff. Download our FREE Leading From Afar e-book for help.

Stay Interview Best Practices

A successful stay interview is all about making sure your employees are comfortable enough to share honest feedback with you. This comes from setting the right tone and environment for the meeting as well as being prepared. Use these tips to make sure your stay interviews are a rewarding and meaningful interaction.

Build a Foundation of Trust

Set clear expectations with employees when setting up a stay interview. This is especially important if they’re not aware of what a stay interview is or if they haven’t taken part in one before. Let them know that you value their thoughts and opinions and that you value their hard work and contributions to the organization. Be clear about what you’re looking to gain from the conversation and let them know that their honest opinions won’t be held against them in any way.

Incorporate Employee Preferences

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) recommends taking employee preferences into account when setting up their stay interview. Ask for their preferences in date, time and location so they will be more comfortable sharing their candid feedback. Giving this kind of feedback can feel intimidating at first, and employees may not want to face this situation first thing in the morning or right before leaving for the day. Don’t be afraid to choose a casual setting. They may be more comfortable taking part in the interview at a picnic table outside, at a coffee shop down the street or even virtually.

Keep Things Conversational

While you want to have some structure, keep the meeting as conversational as possible to keep nerves at bay. Use a friendly and inquisitive tone to avoid making the interview feel like an interrogation. Feel free to warm up with some light personal conversation or ask them how a personal project is going to get them comfortable sharing on a positive note.

Encourage Employee Involvement

Follow up with employees and ask for feedback on the stay interview itself. For example, ask if they thought it was worthwhile and if they’d like to take part in interviews in the future. Encourage employees to share feedback in the interim or suggest future interview questions. This can help to establish a culture where feedback is always valued and improvement is continuous.

Top Stay Interview Questions to Ask

When conducting a stay interview, it’s important to be tactful with your questions. You want to elicit answers that give you real insight into what keeps your employees with the company, beyond pay and benefits. Try these highly effective questions in your next stay interview:

1.“What do you look forward to most about starting your work day?”

This question allows you to uncover what your employees look forward to jumping into each day. Whether it’s a morning meeting with teammates, touching base with clients or taking on their favorite task, you’re getting valuable information. This helps you to know what makes your employees excited to come to work each day beyond a paycheck. It can also help inform how to motivate and provide recognition for top-performing employees.

2. “What are you excited to be learning from this position?”

Continued learning and growth are important to most employees in their career paths. A stagnant career is a reason many employees switch companies or career paths altogether. This question allows you to check in on employees and make sure they feel that they are on a path that aligns with their career goals. Conversely, it can help identify if you need to help them locate growth opportunities within the organization.

3. “What motivates you to stay with this company?”

Ask your employees to look beyond the basics of good pay and benefits or conveniences like a company location that’s close to their home. Dig a little deeper into what prevents them from looking for another job. If employees don’t have any internal incentives, such as supportive management, fulfilling work or great company culture, this can be an indicator that changes need to be made.

4. “What are your biggest frustrations or challenges in your current role?”

This is an important question for identifying difficulties in your employees’ work life that can be rectified. Whether it’s recurring issues with a co-worker, an overwhelming workload or not enough flexibility in their schedule, these are important aspects to uncover. It can help managers make changes to reduce stress and avoid burnout in employees. Ultimately, identifying and solving challenges could save you from having to fill their position if they decide to leave.

Recent research from Moodle uncovered that of the 66% of American employees who are experiencing burnout in the workplace, 24% cited lack of resources and not having the right tools to do their job properly as the main cause. Many of these issues can be easily rectified once needs are communicated. Simply asking this question can help employees feel supported. They may then feel more comfortable approaching management with requests, which can ultimately increase productivity.

6. “When was the last time you felt that you were recognized for your work?”

Instead of simply asking if an employee feels recognized, this question allows you to gauge how frequently an employee feels appreciated. If the answer is from a recent situation, such as during a weekly check-in or by a co-worker they are working on a project with, chances are this employee feels that they are being recognized for their work. If their answer is, “During last year’s performance review,” it’s likely time to re-evaluate how you approach employee recognition and to step things up.

7. “How do you prefer to receive recognition for your work?”

