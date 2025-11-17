Discerning one’s passions early in life can significantly shape the trajectory of a career. When people explore their interests, they discover what inspires them, leading to meaningful work that leaves a powerful impact. Hans Berglund, owner of Berglund Architects LLC, has undergone such a journey. His early exposure to construction, design and the natural world became a lifelong passion for architecture. This led him to a career that harmonizes people, spaces and landscapes.

Hans spent summers and school breaks working in construction, which sparked his interest in building and design. His interests aren’t confined to the practicalities of construction, however. He always enjoyed drawing and creating as a child, and his fascination for design prompted him to pursue a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Cornell University’s College of Architecture in 1991. After graduating, he officially started his professional journey at a firm in San Francisco. He worked on large-scale institutional projects, including university and educational facilities. This is where he first noticed a disconnect between the structures and the people who used them.

“The buildings were pragmatic and sometimes even inspirational from a stature perspective, but I felt this lack of intimacy. They didn’t create environments that connect emotionally with the people inside them,” Hans explains. This realization motivated him to shift his focus to residential architecture. This shift in focus was fueled by a desire to create spaces that evoke emotional connections and a sense of belonging. He subsequently moved to Colorado to combine his passion for architecture with his appreciation for natural beauty.

Hans improved his skills and built an impressive portfolio over the years. He was licensed as an architect in 1995. He continued his journey by becoming a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and earning his LEED Home Accredited Professional certification. He has designed eight LEED-certified projects, including two LEED Platinum net-zero energy homes. Since then, Hans has focused his specialization in mountain modern architecture.

After over a decade of designing numerous high-end custom homes, mixed-use commercial spaces and resort properties throughout the West and the Caribbean, Hans decided to start his own firm. A four-day bike trip to Canyonlands National Park, where he had a rare opportunity to disconnect from daily distractions and immerse himself in the natural world, planted the seed. Within a week of returning from the Utah desert, Hans resigned from his job and founded Berglund Architects.

The firm, based in Vail Valley, Colorado, has a mission of designing spaces that improve lives and create deeper connections to their surroundings. Since its establishment in 2004, it has been known for integrating the outdoors into the indoors. The founder explains: “We balance expansive doors and glass views that connect to the outdoors with grounding elements like stone fireplaces and natural materials. The goal is to create harmony—spaces that are uplifting yet relaxing, sophisticated yet raw.”

Starting his own firm gave Hans the freedom to explore ideas and refine his architectural vision. “This has given me the time to invest deeply in each project to explore the unique circumstances of every site and each client’s lifestyle goals,” he recalls. Many companies were immersed in only aesthetics. Hans wanted to prioritize creating spaces that were visually stunning and fostered rejuvenation and connection.

“Great architecture transcends aesthetics. The best designs make you feel something. They connect you to the place, to the light and to yourself. That emotional resonance is what makes us different,” Hans remarks. Berglund Architects also prioritizes utilizing regional materials and practicing environmental sensitivity in all their projects, both nationally and internationally. The company tailors its approach to the local landscape and ensures each design feels authentic and connected to its environment.

The company’s work includes designs that feel like they’re of the land—not just sitting on it. This concept is one of the primary reasons why clients seek Berglund Architects’ expertise. Many are initially drawn to the firm by how seamlessly its buildings integrate into the landscape. The firm collaborates with landscape architects to ensure each project “heals” the site. It reintroduces native grasses and boulders, crafts organic patios and walkways, and more. The architecture and landscape become so intertwined that it’s difficult to tell where one ends and the other begins.

Clients also appreciate the firm’s attention to detail in creating the interior design of spaces that feel like sanctuaries. “People often say that after experiencing one of our homes, the interplay of natural light, the warmth of materials and the connection to the outdoors makes them feel uplifted and energized both physically and mentally. That’s when they start to see the difference between what we do and what others might offer in a similar style,” the founder states.

Berglund Architects’ unique approach to architecture and interior design has garnered features in several prestigious publications. For example, Mountain Living highlighted the firm in its Top Mountain Interior Designers issue (May/June 2022), praising its collaborative approach on a Colorado couple’s vacation home. It was featured again in its Cozy Winter Homes issue (November/December 2022), which describes the team’s ability to combine sophistication with a welcoming, casual elegance.

These recognitions from the architectural community attest to Hans and his team’s hard work, creativity and commitment to excellence. The founder commends principals Adam Gilmer and Stephanie Lord-Johnson for bringing their diverse experiences and insights to create remarkable projects. In fact, the firm is currently in an ownership transition, where the longtime principals will become equity partners. This will allow them to shape the company’s future while Hans focuses more on the creative and visionary aspects of the work. With this transition, Hans hopes to further expand its geographic reach beyond the Rocky Mountains.

As the founder continues to extend Berglund Architects’ impact, he remains committed to creating soulful, harmonious spaces that resonate with people around the world. Hans says: “I want to bring that sense of balance and connection to more locations so more people can feel truly at home in their environments.”