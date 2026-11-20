Whether you’re interested in personal development, optimizing a small business workforce or even stamping out office drama, more and more people are turning to personal assessments every year. You might even be one of them.

The New York Times says each year “100 million workers worldwide” take personal assessments. Basically described as a carefully-crafted questionnaire, an assessment can help determine personal strengths, motivations, personality style and more. Meanwhile, Harvard Business Review notes “about 76% of organizations with more than 100 employees rely on assessment tools.”

These assessments are designed to help people better understand themselves, ultimately equipping businesses to work more effectively. A company called Assessments 24x7 can help facilitate this process.

Founded more than 20 years ago by Tony Alessandra, Ph.D. and Brandon Parker, the duo paired their expertise, which includes decades of study in the field of communication and the technical know-how of computer programming, to make Assessments 24x7 a global leader in the field. Boasting more than 15 million assessments administered since the firm’s launch, their goal remains the promotion of personal chemistry and productive relationships. Despite having 25 different assessment models, built to measure everything from emotional intelligence to company culture, DISC has been the most popular and powerful tool for many years. And for good reason.

What Is a DISC Assessment

The DISC theory was first proposed as a way of breaking down behavior and emotional style in the late 1920s. It was then further refined into an assessment—one that can help people understand how their own behavior and perception impacts the world around them. DISC assessments are relatively simple to understand and can have a profound impact, says Parker, now serving as CEO of Assessments 24x7.

“[DISC] is really the foundation of all of these assessments,” he explains.

How Businesses Use DISC at Work

At its core, DISC measures four personality traits: dominance, influence, steadiness and conscientiousness. Many businesses use those traits to help get the right person in the right place for success. You do want to make sure your salespeople are outgoing, and technical roles are staffed by those who thrive on detail, Parker notes. But, really, Assessments 24x7 has learned the main benefit of their work is more simple.

“Companies will use assessments for positioning and hiring and moving people within the company,” Parker explains. “But the primary use of behavioral-based assessments in business is for getting people to get along better, understanding each other better. It’s conflict resolution.”

Everyone is a mixture of each style, with one or two traits dominating. And some types are more naturally suited to specific roles in a relationship or business setting. But Parker is careful to note that none of them are better than the others.

“There are things that people will excel in, and there are challenges for people,” he says. “If you’re an SC style and you’re being told to start making phone calls or you had to work the customer service desk at baggage claim, you would not be able to handle that because you would be so personally destroyed [by the] potential conflict that you might not want to hire that kind of a person.”

DISC for Conflict Resolution and Team Building

In his experience with Assessments 24x7, Parker has learned that most people work in groups and the ideal group has members representing each style, working in roles that suit them. “The point is everybody’s got something to bring,” he explains.

But obviously, the “ideal” group is far from the average one. Parker knows DISC assessments can help people work together in efficient and constructive ways, even if their personal styles clash. This is the bread and butter of Assessments 24x7.

“If I really understand myself, my adaptability, my communication style, other people that I’m working with… I will always be able to come back to that foundation of, ‘Well, how should I communicate this to these people, and how do I want to receive this?'” he explains. “How should I receive this Information?”

Assessment Technology That Powers Other Brands

Important to note, Assessments 24x7 does much more than provide DISC assessments. By creating its own underlying technology platform, the company says hundreds of custom assessments have been programmed and implemented by more than 9,000 clients around the world. The company also offers certification and training technology, marketing platforms and “a complete white label environment,” which lets others (even competitors) create and brand their own assessment products, making Assessments 24x7 a trusted, foundational platform in the industry.

Through their 20+ years, the point of it all has just been to help people and businesses do what they do, better. And though it’s not their official slogan, every day Parker likes to remind himself that Assessments 24x7 is about changing the world, one assessment at a time. To him, seeing the result of all their work is worth it.

“I see change. I love that these help people in the business space. I know it’s helping reduce conflict,” he says.

Featured image courtesy of PeopleImages.com-Yuri A/Shutterstock

This article was first published in the January 2025 issue of SUCCESS® digital edition. Get your FREE copy here.