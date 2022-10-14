The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for Entrepreneurs, 9-to-5ers and Executives

You’ve made your list and checked it twice—now, it’s time for the hard part: finding the perfect gift for everyone this holiday season. To help minimize the stress that sometimes comes along with gift giving, we’ve rounded up 14 of our favorite products. From personal development tools to gardening kits to the hottest self-care products on the market, there’s something for everyone.

For the 9-to-5ers who like to fill their 5-to-9 with fun and inspiration.

A cocktail herb garden

A thoughtful gift for cocktail lovers and green thumbs alike, this customized kit will help make every nightcap fresh and rewarding.

Cocktail Herb Garden Kit with Plants, gardenuity.com

A nontoxic, multiuse pan

Any foodie who enjoys trying new recipes at home will love this pan that can “replace eight traditional pieces of cookware.” With color options of dusty gray-blue, lush berry pink, rosy orange-brown and more, it’s just as cute as it is functional.

Always Pan, fromourplace.com

A book for the journey to success

Learn how to make your own way from someone who grew up poor, became a millionaire, went broke and became a millionaire again. That person was Jim Rohn, an entrepreneur who mentored none other than Tony Robbins.

The World is Yours, store.success.com



For the professionals who need to kick back and relax.

A weighted blanket

This cooling blanket that weighs up to 25 pounds will help improve sleep and reduce stress. Plus, it’s made from sustainable materials, and it’s chic enough to be left out in any room.

Cotton Napper, bearaby.com

A subscription to Calm

Give a gift that keeps on giving—a yearlong subscription to the No. 1 app for sleep, meditation and relaxation.

Calm Premium, calm.com/gift

Luxury CBD bath salts

Not much beats a warm bath at the end of a long day, except for a warm bath filled with CBD soaking salts that smell of lavender and bergamot.

Empower® CBD Luxury Soaking Salts, empowerbodycare.com

A silk dream set

This set featuring a 100% pure mulberry silk eye mask, pillowcase and scrunchie is the perfect gift for those who like their beauty sleep. The set is great for your hair and skin, and it’s hypoallergenic.

Blissy Dream Set, blissy.com

For the executives who like to squeeze health and wellness into their busy schedule.

Weighted wrist or ankle bangles

For those days the gym just isn’t happening, these weighted bangles will do the trick when paired with a walking meeting or midday stroll.

Bala Bangles, shopbala.com

A stylish smart watch

This watch might look traditional, but it has all the smart features you need—calendar reminders, text displays, a pulse sensor, sleep monitoring, fitness tracking and more.

vívomove® Sport, garmin.com

A sleep tracking ring

An accessory for those who like to stay in tune with their overall health. This ring measures heart rate, sleep activity, oxygen levels and more.

Oura Ring Generation 3, ouraring.com

Vitamin C Serum

A must-have step in any skincare routine for UV protection, brightening complexion and anti-aging benefits.

C E Ferulic® With 15% L-Ascorbic Acid, skinceuticals.com

For the fashionable entrepreneurs who appreciate functionality and style.

Men’s dress socks

These cotton socks have a design for every hobby and interest, from golf carts to bourbon to fishing reels. And the price point makes them a great option for a casual gift or stocking stuffer.

Men’s Golfer Carts Crew Socks, hotsox.com

A multipurpose backpack

Big enough for a 15” laptop, a change of clothes and a padfolio, yet small enough to carry on the plane for a work trip, this backpack won’t dress down a business-casual outfit.

Metro Backpack, monos.com

ChromeFree Leather Sneakers

Seen on the feet of Meghan Markle and other A-list celebrities, these sustainable shoes are fit for the most stylish people in your life.

Campo ChromeFree Leather White Almond, veja-store.com

The SUCCESS team plans to gift these items—or add them to their own wish list—this holiday season.

After our November/December 2022 gift guide was published, we asked the members of our own team to share what products they’ve got their eyes on. Below, see picks from our managing editor, digital marketing coordinator, accounting supervisor and more.

A Bluetooth tracking device

Paris Kypke, Digital Marketing Coordinator

Apple AirTag, apple.com

Cute and cozy slippers

Amy Taylor, Director of Communications, Talent and SUCCESS Speakers Bureau

Smiley face slippers, altardstate.com

Personalized stationary

Emily Laskowski, Managing Editor

Personalized stationary, scriptura.com

Craft kit subscription

Sarah Klionsky, Accounting Supervisor

Quarterly craft kit, crafteediy.com

George Saunders’ short stories

Hugh Murphy, Product Development & Marketing Manager

Liberation Day: Stories, amazon.com

Whimsical porcelain mugs

Virginia Le, Senior Production Manager

Things Could Be Worse Mugs, calamityware.com

This article originally appeared in the November/December 2022 issue of SUCCESS magazine and has been updated with staff picks. Photos by vendors and Shutterstock.