As people navigate parenting, they need support in every area of their lives—at home, in their community and in the workplace. Conversations around how employers can support working parents are no longer niche. They’re central to building a more sustainable work culture.

As of 2024, 93.5% of fathers were employed or looking for work, as well as 74% of mothers, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over decades, societal shifts and economic pressures have flipped the script on the stay-at-home mom or one-working-parent household. This means that now, working moms and dads are in need of flexibility and benefits. In addition, they need a caring business community that normalizes the realities of parenting—like sick days and afternoon pick-ups—without guilt or stigma.

From a human angle, supporting working parents is the moral and compassionate thing to do. But business-minded leaders should also recognize that empowering employees through family-friendly policies benefits the company. It can boost retention, engagement and productivity. This lays the foundation for a stronger, more successful workforce.

How Employers Can Support Working Parents Today

Real-life working parents shared the largest hurdles they’ve had to overcome in interviews with TSL Media Group. Financial strain from child care and other expenses was just the tip of the iceberg. These mothers and fathers recounted their struggles with time management, sleep deprivation and a split focus that made it challenging to feel fully present while at work or at home with their kids. They expressed feeling as if they never had enough hours in the day for their dual responsibilities. They felt they often missed out on job opportunities because of their time on leave or their new adjusted schedule.

Economic instability and rising child care costs contribute. In fact, child care costs reached a national average of over $13,000 per year in 2024. These only work to exacerbate the pressures put on working parents. But while these challenges are all too real and ongoing, employers have the opportunity to alleviate some of this stress through thoughtful programs and a supportive approach.

According to Sandy Torchia, vice chair of talent and culture at KPMG, “Flexibility, paid leave, back-up child care, mental health support and tailored career advancement opportunities are not just workplace perks; they are essential lifelines for working parents, ensuring they can thrive personally and professionally. Working parents are juggling a number of responsibilities and are at a high risk of burnout without the right support systems in place to help them succeed.”

Related: How Companies Can Support Moms in–and Returning to–the Workforce

Parental Leave Policies That Make a Difference

In the U.S., the “standard” parental leave is 12 weeks of job-protected yet unpaid leave, as laid out by the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA). However, paid leave—and often for a longer period of time—could truly benefit parents. It can provide time for recovery, infant development and space to navigate this transition.

Research shows that paid leave lowers infant mortality rates, improves parents’ mental health, lowers depression rates and promotes healthier family bonds in the long term. Organizations like UNICEF recommend at least six months of paid leave for new parents.

Parental Leave Policies That Empower

Since it’s not mandated by the federal U.S. government, in many states, paid leave policies are left to the discretion of each individual company. But in order to best support parents, the most effective policies will include:

An established number of weeks of paid leave (for both maternity leave and paternity leave)

Options for extended time off or phased returns (starting with two days a week back, shorter hours, etc.), especially for the birthing parent

Inclusive language that promotes gender equality, supports same-sex couples and covers both adoptive and foster parents

Job protection during leaves and continuation of health care coverage, if applicable

An example of one company doing it right is Cisco. The multinational tech company was voted Fortune’s best workplace for parents in 2024 thanks to its parental leave policy, which it alternatively refers to as “child bonding leave.” The policy is designed to be gender-neutral and inclusive. It offers 13 weeks of paid leave to the primary caregiver and four weeks of paid leave to the secondary caregiver. Companies like American Express and Goldman Sachs are also making an impact. They provide 20 weeks or more of paid leave for both caregivers, plus support for family planning.

How to Support Working Parents Through Flexibility

Children—as well as schools and child care providers—run on their own unique schedules that may not align with an in-office 9 to 5. So, flexibility for employed parents is key. In fact, a flexible work schedule was identified as the most valuable additional initiative employers can provide to working parents, according to a survey conducted by KPMG.

Flexibility doesn’t always look the same, though. Part-time positions, four-day work weeks or even job sharing can be great alternatives for parents. Having some general wiggle room in terms of hours can also go a long way. For example, coming in later, leaving early or even taking a long lunch to pick up the kids can be helpful. Additionally, being able to work remotely—even just as needed—is highly valued.

