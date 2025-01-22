My Midlife Crisis Took Me on a 73 km Backcountry Hike Halfway Across the World—Alone

This year, I turned 50—a milestone many of my friends and colleagues associate with mid-life and the pressure to have one grand hurrah before everything supposedly goes downhill. “Are you getting a new car?” “Which exotic location are you vacationing in?” “When’s the big party so we can celebrate?” These questions continuously plagued me for months leading up to the big day. And while I enjoy a good party as much as anyone, the thought of throwing one just because of a milestone number felt overwhelming—long before the planning could even begin.

So, I did what I do best: I dodged the questions and quietly plotted my own kind of celebration. It was my birthday, after all, and I wanted to mark it in a way that felt true to me. As an avid backpacker, the mountains have always been my sanctuary. So when Fjällräven, a Swedish outdoor clothing and equipment brand, invited me to hike a brand-new 73-kilometer, four-day backpacking route in Chilean Patagonia, I knew I’d found the perfect gift to give myself.

Why Fjällräven Classic is so special

The Fjällräven Classic is more than just a hike—it’s an immersive adventure that celebrates the beauty of nature. Hosted in breathtaking locations worldwide, from Sweden’s iconic Kungsleden trail to the picturesque landscapes of Bavaria, each event inspires participants while testing their tenacity. What sets the Classic apart is its self-supported nature where you carry everything you need in your pack, adding an extra layer of personal challenge and accomplishment.

This year marked the inaugural Fjällräven Classic Chile, held in Southern Patagonia on private land—a rugged, never-before-hiked route just outside the renowned Torres del Paine National Park. The chance to escape to Patagonia and explore a landscape of dramatic granite spires, wild forests, turquoise lakes and some of the world’s last glaciers was simply irresistible. For me, this was the ultimate way to celebrate—not just turning 50, but the life, passions and adventures that make me feel truly alive.

So, equipped with a 14-kilogram backpack filled with dehydrated food, water, a sleeping bag, tent and change of clothes, I set off alongside more than 200 strangers for the adventure of a lifetime. To say the hike was challenging would be an understatement. According to Carl Hård af Segerstad, Fjällräven’s global events manager and seasoned outdoor expert, this was one of the most demanding Fjällräven Classics to date. “While the distance isn’t as long as our flagship event of 110 kilometers in Sweden, the steep vertical elevation gain of 2,665 meters and the raw, technical terrain make this route significantly more grueling,” he explained as we tackled one particularly punishing ascent together. His words rang true with every step, as this was a test of my endurance and determination.

When the trail got tough (So did I)

Each day came with its share of “Oh my god, what have I gotten myself into?” moments, but these were outweighed by an overwhelming sense of gratitude. I found myself deeply thankful for my body for allowing me to undertake this challenge, my mind for keeping me moving forward and my legs for grounding me both literally and figuratively on the trail.

Most of the time I was alone on the trail, but I never felt lonely. The solitude heightened my senses, making everything around me feel more alive—the cool wind brushing against my sweat-drenched skin, the crunch of my hiking boots against the trail securing my footing and the soothing sound of water flowing through nearby streams calming my anxiety. It was as if nature itself was reminding me,“You really don’t need much to feel joy.”

During particularly grueling moments—like the steep downhill on day two after nearly 19 kilometers of hiking, when my knees threatened to give out, or the vertical climb on day three that relied on a single rope for support—I found my mind clearing itself completely. My focus narrowed to the blue and yellow trail markers ahead, each one urging me to take it one step at a time, reassuring me that everything would work out in the end.

Relying solely on myself to navigate mountains, cross streams and traverse valleys and forests also taught me to trust my own capabilities. The sense of accomplishment at reaching each checkpoint, greeted by loud cheers from fellow hikers, was unmatched. And at night, when we gathered at the designated campsites hunched over camp stoves making dinner, we’d all marvel at how far we’d come, reliving both the struggles and the surreal moments of the day.

Why this experience was better than any party

Hiking in Patagonia, particularly in the area around Torres del Paine National Park, is like walking through a painting. Towering granite peaks seem to pierce the sky, while turquoise glacial lakes shimmer below, reflecting the ever-changing Patagonian light. The landscape is dotted with Lenga (southern beech) and Ñirre trees, the southernmost trees on Earth, often draped in Barba de Viejo (old man’s beard), a lichen that hangs gracefully from their branches. Fields of vibrant flora, like Palomita (dog orchid flowers) resembling delicate windmills, Farolito Chino (Chinese Lantern) reminiscent of mistletoe and Pan de Indio (Darwin’s fungus), an orange parasitic growth, bring unexpected bursts of color against the stark granite mountain backdrop.

And then there’s the infamous Patagonian wind—a force of nature so fierce it can threaten to topple you over, backpack and all. Every step of the journey felt like an adventure into the wild unknown, where unpredictable weather and untamed beauty kept me fully present and utterly in awe of the natural world.

During a conversation with Martin Axelhed, Fjällräven’s CEO, who was also hiking the trail with us, I learned the purpose behind these events and their connection to the company’s ethos. “We believe the Fjällräven Classic plays a very important role to match our mission,” he explained, “which is all about inspiring and bringing as many people out in nature as possible, to give them a chance to both become more experienced but also very inspired to do it by themselves and see nature.”

He also added that it offers a powerful perspective on how fragile nature can be in many parts of the world, prompting participants to think about how they can help manage and preserve it for future generations. It was a reminder that these events are about more than just the trek—they’re about building a lifelong appreciation and stewardship for the natural world.

In the end, this long distance thru-hike became the perfect ode to my so-called midlife crisis—an experience I am most grateful for. It taught me invaluable lessons about resilience, adaptability and navigating the unpredictable, both on the trail and in life. At a time when many people mark milestones with material celebrations, I found that life-altering experiences like this offer a far greater sense of fulfillment. They remind us what it truly means to feel alive, grounded and accomplished.

Photo from Karthika Gupta