How you recognize an employee for their hard work is just as important as doing it in the first place. For some people, being called out for their achievements in front of a department-wide meeting will send them running for the hills, while others would love nothing more than to receive a round of applause from their colleagues. Take note of how your direct reports want to be recognized, whether it’s face-to-face in an informal one-on-one, through an email or in a group Slack message with their immediate teammates.

Quick Tip: Learning more about the different DISC styles can help you understand some of the different ways employees might want to receive recognition.

8. “What would you change about the company culture?”

As the corporate world continues to return to the office more frequently, company culture is more important than ever. Instead of asking a broad question about what your employees think about the current company culture, ask them to get specific with ways they would like to see the company culture change. This will also give you valuable insight into each of your direct reports’ personalities and what they value in interactions with fellow employees.

9. “When was the last time you thought about leaving the company?”

While this can be an uncomfortable question for both parties at first, it can offer important insight into what employees value most in a job. We all take a look at other job listings here and there, so let employees know that you appreciate their loyalty. Then ask them to go into specifics on what it is about other opportunities that are attractive to them. It could be better pay, a more flexible schedule or a desire for growth. This insight can potentially help you retain valued employees.

10. “How can I make your job better?”

End on a positive note while giving employees one more chance to communicate any needs or concerns they may have. This is an open-ended question that shows your employees that you’re willing to help and want them to have a good experience at this organization. While a large part of stay interviews is about collecting feedback, it’s also a great opportunity to make your employees feel heard and valued.

How to Conduct a Stay Interview the Right Way

Having an honest conversation and getting to the bottom of employee pain points can be nerve-racking, but overall, stay interviews are rewarding and effective. Having a well-structured plan will help you get the most out of this conversation while leaving you and your direct reports with an optimistic outlook for the future. Follow these steps for a smooth stay interview:

Plan Out Your Questions

This is one of the most important steps in being prepared for a stay interview. Take time to think about areas of the workplace that you think may need improvement. Then come up with questions that can help you get to the bottom of these issues.

If there are any specific projects or issues you want feedback on, create questions that specifically address them. Mix in specific questions with more general questions—like the ones we’ve suggested above—to help you create a custom list of effective questions.

Schedule With Employees Ahead of Time

No one wants to be blindsided by a stay interview. Send employees a short email in advance to let them know what a stay interview is and that you’d like them to participate in one. The NIH emphasizes the importance of being transparent with your intentions to avoid causing anxiety and stress in your employees. Put the meeting on their calendar at least a week ahead of time, if possible, and share the questions with them prior. This way, they have time to think about past experiences with the organization and can give you meaningful answers.

Choose the Best Time and Location

The goal here is to make employees as comfortable as possible. Doing so can help them feel safe to share genuine feedback with you without feeling rushed. Schedule the meeting for 30 to 45 minutes, so there’s enough time to speak candidly but it doesn’t feel overwhelming or too structured. Choose a quiet and private space where you can have this one-on-one conversation. Since you’ll be asking about pain points and honest feedback, it’s important to conduct the interview where colleagues won’t overhear or interrupt.

Listen Actively and Take Notes

Taking notes is a great way to make sure the interview leads to actual change. However, don’t be so focused on your set questions that you miss opportunities to follow up on specific thoughts.

Taking notes on key points and asking clarifying questions demonstrates to your employee that you are actively listening. It communicates that you’re genuine about hearing what they have to say and intend to make changes that reflect their concerns. Be sure to let the other party know that the notes will be kept private and are solely for you and your manager to learn and make improvements.

Follow Up With an Action Plan

Before ending the meeting, reiterate some of the feedback you received from your employee and let them know you appreciate their honesty. If there are any issues you know that you will be able to address, let them know that you intend to take action on it and will follow up with them. The NIH recommends creating a stay interview action plan where the manager and employee can outline actions required by both parties to ensure job satisfaction and retention. Consider setting up regular stay interviews with your employees in the future so you can recalibrate as needed.

Building a Stronger Workforce Through Stay Interviews

In a competitive landscape, stay interviews are a powerful tool when it comes to holding on to high-performing employees. Understanding what motivates your star players to stay and what might tempt them to leave is key to maintaining an attractive workplace. Opening up a solid line of communication between managers and direct reports and encouraging employee engagement is essential. It can help foster a strong company culture that employees want to be part of. Use these tips to start implementing stay interviews that help create a successful future for your workplace.

Photo by bbernard/Shutterstock.com