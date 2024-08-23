Why Sabbaticals Are Essential Breaks That Foster Personal and Professional Growth

A sabbatical, which means a break from regular duties, is becoming increasingly recognized for its profound benefits in workplaces. In the United States, the concept is mostly associated with academia, but its relevance has surged in recent times as burnout, mental health and the need for work-life balance dominate workplace discussions. This extended leave can last anywhere from weeks, months or even a year, offering employees a chance to recharge, pursue personal interests or engage in professional development well outside their typical roles.

Let’s explore the benefits and value of taking a sabbatical, as well as the potential challenges, and learn how corporations and employees alike can make the most of this time away.

Personal growth and well-being

One of the primary benefits of a sabbatical is the opportunity for personal growth and well-being. “In our culture, many people’s identity is wrapped up in their job. It is healthy to take a step back from work, enjoy life and be reminded of who you are without a job,” says Arissan Nicole, a career, resume and empowerment coach. “It allows us to remove the urgency and stress that comes from our jobs, rest and have more space to see what is truly important to us.”

Recharging through connection

Whether it’s traveling, learning a new skill, volunteering or spending quality time with family, these experiences bring about balance and enrichment. Nick Stafford, CEO of Ollie, says that at his company, a sabbatical is viewed as an intentional investment in physical and mental health, both of which often come under pressure in a fast-growing company. He took his sabbatical a year late (four weeks at Ollie after four years of employment). “My go-to recharge is exercise and spending time relaxing with friends and family… we took an extended family cycling trip, followed by some overdue catchup time with friends,” he adds. Nicole acknowledges that such transformative experiences can lead to increased self-awareness, greater emotional resilience and a more profound sense of purpose.

Davis Meyer, VP of government and industry relations at Visit Greater Palm Springs, had a similar approach to her sabbatical in 2022. She combined her one-week “wellness sabbatical” with vacation accrued and a December holiday break for a three-week friends and family reunion. “I have family all over the country that I rarely get to see, so I used the time to visit relatives on the East Coast, spend time with my husband and son and reconnect with college friends,” she reminisces. She also adds that extended breaks can help break unhealthy cycles of stress, poor diet and lack of exercise, giving you a chance to reset, reconnect with loved ones and focus on your well-being.

Professional development and skill enhancement

Sabbaticals are also a valuable opportunity for professional development and skill enhancement. Employees can use this time to pursue further education, attend workshops or engage in research projects related to their field. Taking a sabbatical can help broaden industry perspectives and result in innovative ideas and practices. This investment in professional growth can lead to acquiring new skills and knowledge, making the employee more valuable to the organization on their return.

Tara Bodine, HR consultant and founder of True North People Consulting, shares ideas on activities to consider that support personal growth, like:

Travel: Time to explore different cultures and perspectives

Family connection: Spending extra time with children or extended family

Volunteering: Giving back to the community in a meaningful way

Learning a new skill: Taking a course or certification on a new professional or personal skill

Hobby: Learning a new hobby or taking on a passion project

Relaxation: Dedicating time to connect back with the body and mind to recharge

Align your break with personal and professional goals

DJ DiDonna, a senior lecturer at Harvard Business School and founder of The Sabbatical Project, talks about three types of sabbaticals: working holidays (like writing a book), free dives (more of a soul reset) and quests (a situation where one is pushed out of work by unsustainable expectations and toxic organizational cultures).

Stafford acknowledges that his sabbatical was a free dive, and that he needed a reset for his next chapter. He encourages people to approach a sabbatical thoughtfully and to consider what kind of sabbatical they desire based on the extent of change they seek in themselves, in their work and in their lives.

Meyer also suggests that regardless of what we choose, being a little selfish with the time away and focusing on what makes us happy is key. “Avoid binge-watching TV and endless social media scrolling,” she recommends. “They might feel good in the moment, but they’ll suck the time and leave you feeling like you wasted the time off.”

Enhanced productivity and creativity

Contrary to the fear that extended time away from work might decrease productivity, findings from The Academic Sabbatical: A Voyage of Discovery, suggest that sabbaticals can actually boost productivity and creativity. This is perhaps because not all people take a sabbatical simply to rest; they take them as a way to reclaim the original excitement and enthusiasm for their work. When employees return from a sabbatical, it can be with a renewed sense of energy and vigor.

Bodine also adds that constant pressure and attention at work can make it difficult for our brains to innovate, especially if we are being stifled by the monotony of everyday tasks. “The benefits of taking extended time are to help clear brain fog and foster creativity, which heals burnout,” she shares. “Sabbaticals also allow time to pursue new passions or volunteer work, which is cognitively enriching.” Collectively, this could allow for a fresh perspective when returning to work, which can support innovative ideas, improved employee engagement and higher levels of productivity and efficiency at work.

Organizational benefits

The benefits of sabbaticals tend to extend beyond individual employees to the organizations they work for. Companies that offer programs that incentivize positive performance or tenure often find that sabbaticals are an effective tool for employee retention and engagement. In today’s competitive job market, the promise of an extended leave can be compelling for attracting and retaining top talent. Employees are more likely to stay with an organization that values their well-being and offers opportunities for personal and professional growth.

Bodine also notes that when employees take extended leave, others have to step in and take on stretch assignments to cover work responsibilities, allowing for internal career development and succession planning. This cross-training and skill-sharing can enhance the overall capabilities of the team, ensuring the company is not overly dependent on any single individual. It also fosters a culture of healthy collaboration and flexibility as employees learn to work together and support each other in new ways.

Potential challenges and factors to consider

While sabbaticals may seem lucrative and attractive for a wide variety of reasons, implementing them isn’t without pitfalls and needs careful consideration from both employees and employers. Companies must address potential challenges such as labor shortage, managing workloads, continuity of operations and adequate support for employees transitioning back to work after their time away.

Additionally, Bodine recommends that companies, whenever possible, offer financial assistance, fully paid sabbaticals and savings plans. This approach ensures that sabbaticals are accessible to a larger pool of employees, making them fair and equitable.

Companies should also establish guidelines and policies for eligibility, duration and expectations. “I think a lot of people’s fear is becoming obsolete or unneeded or letting their team down if they take an extended time off,” Nicole notes. “The best thing employers can do is reassure and support their employees emotionally as they navigate those fears. And creating a detailed hand-off plan and return-to-work plan can help quell those nerves.”

Another key thing to do is create a support system for employees before and after their sabbatical to ensure a smooth transition. “Don’t make employees feel guilty for taking the time off they’ve earned or constantly contact them,” cautions Meyer. “Encourage time off at a cadence and during times that are best for the business, but emphasize the importance of taking time off for true vacations.”

Investing in people

At the end of the day, sabbaticals are a huge investment in a company’s greatest asset—its people—and should be treated as such. By giving employees the opportunity to step away from their routine duties and pursue meaningful experiences without fear of repercussions or job loss, companies can reduce burnout, improve mental health, foster renewal, enhance productivity and, in turn, cultivate a sense of loyalty and commitment. “I believe that a culture that trusts its employees and supports a full life outside work will lead to higher productivity in the work environment,” Stafford advises.

Photo courtesy of Krakenimages.com/Shutterstock