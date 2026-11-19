Kim Perell is the visionary entrepreneur behind several multimillion-dollar ventures, an angel investor, speaker and a two-time national bestselling author. At 23, she launched her first business, Frontline Direct, and never looked back. Since then, she has founded several successful companies, held top executive roles and built a reputation as one of the most respected voices in tech and entrepreneurship. Today, she mentors and empowers the next generation of business leaders. Her latest books share her hard-earned lessons in grit, resilience and turning setbacks into opportunities. Featured in many major media outlets, including Good Morning America and TODAY, Perell reveals how she maximizes her day and keeps grinding.

I Always Start My Day With…

a healthy amount of chaos! Four kids, breakfast, backpacks and ideally no meltdowns before my kids leave for school. Once the house is quiet, I carve out time to reset: I meditate while listening to motivating words of affirmation and then do a workout to keep my mind sharp and ready for the day ahead.

One Thing I Try to do Every Day Is...

talk to at least one entrepreneur. With over 100 startup investments, I’ve learned that these conversations not only energize me but also give me the chance to pay it forward and pass on the lessons I learned the hard way.

A Few Words I Live By Are…

don’t wait to be 100% ready. When I started my first company, I didn’t have a plan B, an MBA or any experience running my own business. But I had a ton of grit, passion and confidence in my idea and my abilities. If you’re 70% ready, that’s the perfect time to start. Progress beats perfection, every time.

When it Comes to Being an Entrepreneur, I Wish More People Knew That…

finding the right mentor can change everything and is crucial to your success. People with mentors are statistically more likely to be successful, earn higher salaries and get promoted more than people without mentors. Too many people think a mentor has to be 20 years older and 10 times more successful, but often, the best mentors are just a few years ahead of you and someone who’s already been where you are. They shorten your learning curve, expand your network and give you the confidence to take bigger bets.

My Biggest Source of Inspiration…

is my dad. Growing up, I watched him chase big dreams and ride the ups and downs of entrepreneurship. Failures and setbacks were constant, but he never let failure define him. His resilience taught me that failure isn’t the opposite of success; it’s part of the path to it.

One Piece of Advice I Would Give to Budding Entrepreneurs as an Angel Investor is…

surround yourself with the right team! The wrong hire can tank a culture, a product or a company. Sixty percent of startup failures trace back to poor hiring. When I invest, I often bet more on the people than the idea, because the right team can adapt, pivot and survive almost anything. One wrong person can cost you millions, while the right people can supercharge your success.

The Most Surprising Thing About Me Is…

that I grew up constantly doubting myself. Those doubts followed me into adulthood: I turned down speaking gigs and board seats because I believed I was underqualified. But those doubts weren’t facts; they were fears! I turned believing I was qualified into a daily practice and forced myself to say “yes” to things even when my doubts wanted me to say “no.” This taught me so much about my worth and that we can all do so much more than we give ourselves credit for.

I Want People to Know Me for…

the person who never hid her mistakes but embraced them. Because success [isn’t linear], and I want to be remembered for showing that setbacks aren’t shameful.

In 10 Years, I Hope to…

normalize failure as part of success. I want more women—especially—to see mistakes not as shameful but as stepping stones. If, in a decade, we talk about mistakes as openly as we talk about wins, I’ll feel I did my part to change the culture.

I Define Success As…

inspiring and empowering others to do great things. Real achievement isn’t measured only by what you build but by how many people you lift up along the way. I’ve seen firsthand how the right support system can transform the entire trajectory of someone’s life. That’s the role I want to play, to be that support, that encouragement, that belief for as many people as I can.

Photo courtesy of Kim Perell

This article was first published in the January/February 2026 issue of SUCCESS Magazine. Get your copy here.