The solution may look different for every parent. But having options available and being open to working with employees on a case-by-case basis makes employers stand out. Plus, flexibility promotes a healthier work-life balance for parents. It gives them more control and allows them to better manage their precious time.

Related: How to Find Freelance Jobs as a Stay-at-Home Parent

Working Parent Support Groups and Peer Networks

Often overlooked, another major struggle parents face is loneliness and isolation. The lifestyle changes that come with having a child can lead to social withdrawal and disconnection. This may leave parents without a sounding board for guidance, recognition and encouragement. Support groups, or employee resource groups (ERGs), can help fill this gap.

These types of peer networks provide a community and a safe space for all parents within the company to come together. Here, they can share resources for personal and professional growth, exchange tips or just provide a listening ear. These groups also play an important role in disseminating information about parental policies. Plus, they can be key in advocating for improvements.

Suppose you’re looking to start a parental support group at your company. You can begin by surveying employees to gauge interest and better understand what they hope to gain from the experience. Once you have a pulse on the need, spread the word. Share through internal emails, newsletters, bulletin boards or even casual conversations. To keep the group active, consistency is key. Host regular meetings and schedule events where open discussion is encouraged. Help all employees—regardless of their family role or structure—feel welcomed.

Additional Family-Friendly Benefits That Go Beyond the Basics

Companies may put together a basic parental leave policy and stop there. But there are countless other ways employers can support working parents. Done thoughtfully and intentionally, employers can provide parents with valuable tools to be successful in their roles as employees and caregivers.

A few supplemental working parent benefits include:

On-site child care

Child care stipends to help cover outside child care costs

Mental health coverage

Dependent care flexible spending accounts (FSAs)

529 contributions for children’s education

Financial wellness programs

Family planning support (financial assistance for fertility treatments, adoption, etc.)

Pump rooms and lactation support

There are plenty of large corporations leading the charge in this department. At its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, Chick-fil-A houses the Jeannette Cathy Children’s Center. At this workplace-sponsored child care center, employees are welcome to drop off infants, toddlers and preschool-aged children for care during the day.

Fifth Third Bank gives another example of going above and beyond with its Maternity Concierge program. Launched in 2017, the service helps new moms with tasks like buying baby gear or grocery shopping. They even assist with planning baby showers so that parents can focus on more important things. In just the first four years, the program helped over 750 employees by providing over 22,000 hours of assistance. Fifth Third’s other benefits include infertility coverage, adoption benefits and subsidized back-up care.

Supporting Parents Long-Term Through Culture and Leadership

As is the case with most company endeavors or culture shifts, change will generally start at the top. Leaders within the organization typically implement policies like parental leave and other benefits. But it also goes beyond sections written in an employee handbook.

A great leader will also lead by example and create a space that normalizes flexibility and work-life balance among all employees. They will embed parental support into the company’s values and growth plans. They can do so by providing dedicated resources and focusing on outcomes rather than hours. They can also ensure everyone has equal opportunities for career advancement.

Companies may also choose to implement working parent training through resources such as Parentaly. Courses like this help managers better understand the unique challenges working parents face. Then, they can approach these relationships with more empathy. They also teach communication strategies, adaptability, prioritization and accountability measures. This in turn can build a more successful and inclusive team where everyone feels valued and respected.

Of course, supporting working parents will always be a work in progress. It’s important to create feedback loops and systems for measuring the success of these initiatives. This way, your company can stay up to date on the evolving needs of parents in the workforce and ensure they are cared for in the long term.

Supporting Working Parents Is a Business Imperative

The question of how to support working parents starts with the simple willingness to listen and adapt. As more and more parents step up to juggle their careers and home life, they need employers who support them. Parents need employers that not only understand the challenges they face, but that also actively seek out ways to make their lives easier. It’s not just about checking a box by implementing a parental leave policy. It’s about creating an ongoing culture that promotes inclusion and flexibility. It means creating a safe space that offers resources and guidance.

If you’re an employer, you can start by evaluating your own company policies. Are they dated or noninclusive? Gain insight from your staff to identify areas for improvement. Commit to more sustainable change throughout the entire organization. Modernizing your benefits and culture will not only help you to retain valuable employees, but can also help you to build a more engaged, dynamic and loyal workforce for the future.

Photo by Sura Nualpradid/Shutterstock.