How to Save Your Reputation If You Overdrink at a Work Event

Alcohol is frequently involved in work events, from corporate summer picnics to networking happy hours and holiday parties. These events usually go smoothly. However, occasionally, someone drinks a bit too much, which can be awkward for everyone involved. The person who went overboard may have some explaining to do the next day.

Diana Bernal, a human resources expert, career strategist and founder of Corner Office Latinas, recalls one woman who got drunk at a work event and did not handle the situation well. “Her name became synonymous with drunken outrageous behavior,” Bernal says. Coworkers frequently commented, “She was such a ‘Claudia’ last night,” or “Don’t be a ‘Claudia,’” Bernal says. That’s “not the legacy you want to leave,” she emphasizes.

Work events that involve drinking can be hard to navigate

Knowing how to handle alcohol at work events may be tricky because “Corporate culture often blurs the line between socializing and networking,” says Patrice Williams-Lindo, a career expert and CEO of Career Nomad. You may feel pressure to drink because your colleagues are walking around with a beer or cocktail. Or, the informal nature of the event may cause you to let down your guard and forget that you are at a work event. If you aren’t careful, a fun night out with coworkers could quickly become an embarrassing, drunken evening.

Often, there are unspoken rules of a company’s drinking culture. It’s important to decode your company’s culture so you know what is acceptable, Williams-Lindo says. “Some industries expect alcohol at events” and may be more forgiving if you get a little tipsy, Williams-Lindo says. However, “others quietly judge every sip,” and even a small slipup might be catastrophic for your career, she adds.

If you go overboard at a work event, get ahead of the narrative

If you get drunk at a work event, what you do next is crucial. If you show up to work pretending the incident never happened, you do so at your own risk. “If this lingers as the defining story about you, your credibility will take a hit in promotions, raises and leadership opportunities,” Williams-Lindo warns.

“This isn’t just about drinking. It’s about career survival and reputation management,” Williams-Lindo explains. If you know your behavior was inappropriate, Williams-Lindo suggests addressing it right away. Otherwise, rumors may fly, and the incident may start to seem worse than it was. “Get ahead of the narrative,” Williams-Lindo suggests.

How to raise the topic

Admitting your mistake may be uncomfortable. However, Williams-Lindo recommends approaching your superiors and any impacted colleagues as soon as possible with a “direct and professional” acknowledgment of your behavior. This is essential because office gossip will determine whether the incident defines you or whether you can shake it off.

When you raise the topic, Williams-Lindo recommends being straightforward without overexplaining. “A quick, ‘I take full responsibility for my behavior, and I want to assure you it won’t happen again’ can neutralize backlash before it escalates,” she says.

If things get uncomfortable, Bernal suggests using humor to deflect the situation. Without making excuses, she recommends trying to elicit a laugh by saying something like, “That’s what I get for skipping dinner!”

However, no matter how awkward these discussions become, it’s essential to take responsibility. “Don’t blame others like the bartender or your coworkers,” she says.

If colleagues want to discuss the incident later, Williams-Lindo suggests shutting the discussion down as soon as possible. Saying, “I made a mistake. I’ve learned from it, and I’m moving forward,” should shut the conversation down quickly and stop the cycle of gossip, she says.

Focus on your long-term reputation

After a drunken incident, you should focus on rehabilitating your reputation in the workplace. “Flip the script” and “focus on long-term reputation recovery,” Williams-Lindo says.

To save your workplace reputation, Williams-Lindo suggests rebranding yourself. She recommends doing whatever it takes to “make your work speak louder than the incident.” Taking professional development courses and leading high-profile initiatives can help, she says. “Be visible for the right reasons by stepping up in meetings, delivering flawless work and showing leadership potential,” Williams-Lindo suggests.

Williams-Lindo also stresses the importance of showing that you have learned from your mistakes. Therefore, she recommends skipping drinks altogether at the next work event.

Bernal says that even if you do your best to rehabilitate yourself, your reputation may still be tarnished. If this happens, she recommends not dwelling on it and moving on. No matter how others react, you should focus on being as responsible as possible at work.

What if your supervisor wants to talk about the incident?

When there is any type of incident at work, you may be called into your supervisor’s office to discuss what happened. If you find yourself in this situation, “listen first,” Williams-Lindo says. When it’s your turn to talk, Williams-Lindo recommends keeping your answer concise and taking full responsibility. Responding with a statement such as, “I appreciate the opportunity to move forward, and I’ll ensure my professionalism reflects the company’s standards” may be enough, Williams-Lindo says. According to Bernal, it’s important that you apologize and give a sincere response.

However, if a supervisor or human resources representative brings up termination, formal investigations or misconduct allegations, it’s time to switch course. “At that point, it’s no longer about damage control. It’s about protecting your career,” Williams-Lindo says. Before saying anything else, “an employment attorney or union rep should be your next call,” Williams-Lindo suggests.

How to avoid overindulging at a work event in the first place

If you do drink at work events, Williams-Lindo also suggests setting a limit for yourself. Stopping after two drinks is a good guideline, she recommends. “When in doubt, club soda with lime is your best friend,” Williams-Lindo says.

If you don’t trust yourself around alcohol but feel obligated to show up to the next work event where alcohol is being served, Bernal suggests arriving late or leaving early “so there is less time for you to drink.”

Moreover, Williams-Lindo cautions everyone to remember, “Work events are work. No matter how casual the vibe, leaders are always evaluating who’s ready for the next big opportunity. Don’t let one reckless night take you out of the game.”

