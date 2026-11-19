Two names are in front of you. One you have worked with for years. You know how he answers the phone, how he handles the problem that lands at five o’clock on a Friday, how he behaves when the money is late. The other name came from someone you respect, and on paper, she is the stronger choice—better terms, better track record, better fit for what you’re building. You go with the one you know, and you have a reason ready: I know what I’m getting.

That sentence feels like judgment. Most of the time it’s familiarity bias doing an impression of judgment, and after three decades of coaching high-performers through exactly this moment, I can tell you the impression is nearly flawless. The cost of any single instance is small. The compounded cost—across hires, vendors, partners, and opportunities—is a career narrower than it ever needed to be.

Familiarity Bias Measures Exposure, Not Excellence

Here’s what your comfort with the known option may be made of: repetition. In research first reported at the University of Michigan in 1965 and published in 1968, psychologist Robert Zajonc demonstrated what he called the mere exposure effect : People rate something more positively simply because they have encountered it repeatedly. No new information. No better outcomes. Exposure alone was enough to improve the attitude.

Translate that into your office. The warm feeling you get about the vendor you’ve used for six years is partly a record of performance—and partly just a count of repetitions. Your gut doesn’t label which portion is which. It hands you one unified feeling of rightness and lets you assume all of it is evidence.

The move I teach coaches is a simple sort. Take the familiar option and make two columns: what a stranger could verify about this person’s results and what I merely recognize about them. The first column is judgment. The second column is exposure. High-performers are routinely shocked by how short the first column is.

The Incumbent Option Wins by Position, Not Merit

The familiar choice holds a second advantage that has nothing to do with quality: It’s already in place. In a 2022 study from the Max Planck Institute for Research on Collective Goods , researchers Katharina Momsen and Sebastian Schneider asked participants to choose between two charity-donation options, one of which looked better at first glance but conflicted with what they’d said they wanted once the details were revealed. With no default set, 49.6% chose that inferior option. When it was preselected, 76% kept it. And when the details were hidden behind a “show details” button, 90% stayed with the preselected choice.

Read that last number again. When information about the alternative took any effort at all to gather, 9 out of 10 people kept what was already in front of them—even when it was worse.

Your long-standing vendor, your usual contractor, your go-to hire profile: These are preselected defaults. They don’t have to win a comparison. They only have to already be there while the alternative sits one effortful step away. Which is exactly where most of us leave it.

You Compared a Person to a Blank Space

Go back to the two names. Here’s what actually happened in that decision. You ran the familiar name through everything you remember about him, which is a great deal. You ran the unfamiliar name through everything you remember about her, which is nothing. Then you called the blank space a risk.

That isn’t a comparison. It’s a measurement error. The unknown option didn’t lose on the evidence—it lost because it never got to submit any.

So before you decide, fill the blank. Give the unfamiliar option a real file: three reference calls, a paid trial project, and one structured hour of questions about how they handle the exact Friday-at-five scenario you already know your incumbent can survive. You’re not committing to the new option. You’re committing to deciding between two files instead of one file and a shrug.

Give the Unknown a Fair Fight

Two more tools I use with executives who are serious about this.

First, run the reversal test. Imagine the track records swapped: The unfamiliar candidate now carries the six-year history and the familiar one is the stranger with the better paper. Would you switch? If yes, your preference was never about the evidence. It was about the exposure.

Second, shrink the cost of being wrong. The reason the unknown feels dangerous is that we imagine it as an all-or-nothing bet. It almost never has to be. A pilot project, a 90-day scope, a single listing instead of the whole portfolio—structure the first engagement so that a miss is a lesson, not a crisis. If weighing even that feels impossible, the stall itself is worth examining; I’ve written about why Decision Paralysis Is a Survival Alarm, Not a Focus Problem .

The familiar name may still win. Sometimes the devil you know really is the better bet. But make them win a real comparison, against a real file, under a test that separates what you know from what you’ve merely seen before. Your next level of results is almost certainly sitting in a name you don’t recognize yet.

Featured image from Moon Safari/Shutterstock