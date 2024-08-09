8 Tech Podcasts to Keep You Up-to-Date on the Latest News and Trends in the Industry

Tech podcasts are a great—and often free—resource for those who are curious about the fast-changing digital landscape. Here, we round up eight shows that discuss the latest in tech.

1. Pivot

Hosted by Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway

Join Kara Swisher and NYU professor Scott Galloway every Tuesday and Friday for a no-holds-barred discussion of the most significant stories in tech, business and politics. With sharp insights and unfiltered commentary, they offer bold predictions and declare winners and losers in tech. In a world where great power invites great scrutiny, Swisher and Galloway fearlessly dissect the issues of the day, leaving no stone unturned.

2. Daily Tech News Show

Hosted by Tom Merritt and Sarah Lane

This concise 30-minute program was designed to inform listeners about the latest developments in the world of technology. Hosted by Tom Merritt and Sarah Lane, along with a roster of regular contributors and guests, the show delivers bite-sized chunks of information that are easy to absorb. Merritt and Lane analyze the day’s top tech headlines in a lively and informative manner. For those who prefer visual content, the show is also available in video format, ensuring accessibility across different platforms.

3. How I Built This

Hosted by Guy Raz

Available to stream on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts and Spotify

NPR host Guy Raz has conducted more than 600 interviews with highly successful entrepreneurs since 2016, exploring their authentic paths to success. Through engaging and personable conversations, Raz and his guests offer insights and tips for every facet of business and technology. Raz digs deep into real-life stories of individuals who have excelled in their endeavors, from performing initial ideation and securing funding to navigating HR challenges and managing acquisitions.

4. In Machines We Trust

Hosted by Jennifer Strong

Available to stream on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

This podcast explores the implications of artificial intelligence in our daily existence. Hosted by Jennifer Strong in conjunction with MIT Technology Review, the series explores AI by featuring the perspectives of individuals who are grappling with its influence. Through conversations with the creators and pioneers who are driving AI advancement, the podcast showcases the emerging landscape of this transformative technology and reveals its profound ramifications, which we are only just starting to comprehend.

5. Women in Tech Podcast

Hosted by Espree Devora

Available to stream on the podcast’s website and Apple Podcasts

Hosted by WeAreLATech’s Espree Devora, this show encourages women across various roles in the tech industry, including engineers, female founders, investors, UX and UI designers and journalists. Each episode features women who share their journey and experiences and offer insights into how they achieved success in their respective fields. The podcast’s overarching goal is to empower listeners and instill a sense of “if she can do it, so can I.”

6. Techish

Hosted by Abadesi Osunsade and Michael Berhane

Available to stream on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Join tech founders Abadesi Osunsade and Michael Berhane on Techish, a show where they dive into a mix of tech, pop culture and life discussions. With a blend of ChatGPT-style insights and Cardi B–inspired energy, each episode offers a unique perspective on the intersection of technology and contemporary culture.

7. Her STEM Story

Hosted by Prasha Dutra

Available to stream on Apple Podcasts

This monthly podcast is designed to empower women to navigate their science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) career with confidence. Host Prasha Dutra provides strategies, tools and advice from expert guests to help listeners harness their brilliance and excel in male-dominated fields. This show is a go-to resource for success in the tech field, from conquering challenges to living a well-rounded life in STEM and beyond.

8. WSJ Tech News Briefing

Hosted by Zoe Thomas

Available to stream on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Tech News Briefing is a daily podcast that offers insightful discussions on the latest tech news from experts at The Wall Street Journal. The show covers a spectrum of topics, including innovations, policy debates and tips from the tech team, as well as exclusive interviews with influential changemakers in the industry. Hosted by Zoe Thomas, the show serves as a guide to the most relevant conversations in the tech world and a resource to help you stay up-to-date on what’s happening in the industry.

This article originally appeared in the July issue of SUCCESS+ digital magazine. Photo by ViDI Studio/Shutterstock