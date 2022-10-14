The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for Entrepreneurs, 9-to-5ers and Executives
You’ve made your list and checked it twice—now, it’s time for the hard part: finding the perfect gift for everyone this holiday season. To help minimize the stress that sometimes comes along with gift giving, we’ve rounded up 14 of our favorite products. From personal development tools to gardening kits to the hottest self-care products on the market, there’s something for everyone.
For the 9-to-5ers who like to fill their 5-to-9 with fun and inspiration.
A cocktail herb garden
A thoughtful gift for cocktail lovers and green thumbs alike, this customized kit will help make every nightcap fresh and rewarding.
Cocktail Herb Garden Kit with Plants, gardenuity.com
A nontoxic, multiuse pan
Any foodie who enjoys trying new recipes at home will love this pan that can “replace eight traditional pieces of cookware.” With color options of dusty gray-blue, lush berry pink, rosy orange-brown and more, it’s just as cute as it is functional.
Always Pan, fromourplace.com
A book for the journey to success
Learn how to make your own way from someone who grew up poor, became a millionaire, went broke and became a millionaire again. That person was Jim Rohn, an entrepreneur who mentored none other than Tony Robbins.
The World is Yours, store.success.com
For the professionals who need to kick back and relax.
A weighted blanket
This cooling blanket that weighs up to 25 pounds will help improve sleep and reduce stress. Plus, it’s made from sustainable materials, and it’s chic enough to be left out in any room.
Cotton Napper, bearaby.com
A subscription to Calm
Give a gift that keeps on giving—a yearlong subscription to the No. 1 app for sleep, meditation and relaxation.
Calm Premium, calm.com/gift
Luxury CBD bath salts
Not much beats a warm bath at the end of a long day, except for a warm bath filled with CBD soaking salts that smell of lavender and bergamot.
Empower® CBD Luxury Soaking Salts, empowerbodycare.com
A silk dream set
This set featuring a 100% pure mulberry silk eye mask, pillowcase and scrunchie is the perfect gift for those who like their beauty sleep. The set is great for your hair and skin, and it’s hypoallergenic.
Blissy Dream Set, blissy.com
For the executives who like to squeeze health and wellness into their busy schedule.
Weighted wrist or ankle bangles
For those days the gym just isn’t happening, these weighted bangles will do the trick when paired with a walking meeting or midday stroll.
Bala Bangles, shopbala.com
A stylish smart watch
This watch might look traditional, but it has all the smart features you need—calendar reminders, text displays, a pulse sensor, sleep monitoring, fitness tracking and more.
vívomove® Sport, garmin.com
A sleep tracking ring
An accessory for those who like to stay in tune with their overall health. This ring measures heart rate, sleep activity, oxygen levels and more.
Oura Ring Generation 3, ouraring.com
Vitamin C Serum
A must-have step in any skincare routine for UV protection, brightening complexion and anti-aging benefits.
C E Ferulic® With 15% L-Ascorbic Acid, skinceuticals.com
For the fashionable entrepreneurs who appreciate functionality and style.
Men’s dress socks
These cotton socks have a design for every hobby and interest, from golf carts to bourbon to fishing reels. And the price point makes them a great option for a casual gift or stocking stuffer.
Men’s Golfer Carts Crew Socks, hotsox.com
A multipurpose backpack
Big enough for a 15” laptop, a change of clothes and a padfolio, yet small enough to carry on the plane for a work trip, this backpack won’t dress down a business-casual outfit.
Metro Backpack, monos.com
ChromeFree Leather Sneakers
Seen on the feet of Meghan Markle and other A-list celebrities, these sustainable shoes are fit for the most stylish people in your life.
Campo ChromeFree Leather White Almond, veja-store.com
The SUCCESS team plans to gift these items—or add them to their own wish list—this holiday season.
After our November/December 2022 gift guide was published, we asked the members of our own team to share what products they’ve got their eyes on. Below, see picks from our managing editor, digital marketing coordinator, accounting supervisor and more.
A Bluetooth tracking device
Paris Kypke, Digital Marketing Coordinator
Apple AirTag, apple.com
Cute and cozy slippers
Amy Taylor, Director of Communications, Talent and SUCCESS Speakers Bureau
Smiley face slippers, altardstate.com
Personalized stationary
Emily Laskowski, Managing Editor
Personalized stationary, scriptura.com
Craft kit subscription
Sarah Klionsky, Accounting Supervisor
Quarterly craft kit, crafteediy.com
George Saunders’ short stories
Hugh Murphy, Product Development & Marketing Manager
Liberation Day: Stories, amazon.com
Whimsical porcelain mugs
Virginia Le, Senior Production Manager
Things Could Be Worse Mugs, calamityware.com
This article originally appeared in the November/December 2022 issue of SUCCESS magazine and has been updated with staff picks. Photos by vendors and Shutterstock.
