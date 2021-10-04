Never Stop Dreaming of Your Best Future

As we sat down to plan the magazine this article originally appeared in, it quickly stood out to me that the official on-sale date—Oct. 5, the day this issue becomes widely available on newsstands—is exactly the 10-year anniversary of the death of Steve Jobs. In honor of the visionary Apple and Pixar co-founder, who inspired countless entrepreneurs, we decided that Imagination was the only fitting theme for the November/December issue of SUCCESS.

Jobs imagined that by breaking down barriers to technology, people young and old could unleash their creativity without limitations. He helped create a connected culture that gave a voice to a 13-year-old Bethany Mota, then a playful YouTube creator who has since blossomed into a serious businesswoman. Mota has provided an entrepreneurial model for still another generation to live their dreams and build empires that only they can yet see. Maybe that’s you. Maybe that’s one of your children or grandchildren.

What I imagine is a shared future that becomes brighter every day because of people who work to turn their visions into reality. My hope is The Imagination Issue of SUCCESS will lead you to dream about the better life you can create for yourself, and maybe generations to come.



This article originally appeared in the November/December 2021 Issue of SUCCESS magazine.